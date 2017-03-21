Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


New Technology Combines Lip Motion and Passwords For User Authentication (bleepingcomputer.com) 1

Posted by BeauHD from the two-in-one-solution dept.
An anonymous reader writes: "Scientists from the Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) have developed a new user authentication system that relies on reading lip motions while the user speaks a password out loud," reports BleepingComputer. Called "lip password" the system combines the best parts of classic password-based systems with the good parts of biometrics. The system relies on the uniqueness of someone's lips, such as shape, texture, and lip motions, but also allows someone to change the lip motion (password), in case the system ever gets compromised. Other biometric solutions, such as fingerprints, iris scans, and facial features, become eternally useless once compromised.

