Company's Former IT Admin Accused of Accessing Backdoor Account 700+ Times

An anonymous reader writes: "An Oregon sportswear company is suing its former IT administrator, alleging he left backdoor accounts on their network and used them more than 700 times to search for information for the benefit of its new employer," reports BleepingComputer. Court papers reveal the IT admin left to be the CTO at one of the sportswear company's IT suppliers after working for 14 years at his previous employer. For more than two years, he's [allegedly] been using an account he created before he left to access his former colleagues' emails and gather information about the IT services they might need in the future. The IT admin was fired from his CTO job after his new employer found out what he was doing.
One backdoor, which enabled both VPN and VDI connections to the company's network, granted access to a "jmanming" account for a non-existent employee named Jeff Manning...
We get a current employee list from HR quarterly, and all employee changes immediately. Any account, including service accounts, that don't have a clear owner and purpose are disabled. There's no way an invalid user should have been in place for years.
Columbia make overpriced clothing, not overpriced software. Maybe they aren't so focused on IT security.