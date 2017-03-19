Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Ask Slashdot: How Would You Implement Site-Wide File Encryption? 16

Recently-leaked CIA documents prove that encryption works, according to the Associated Press. But how should sys-admins implement site-wide file encryption? Very-long-time Slashdot reader Pig Hogger writes: If you decide to implement server-level encryption across all your servers, how do you manage the necessary keys/passwords/passphrases to insure that you have both maximum uptime (you can access your data if you need to reboot your servers), yet that the keys cannot be compromised... What are established practices to address this issue?
Keep in mind that you can't change your password once the server's been seized, bringing up the issue of how many people know that password. Or is there a better solution? Share you suggestions and experiences in the comments. How would you implement site-wide file encryption?

  • Virtual Private Raid (Score:3)

    by Zemran ( 3101 ) on Sunday March 19, 2017 @07:54AM (#54068543) Homepage Journal
    I wish that someone would develop a version of raid for use with servers. Have 3 VPSs in Switzerland, Russia and Holland and each one gets only a 3rd of each file. The chances of any government seizing all 3 is zero.

  • Is your company's business illegal? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    I assume no. Then WTF do you need site-wide encryption for? The majority of the content on your network is boring shit. I'd consider selective encryption for documents that matter, like HR data, contracts, C-level email (unless there are legal requirements for any of those categories to be in the clear).

  • The choices include encrypting files (tar/gz/bz archives), directories, whole user directories, whole physical volumes, whole logical volumes, etc. One large enrypted volume means single point of failure: One key/password gives access to every file. More divisions means more keys/passwords, but less access if one is compromised. Therefore, server level encryption is appropriate if one person is responsible for the entire contents on the server(s).

  • But how should sys-admins implement site-wide file encryption?

    I guess I would start with a search for "full disk encryption"

    Or with raising the middle finger and telling to encrypt that.

    Depends on the day.

