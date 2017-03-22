Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Nintendo IT Games Technology

Nintendo Is Repairing Left Joy-Cons With ... a Piece of Foam? (polygon.com) 24

Posted by msmash from the a-piece-of-foam dept.
While Nintendo remains silent on the issue of some left Joy-Con controllers becoming desynced from the Switch console, it appears it has a solution for those affected. No, it's not avoidance of aquariums or all other wireless devices; instead, it's apparently as simple as a foam sticker placed in the right spot. From a report: Early reviews and, later, actual retail units of the Nintendo Switch highlighted an apparent hardware flaw in the design of the left Joy-Con controller. In certain scenarios -- like when played some distance from the console using the Joy-Con Grip -- some left Joy-Cons could lose sync and players would find themselves unable to accurately control what's happening on the screen. While a day one console update fixed this issue for some, it's remained for others and Nintendo has done little to assuage would-be consumers that it's solved the issue for good. But, a Joy-Con sent in for repair by CNET's Sean Hollister was returned with one small enhancement a week later and -- lo and behold -- it works. That enhancement: A small piece of conductive foam.

Nintendo Is Repairing Left Joy-Cons With ... a Piece of Foam? More | Reply

Nintendo Is Repairing Left Joy-Cons With ... a Piece of Foam?

Comments Filter:

  • I don't know, are they? (Score:3)

    by wonkey_monkey ( 2592601 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @04:52PM (#54091167) Homepage

    Nintendo Is Repairing Left Joy-Cons With ... a Piece of Foam?

    Are you asking a question or making a statement?

    Slashdot is... going down the toilet?

    • Slashdot is... going down the toilet?

      Nah, that happened long ago.

      Now it's coming back up.

    • Slashdot is... going down the toilet?

      Slashdot is ... quoting the headline of the source article?

      Yeah, let's go with that one.

    • Nintendo Is Repairing Left Joy-Cons With ... a Piece of Foam?

      Are you asking a question or making a statement?

      Slashdot is... going down the toilet?

      You might want to read it again, but this time read it like this "Nintendo Is Repairing Left Joy-Cons With ... a Piece of Foam. Really??"

      See... when read like this it's a statement of amazement that something relatively minor and simple could fix, what seems to be, a technical problem. Most people would expect that a technical problem like this would require a technical fix. For example, soldering on a new antenna, etc. So, the title author used the question mark as a placeholder for a modifier that sho

  • Uh, people... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Wednesday March 22, 2017 @04:53PM (#54091171) Homepage
    Don't play Nintendo in front of your aquariums. You're giving fishes the wrong impression about humanity.
  • Statement from nintendo: "A manufacturing variation has resulted in wireless interference with a small number of the left Joy-Con. Moving forward this will not be an issue, as the manufacturing variation has been addressed and corrected at the factory level. We have determined a simple fix can be made to any affected Joy-Con to improve connectivity."

    This is why i'm waiting for a 'Switch lite' or 'Switch SP', or 'NEW Switch XL' to be released before buying the console. Releasing this console in march was

Slashdot Top Deals

Old programmers never die, they just branch to a new address.

Close