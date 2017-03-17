Ask Slashdot: What Is Your Horrible IT Boss Story? 78
snydeq writes: Good-bye, programming peers; hello, power to abuse at your whim, writes Bob Lewis in a send-up of an all-too-familiar situation: The engineering colleague who transforms into a greasy political manipulator upon promotion into management. "It's legendary: A CIO promotes his best developer into a management role, losing an excellent programmer and gaining a bad manager. The art of management isn't so much about assembling a dream team, helping others be successful, or solving technical problems. It's about aligning everything you do in service of the business -- the business of yourself.'" What tales do you have of colleagues who broke bad all the way to the top?
If you want to read about a real IT disaster, read about the failure of Target Canada.
http://business.financialpost.... [financialpost.com]
This guy (Score:1)
Too smart for his own good (Score:3)
The "it's always someone elses fault" boss (Score:3)
My boss 18 years ago:
"All of our projects are behind! We will have 3 status meetings every day with all people involved until we catch up!"
So literally at least 4 to 5 hours a day were preparing and presenting status reports for the boss. Gave us 3 or 4 hours to work on the projects.
Eventually I stopped going to all but one meeting and finished my projects. He tried to fire me for that. Fortunately his boss had more sense.
Restructure gone wrong (Score:3)
He then put up the new org. chart, with our new job titles, and reporting structures.
Some managers were demoted to frontline positions, without any prior private conversation with that manager.
And, one guy's name wasn't on the org. chart. My director forgot to pull him out before the meeting. So, turned out, everyone in the room did NOT have a job. And that guy went from "Whew, I still have a job" to "you're fired" in a very public way.
5 months later, the I.T. director was fired after the re-org proved to be a disaster.
Okay (Score:3, Informative)
First off, this guy is not a programmer. At all. He's just the boss.
He thinks that a word doc detailing the project is 90% of the work.
He doesn't have a problem with waiting until 4:45 p.m. to come into the IT room with a "simple request". (To be fair, about a third of the time it is a simple request.)
Last year, we had a day off for some holiday or another (not one of the major ones); HR announced it and everything - no body would be working that day. He came in anyway, and was passive aggressive pissy for the rest of the week because none of the rest of IT came in.
He emails people way, way, waaaaaay after hours about projects.
He doesn't seem to understand the idea of detailing a project from start to finish. Like, we're given a project - do {X}. Only it turns out that {X} is only step one of a much longer project, and that if told us that {X} led to {Y} which led to {Z}, we'd code it differently. But he doesn't do that, so we've spent time refactoring to handle the parts he didn't tell us about. (He's getting better about this, but it's still bad.)
He thinks hard-coding the users which have access to a module in the system is a good idea. Because no one is ever fired or quits. (That's sarcasm)
"I just had a great idea - " (Score:3)
"er... not.. as.. such."
To be fair, he wasn't an IT manager; he was a wannabe biker who'd gotten the drinking and coming in late part down perfect. But he was in charge. Glad I don't work there any more.
"Best" (Score:2)
Your best worker should get a raise.
Your worst worker should stay to do the dirty work.
The average worker is the one you (may) want to move into management.
Not quite. Every who ever plans to work in any sort of office again must read this in-depth analysis of office politics. [ribbonfarm.com]
Horror Story (Score:4, Funny)
Only the one awful boss (Score:3)
I only ever had one really horrible boss. What fun: it was my first job after college, so I didn't understand yet how to defend myself from the idiot.
He was a 55-60 year old guy who clearly believed that his best days were behind him, and he was just killing time until retirement. And he just had to talk about the good old days, the days before he became such a useless wreck. So he would call me into his cubicle and start in on a story. After a few minutes, something in his first story would remind him of a second story. And something in that second story would remind him of a third one...
I was not allowed to act bored, or say "I've really got to do X", or - god forbid - yawn. I kept myself awake by tracking his recursions. His record was seven stories deep. I give him credit for one thing: he never lost track of where he was - he always finished off every story at every level of recursion. This often took 3-4 hours. Per day. Every day.
I eventually learned to dodge him on most days, so that I could actually do my job. I got my guidance from parallel managers, but mostly learned to do my job independently of his (non-existent) supervision. This pissed him off no end, and he gave me a scathing review. Which I took to the "big boss", who asked around, found out that my situation was pretty well known, and that I actually did good work despite my boss. My idiot boss was never allowed to supervise anyone again. Sadly, he had too much seniority or political connections or whatever, so they didn't fire him. Also sad: it took me 2-1/2 years to get to this point.
I don't generally hold grudges, but in his case I do make an exception. He's long dead, but I looked up where he's buried, and if I every find myself in the area, I will piss on his grave.
Incident Manager (Score:3)
I was working as a Major Incident Manager for a very large consulting company working on a huge government project. The management in the consultancy company were generally terrible, on my first day my colleagues took me out for a drink - they pointed out a bunch of people across the room and mentioned that it was the configuration management team who had all just been fired because management weren't happy with the way the process was going...just as my first example.
Another time I had someone from second line support come to my desk and point out that some of the monitoring was showing red, I immediately directed one guy to check from an end-user perspective to see the actual impact for users, another guy to pull the logs, and a third to dig deeper into the monitoring - they all scurried away to start assessing the situation. In the mean-time I leaned over the partition to my boss who was sat next to me, and mentioned the issue - she stuck her head up like a meercat, looked around, and said (quoting word for word), "I can't hear any shouting, I can't see people running around, I can't see people panicing, I don't feel this is being managed properly!". She then asked me if I'd informed her boss yet - I told her we were still evaluating the situation (again, apparently unacceptable), so she immediately snatched up her phone and called him saying the monitoring was red and we were in a crisis. Just as she finished her call the guy from the end-user perspective came back to my desk and reported that the issue was completely transparent to end-users. I passed this news to my boss who threw her hands up and said, "But I've called X! Now it's nothing?!". Yes. Quite.
A third story would be from the time her replacement (she was eventually demoted then fired) pulled me to one side and started screaming and swearing in my face because he didn't feel I was motivating technical staff to fix issues quickly enough because I wasn't in their faces screaming and swearing at them until any issue was fixed (yes - this is exactly what he meant). I'm sure any techies here will be happy to agree that this is not an appropriate motivational technique to get the best from your staff...but there you go.
I could go on - but instead I'll just summarise to mention that in the 12 months I worked there everyone in my team quit or was fired and replaced twice over except for me and one other guy...when my contract finished I wasn't sad to leave.
-- Pete.
One Promotion Too Many (Score:2)
In Management Science class, the tutor told us that engineers (he was speaking then of technical engineers, but it probably also works in other fields) would make one promotion too many in their life. In fact, they were trained at technical skills, but were expected to end up in management, of which they had only basic knowledge, or none at all.
And he told that often, the best engineer would be promoted to be department manager. This off course was not a good thing, as the best engineers were usually not th
Math PhD who only ever led grad students (Score:2)
I worked for a boss who was brilliant and a great individual contributor, but had poor instincts for team leadership. I think I hated his management style the most, but I remember one of my coworkers screaming at him on a voice call about how rude and cruel he was, and that all he did was speak to people with disdain. This guy was a post-doc fellow at some university and led grad students before taking on a team of 10 IT folks. His instincts were so driven by the academic cadence he was used to, he wasted q
I have one (Score:2)
I have a ton of these stories after being in the industry for 21 years but I'll share a recent one from a few years ago.
I left a large organization after my retention ran out and joined a Startup based out of southern New Hampshire. About 8-9 months into my job my best friend was hit by a car and killed. When I say my best friend, I'm talking about a guy that came over my house 3-4 days a week after work to hang out. I loved this guy as much as family.
I informed my boss that I needed to take a few days off
I took a week off to purchase a house about 6-7 months prior and that was all. I also used vacation time for my friend's funeral.
There are a lot of stories just from this particular gentleman so this was the final straw.
My job just previous was Manager of Operations for a company purchased by IBM. I managed a team of 7 folks and we kicked ass as a group. I don't consider myself a bad employee and have never been terminated for any reason and get pretty good reviews.
Sometimes you just get stuck with a prick
Entertainment is entertaining (Score:2)
Nearly 20 years in IT with a diversified entertainment company. Think movies, TV and theme parks.
Nearly 20 years in IT with a diversified entertainment company. Think movies, TV and theme parks.

After one regime change my new boss ends up being a highly trained and well-liked mechanical engineer with no IT experience. He also ended up running the copy shop so our staff meetings had my staff - some with advanced degrees and copy shop staff. Our concerns were based on development schedules, roll out, training, service, etc and the copy shop wanted a Keurig for themselves. Guess what we talked about mo
I'm sure we've all seen this one (Score:2)
I'm not your drinking buddy... (Score:2)
And now for something different. (Score:2)
An awesome, horrible IT boss.
Yeah. He was awesome.
He'd let us slack off all day. He never complained about us being late, even by two hours or so. We got games onto the work computers, played over LAN, he'd sometimes join. He would assign tasks, then push deadlines for us as they flew by. He'd deflect any unreasonable requests from the outside, overestimate the time needed, very rarely asserted any control over us. If not the fact that apart from him we had a team leader, who was energetic, competent and co
We're gonna be the best! (Score:2)
So there I was, listening to the new team that just bought the company I worked for. They spoke about how they convinced some pension fund manager to invest millions into the newly formed company. they bought another two in a shopping spree. "Strategic purchases to complement and complete our product portfolio and offering" -sounded good.
I was told that within a year (or two) this newly combined collection of hosting providers of different tiers will become a powerhouse. An industry leader, an internation
Ironically, I told it already (Score:2)
I just told it in the Psychopathic CEOs Are Rife In Silicon Valley, Experts Say [slashdot.org] story.
Maniptulative mangaement (Score:2)
Oh, Lord, do I have a tale. . . (Score:2)
. . . got hired on to be Security Guru and ISSO for a Federal Agency. Because clearances had to transfer, it took two months for me to start there.
I get there, find the guy who hired me had moved on. The guy in his cube was a fellow contractor. He looks at me, and says:
"Security Guy ? I give you 30 days, 45 tops. . . "
The new boss is a GS-14, who was a GS-10 a year earlier, and a Cisco tech, who married a Supergrade, and immediately got promoted. And who had 37 positions on her teams. . . . and had chu