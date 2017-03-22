Nintendo Is Repairing Left Joy-Cons With
... a Piece of Foam? (polygon.com)
81
While Nintendo remains silent on the issue of some left Joy-Con controllers becoming desynced from the Switch console, it appears it has a solution for those affected. No, it's not avoidance of aquariums or all other wireless devices; instead, it's apparently as simple as a foam sticker placed in the right spot. From a report: Early reviews and, later, actual retail units of the Nintendo Switch highlighted an apparent hardware flaw in the design of the left Joy-Con controller. In certain scenarios -- like when played some distance from the console using the Joy-Con Grip -- some left Joy-Cons could lose sync and players would find themselves unable to accurately control what's happening on the screen. While a day one console update fixed this issue for some, it's remained for others and Nintendo has done little to assuage would-be consumers that it's solved the issue for good. But, a Joy-Con sent in for repair by CNET's Sean Hollister was returned with one small enhancement a week later and -- lo and behold -- it works. That enhancement: A small piece of conductive foam.
Excellent troll is excellent. Laughed heartily.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually real. (Score:2)
now its almost as pathetic as "THIS IS THE YEAR OF LINUX!"
Yeah, go tell that to your smartphone (a huge proportion are running Android, which is running on Linux, though not on GNU userland), and/or your tablet, and to the wireless router/modem they are connecting to (it's almost impossible to find one which is not running Linux + Busybox nowadays). Not even speaking about your TV set (most SmartTV firmwares are running Linux).
Complaining about system performance? The "upgrade" is less capable than the system it is supposed to replace. That's about as valid a complaint as there can be. That said, I never complained about the performance, I pointed out that, while it would be quite a winner in Nintendo's handheld lineup (e.g. I actually like the hardware), they chose to position it as a replacement for a more capable system. That makes it a loser; it's positioned to be, quite literally, a downgrade.
along with the lack of a second screen
I can't follow how anything that you're talking about addresses that question anymore.
Making Senses (Score:2)
People love Connecting Candies in a Row for some reason. I don't get it. It makes zero sense.
People love Shooting Dead People and Yell on The Screen for some reason. I don't get it. It makes zero sense.
People love to Run Around as a Goat and Lick Random Objects for some reason. I don't get it. It makes zero sense.
Did you know Mario is a pumper who did everything except for fixing pumps? Welcome to not Planet Earth.
What, you want a complex repair? (Score:3, Insightful)
What, is a simple, cost-effective, and suitable repair not sufficient? Do you want a huge, complex, costly repair technique used instead?
You remind me of the "programmers" (I use the term lightly!) who need to a accomplish a simple task, yet build a huge monstrosity using Ruby on Rails and JavaScript that takes a month to finish.
Meanwhile, a real programmer just writes a 10 line Python script that does the exact same thing, and is done within 5 minutes.
It's like you want the expensive, impractical, delayed, Ruby on Rails type of solution when a simple Python script will actually do much better.
Re:What, you want a complex repair? (Score:5, Insightful)
Just because something is newer, or bigger, or flashier, or more expensive does not make it better! If you have something old, well-tested, reliable, small, lightweight, efficient, even if it's boring and free, that does the job in less time than another solution, the other solution is not better.
Conductive foam is cheap, it's been around for years, we know its properties, we know how it works, and it solves this problem. Like you, I think Nintendo made the right choice in implementing this fix.
I still think the Switch is an abysmal failure in design, but that's beside the point; this fix is good.
I hear you on the scripting. I keep thinking I may need to teach myself Expect, but on the other hand I've managed to brute-force my way though well enough with Bash that so far it hasn't actually been necessary.
No! You are wrong! You are using OLD technology, which makes it automatically inferior to the framework that came out just this week! Oh, it has bugs? That's fine, we'll just reimplement the solution with the new framework that invariably comes out the following week!
As they say, "if it's stupid and it works, it's not stupid".
I don't know, are they? (Score:5, Funny)
Are you asking a question or making a statement?
Slashdot is... going down the toilet?
Slashdot is... going down the toilet?
Nah, that happened long ago.
Now it's coming back up.
Slashdot is... going down the toilet?
Slashdot is
... quoting the headline of the source article?
Yeah, let's go with that one.
Are you asking a question or making a statement?
Slashdot is... going down the toilet?
You might want to read it again, but this time read it like this "Nintendo Is Repairing Left Joy-Cons With
... a Piece of Foam. Really??"
See... when read like this it's a statement of amazement that something relatively minor and simple could fix, what seems to be, a technical problem. Most people would expect that a technical problem like this would require a technical fix. For example, soldering on a new antenna, etc. So, the title author used the question mark as a placeholder for a modifier that sho
It's a common writing technique, yes - one that I would prefer Slashdot not to use.
We have shitty clickbait headlines on almost every website. Slashdot could choose to distinguish itself by not playing that game. Many here wish that they would abandon the "excited teenager" style of prose in favor of clear statements of facts.
Re:I don't know, are they? (Score:4, Insightful)
This is a common enough writing technique that I'm surprised that anyone would have a hard time understanding its use...
Yes, yes, but that's pretty much been the viral clickbait trend that won't die.
"You won't believe how THIS asshole got 1 million viewers on his website!"
"Lose 100 pounds by eating THIS! {picture of unidentifiable fruit}"
"Wow, Nintendo fixed their new console with FOAM!"
God forbid you put the word "conductive" in front of foam, lest you make things sound intelligent and scare away readers!
Tomorrow I get to hear dumbass radio jock tell the world about fixing electronics with foam. And then I'll get to hear my coworkers talk about how they wonder why nobody used foam to fix things sooner, because foam has been around forever, right?
Christopher Walken is... writing the headlines?
Slashdot is... going down the toilet?
No, because Betteridge.
yes?
Well, given the fact its a link to bloody kotaku instead of the actual source...
Uh, people... (Score:5, Informative)
This is why i didn't buy day 1 (Score:4, Insightful)
This is why i'm waiting for a 'Switch lite' or 'Switch SP', or 'NEW Switch XL' to be released before buying the console. Releasing this console in march was basically Nintendo doing a 'soft-launch' this way they sell out day one, knowing all the die hard fanboys will buy it day one, and they get to work out the kinks in the hardware before the holiday season when they have the 'Real Launch' or 'Grand Opening' of the device with less manufacturing defects, and can ensure they have adequate supply for the people who will buy it during holiday season.
Re:This is why i didn't buy day 1 (Score:5, Funny)
Moving forward this will not be an issue
Right. It's moving right that's the issue.
I preordered mine and played the new Zelda from day one. No regrets, haven't seen the sun since, never been happier.
That's nice. But for those of us who aren't Zelda fans that launch titles are an epic bore. I'm just waiting for some decent games to become available before I buy it.
Re: (Score:2)
Thanks (Score:1)
RROD and overheating processors (Score:3, Informative)
A lot of early fixes for RROD and overheating processors included some pretty simple solutions
a) A strong "clamp" or a copper shim to more tightly hold the GPU on, so that it wouldn't come loose when the solder heated up
b) Changing the fan behavior to be more aggressive to keep the device cooler
There were a lot of people offering services to fix early XBoxes and all it really involved was heating things up so that the chip would slip back in better, then jamming a nice thick piece of copper in place to hold the chip on tighter while still conducting heat away.
Yes. My Dell XPS M1330 (going on memory on the model as that was a few years ago) had problems with the Nvidia GPU and heat. The system fan would almost always run on high. There were also many mb failures reported. I put a copper shim between the GPU and the heat sink.
I used a copper tube strap for copper pipes from Menards. Pounded it flat and cut a piece to size.
Ta-da. Problem solved.
FM Radio Workaround (Score:2)
Looks like the workaround we used to use in FM radios back in the day, when reception was poor: a piece of steel wool in the antenna works like a charm!
And .. it works. (Score:2)
Completely oriented and clickbait title.
Yes, it's foam
... so what ? First, it's not basic foam, it is conductive foam. Second, it fixes the issue.
I call that an elegant solution.