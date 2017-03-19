Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


WikiLeaks Won't Tell Tech Companies How To Patch CIA Zero-Days Until Demands Are Met (fortune.com) 36

"WikiLeaks has made initial contact with us via secure@microsoft.com," a Microsoft spokesperson told Motherboard -- but then things apparently stalled. An anonymous reader quotes Fortune: Wikileaks this week contacted major tech companies including Apple and Google, and required them to assent to a set of conditions before receiving leaked information about security "zero days" and other surveillance methods in the possession of the Central Intelligence Agency... Wikileaks' demands remain largely unknown, but may include a 90-day deadline for fixing any disclosed security vulnerabilities. According to Motherboard's sources, at least some of the involved companies are still in the process of evaluating the legal ramifications of the conditions.
Julian Assange announced Friday that Mozilla had already received information after agreeing to their "industry standard responsible disclosure plan," then added that "most of these lagging companies have conflicts of interest due to their classified work for U.S. government agencies... such associations limit industry staff with U.S. security clearances from fixing security holes based on leaked information from the CIA." Assange suggested users "may prefer organizations such as Mozilla or European companies that prioritize their users over government contracts. Should these companies continue to drag their feet we will create a league table comparing company responsiveness and government entanglements so users can decided for themselves."

  • I was not aware that prioritizing customers over government contracts was a practice that only European companies were capable of. Doesn't having government contracts mean that the government is your customer? How exactly is that supposed to work? Maybe Assange meant to say "may prefer organizations such as Mozilla or European companies that prioritize their users over United States government contracts."

  • Assange fighting to stay relevant by any means possible. News at 11.

      More news is coming in;

      Person complains that a small group of freedom fighters arent fighting hard enough to protect their interests, suggests they should try harder.

      They further complain about having to get out of bed, suggesting someone else should do it for them.

    Of course it's easy for Mozilla. It's always easy when you have no real customers, and very few users of your product. You can make all sorts of changes very quickly because you're pretty much working in a bubble. Nobody gets upset when a rushed fix causes regressions because there are so few users to begin with, and they may never actually experience the regression directly.

  • For all we know, the CIA might have written deliberate vulnerabilities to be patched into production code. Either that, or maybe they bullied software companies into ignoring certain vulnerabilities that would otherwise be fixed. Considering how many tech companies have been enlisted by big-government and how many cover stories have been busted, nothing can surprise me anymore.

    • I see it this way. A vulnerability is found and an exploit is written. As time passes several things happen. The exploit gets distributed because of outsourcing and after a while there really are a lot of people who know about it. Other people also find out about the vulnerability. Some day software maker finds out and the bug is no longer zero day but the exploit will still work on unpatched systems so it sticks around until something much better replaces it.

      As for the software company itself,I suspect mos

  • simply can't commit to timelines. Most of my friends that worked there have either been laid off or quit due to ridiculous hours or vacation inequality, so their best programmers are no longer there. They simply can't fix problems in a timely manner any longer.

