New Technology Combines Lip Motion and Passwords For User Authentication

An anonymous reader writes: "Scientists from the Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) have developed a new user authentication system that relies on reading lip motions while the user speaks a password out loud," reports BleepingComputer. Called "lip password" the system combines the best parts of classic password-based systems with the good parts of biometrics. The system relies on the uniqueness of someone's lips, such as shape, texture, and lip motions, but also allows someone to change the lip motion (password), in case the system ever gets compromised. Other biometric solutions, such as fingerprints, iris scans, and facial features, become eternally useless once compromised.
So that means (Score:2)
I have to take the bandaid off the camera on my laptop to protect my cat pictures.
No thanks
What about imparements and videos? (Score:2)
What happens if someone suffers, say, stroke and part of the face is paralysed. Or they have Botox?
I suppose there has to be a backup to allow someone to reset their password in such cases, or in cases where they forget it. This backup may prove to be a weakness.
What happens if I record a video of my boss uttering his password, and then show the video to the camera?