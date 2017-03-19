Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Company's Former IT Admin Accused of Accessing Backdoor Account 700+ Times (bleepingcomputer.com) 7

An anonymous reader writes: "An Oregon sportswear company is suing its former IT administrator, alleging he left backdoor accounts on their network and used them more than 700 times to search for information for the benefit of its new employer," reports BleepingComputer. Court papers reveal the IT admin left to be the CTO at one of the sportswear company's IT suppliers after working for 14 years at his previous employer. For more than two years, he's [allegedly] been using an account he created before he left to access his former colleagues' emails and gather information about the IT services they might need in the future. The IT admin was fired from his CTO job after his new employer found out what he was doing.
One backdoor, which enabled both VPN and VDI connections to the company's network, granted access to a "jmanming" account for a non-existent employee named Jeff Manning...

  • This is why you need all accounts backed by an HR system. The employee record changes to anything but active, all access is automatically revoked. It amazes me in this day and time that there are still rogue accounts in large enterprises. This is also a great case for single sign-on where you kill all access in one place.

