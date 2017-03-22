Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


While Nintendo remains silent on the issue of some left Joy-Con controllers becoming desynced from the Switch console, it appears it has a solution for those affected. No, it's not avoidance of aquariums or all other wireless devices; instead, it's apparently as simple as a foam sticker placed in the right spot. From a report: Early reviews and, later, actual retail units of the Nintendo Switch highlighted an apparent hardware flaw in the design of the left Joy-Con controller. In certain scenarios -- like when played some distance from the console using the Joy-Con Grip -- some left Joy-Cons could lose sync and players would find themselves unable to accurately control what's happening on the screen. While a day one console update fixed this issue for some, it's remained for others and Nintendo has done little to assuage would-be consumers that it's solved the issue for good. But, a Joy-Con sent in for repair by CNET's Sean Hollister was returned with one small enhancement a week later and -- lo and behold -- it works. That enhancement: A small piece of conductive foam.

  • I don't know, are they? (Score:5, Funny)

    by wonkey_monkey ( 2592601 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @04:52PM (#54091167) Homepage

    Nintendo Is Repairing Left Joy-Cons With ... a Piece of Foam?

    Are you asking a question or making a statement?

    Slashdot is... going down the toilet?

    • Slashdot is... going down the toilet?

      Nah, that happened long ago.

      Now it's coming back up.

    • Slashdot is... going down the toilet?

      Slashdot is ... quoting the headline of the source article?

      Yeah, let's go with that one.

    • Nintendo Is Repairing Left Joy-Cons With ... a Piece of Foam?

      Are you asking a question or making a statement?

      Slashdot is... going down the toilet?

      You might want to read it again, but this time read it like this "Nintendo Is Repairing Left Joy-Cons With ... a Piece of Foam. Really??"

      See... when read like this it's a statement of amazement that something relatively minor and simple could fix, what seems to be, a technical problem. Most people would expect that a technical problem like this would require a technical fix. For example, soldering on a new antenna, etc. So, the title author used the question mark as a placeholder for a modifier that sho

    • to be fair... the linked article has the same title?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sconeu ( 64226 )

      Christopher Walken is... writing the headlines?

  • Uh, people... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @04:53PM (#54091171) Homepage
    Don't play Nintendo in front of your aquariums. You're giving fishes the wrong impression about humanity.
  • Statement from nintendo: "A manufacturing variation has resulted in wireless interference with a small number of the left Joy-Con. Moving forward this will not be an issue, as the manufacturing variation has been addressed and corrected at the factory level. We have determined a simple fix can be made to any affected Joy-Con to improve connectivity."

    This is why i'm waiting for a 'Switch lite' or 'Switch SP', or 'NEW Switch XL' to be released before buying the console. Releasing this console in march was
  • Be thankful.. next time they will be 2 matchsticks. (Race to the bottom never ends!)

