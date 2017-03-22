Nintendo Is Repairing Left Joy-Cons With
... a Piece of Foam? (polygon.com)
24
While Nintendo remains silent on the issue of some left Joy-Con controllers becoming desynced from the Switch console, it appears it has a solution for those affected. No, it's not avoidance of aquariums or all other wireless devices; instead, it's apparently as simple as a foam sticker placed in the right spot. From a report: Early reviews and, later, actual retail units of the Nintendo Switch highlighted an apparent hardware flaw in the design of the left Joy-Con controller. In certain scenarios -- like when played some distance from the console using the Joy-Con Grip -- some left Joy-Cons could lose sync and players would find themselves unable to accurately control what's happening on the screen. While a day one console update fixed this issue for some, it's remained for others and Nintendo has done little to assuage would-be consumers that it's solved the issue for good. But, a Joy-Con sent in for repair by CNET's Sean Hollister was returned with one small enhancement a week later and -- lo and behold -- it works. That enhancement: A small piece of conductive foam.
Excellent troll is excellent. Laughed heartily.
It's considered poor form to reply to your own post just to agree with it or praise it.
Or are you going to claim that that AC posted, you loaded the page after that, read it all, reflected on it, had a chuckle, and decided to post about how you enjoyed that chuckle, all within a 30 post (sitewide) / 5 minute window? HIGHLY UNLIKELY!
The post isn't that long to read in 5 minutes. How poor are your reading skills?
Nintendo Is Repairing Left Joy-Cons With
... a Piece of Foam?
Are you asking a question or making a statement?
Slashdot is... going down the toilet?
Slashdot is... going down the toilet?
Nah, that happened long ago.
Now it's coming back up.
Slashdot is... going down the toilet?
Slashdot is
... quoting the headline of the source article?
Yeah, let's go with that one.
Nintendo Is Repairing Left Joy-Cons With
... a Piece of Foam?
Are you asking a question or making a statement?
Slashdot is... going down the toilet?
You might want to read it again, but this time read it like this "Nintendo Is Repairing Left Joy-Cons With
... a Piece of Foam. Really??"
See... when read like this it's a statement of amazement that something relatively minor and simple could fix, what seems to be, a technical problem. Most people would expect that a technical problem like this would require a technical fix. For example, soldering on a new antenna, etc. So, the title author used the question mark as a placeholder for a modifier that sho
This is why i'm waiting for a 'Switch lite' or 'Switch SP', or 'NEW Switch XL' to be released before buying the console. Releasing this console in march was