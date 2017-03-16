Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


20,000 Worldclass University Lectures Made Illegal, So We Irrevocably Mirrored Them

Posted by msmash from the fighting-back dept.
An anonymous reader shares an article: Today, the University of California at Berkeley has deleted 20,000 college lectures from its YouTube channel. Berkeley removed the videos because of a lawsuit brought by two students from another university under the Americans with Disabilities Act. We copied all 20,000 and are making them permanently available for free via LBRY. Is this legal? Almost certainly. The vast majority of the lectures are licensed under a Creative Commons license that allows attributed, non-commercial redistribution. The price for this content has been set to free and all LBRY metadata attributes it to UC Berkeley. Additionally, we believe that this content is legal under the First Amendment.

  • why should i care?` (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    why were they made illegal? why would i give a shit was is said in them?

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The students sued because the lectures were not available in a suitable format to meet the requirements of the ADA. The university had two choices - spend all kinds of money to make them available meeting the requirements of the ADA, or take them down. The law of unintended consequences at work. The ADA is a good thing, until you go ape shit with it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Desler ( 1608317 )

        But you could get almost any defendant to claim that any alleged deficiencies falling under the ADA "are going apeshit with it".

      • Re:why should i care?` (Score:4, Interesting)

        by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @05:04PM (#54053537)

        The university had two choices - spend all kinds of money to make them available meeting the requirements of the ADA, or take them down. The law of unintended consequences at work.

        I think part of the problem is the model under which these videos have been released.

        Here at the University of Washington, if a registered student needs special accommodation to access materials for a particular (traditional) course, the university pays the cost for that - transcription, closed captioning, whatever. I would imagine Berkeley does the same, for traditional courses. But these videos were released under a program which doesn't seem to have any sort of underlying funding support.

        • Yes. How dare a University say "We have all of this valuable information recorded on video and we are going to give it away to anyone for free.". . It is really great that a couple of handicapped people were able to say "If we can enjoy it as much as you then no one should be able to see it". . This result will really empower people. I'm colorblind and I'm going to sue all of the movie studios and TV stations for presenting their product in color. If I can't see the shows in full color them they should al

      • The public university had two choices

        Public universities spending money on resources need to make those resources available to all citizens, unless good reasons prevent it.

      • The university had two choices - spend all kinds of money to make them available meeting the requirements of the ADA, or take them down.

        No, they had a very clear third choice - tell the Feds to go fuck themselves and sue the Department for First Amendment violations.

        UC and Berkeley in particular used to care about civil liberties. But some shithead on MSNBC might have cried, right?

        I am guessing that the real reason is that Trump would have sided with UC and that would be a "worse" outcome than taking down

    • Re:why should i care?` (Score:5, Insightful)

      by frovingslosh ( 582462 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @04:52PM (#54053415)
      Two handicapped snowflakes sue the university because the videos didn't have closed captioning in them and therefore they discriminated against the handicapped. The university look at what it would cost to add captioning to what they were giving away for free and decided it wasn't worth it. So if the handicapped don't get it, you can't have it either. No surprise here, this was an anticipated resulted when the Americans With Disabilities act was passed. Makes about as much sense as forcing the government to built expensive wheelchair ramps on buildings in a national park that can only be reached by hiking trails.

      • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Hopefully you'll get handicapped some day so you can maybe gain some empathy and realize that being a "handicapped snowflake" is not some sort of priviledged life.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          You got stuck on an ancillary point. The main thrust was the statement "So if the handicapped don't get it, you can't have it either."

          If this content was required for something, or paid for, then it seems reasonable to me to demand ADA compliance. If it was just free information that the university put up for the greater good, I have more empathy for all the people who don't get it at all then the tiny few people would won't have been able to get it anyway.

        • Re: why should i care?` (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          No one is saying being handicapped doesn't suck, but perhaps there's a better solution than crippling (either figuratively or literally) everybody else for the sake of equality.

        • I don't know about Berkeley, but I know some universities are willing to provide a signer, or someone who will hang out with the student and translate them into sign language for the student so they can understand.
        • Hopefully some day, someone will hope you get handicapped some day.

      • They couldn't have utilized automatic text-to-speech software? I imagine a University like Berkeley could have set its CS department on the problem and in the process brought in all kinds of funding.

  • Berkley didn't do this to be jerks (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It was going to cost a ton of time and money to get all the material ADA compliant, and they would have continued to be in violation the entire time they were working toward that. So they did the only thing they could, and removed everything.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by SumDog ( 466607 )

      I want to know the dialogue between the students that filed the suit and the university. I they could have been granted some kind of continuance, they could have started a program to find volunteers to close caption them. This is pretty sad. Even though the videos are mirrored, all the old links are now dead .. lots of blank screens for anyone who embeded them or cited them on other websites.

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by WaffleMonster ( 969671 )

      It was going to cost a ton of time and money to get all the material ADA compliant, and they would have continued to be in violation the entire time they were working toward that. So they did the only thing they could, and removed everything.

      Yes they did this to be jerks. It's YouTube. They have automated captioning.

      • That doesn't work all that well, especially on videos with a lot of specialist jargon in it. Like university lectures.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Desler ( 1608317 )

        Said by someone who has apparently never turned on the frature. It's still terrible.

        • I use it quite a bit with videos in languages that I don't know (using auto translate+autocaptioning), It's far from perfect, but works on the technical stuff I use it for.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by quetwo ( 1203948 )

        The problem was that the closed-captioning on YouTube was really, really poor. Less than 40% accuracy (due to some of the technical nature of the captioning). That isn't good enough for somebody who depends on the captioning to use the content.

        • If someone can figure out the words in 'Finnegans Wake' or 'Trainspotting' (the book), they can figure out auto closed captions.

          I had some TAs in college that should have been closed captioned.

    • Re:Berkley didn't do this to be jerks (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Jeremi ( 14640 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @05:04PM (#54053531) Homepage

      It was going to cost a ton of time and money to get all the material ADA compliant, and they would have continued to be in violation the entire time they were working toward that. So they did the only thing they could, and removed everything.

      I don't know about the legal issues, but from a common-sense perspective it would make more sense for the captioning to be performed on-demand on a per-video basis; i.e. if a disabled student needs access to a particular video, he/she can request that it be captioned. The captioning is then added to that video and made available to everyone.

      That way the ADA students get the captioning they need, and everyone else gets the benefit of the videos as well; plus the captioners don't spend a lot of their limited time captioning video that nobody will actually use the captions of; rather they spend their time captioning videos that actually need captioning sooner rather than later.

      • That's *exactly* the way it works.

        The problem here is that this lawsuit wasn't brought by "ADA students" (implying students of this university), it was brought by a couple of asshats who don't even attend this university!! The university was trying to be helpful by making this material available for free for everyone in the world, not just students who've paid tuition. But they were ruled to be out of compliance with ADA because they didn't also spend a ton of money doing high-quality transcription for al

    • The issue I see with this, is not so much that the existing lectures were removed, because they've been saved elsewhere. It's that there will now be no new content released in this fashion. So everyone loses out on future changes to course content.

      • Or, new content will be created with transcription in mind and as part of the process.

      • hrm... could they release purely audio recordings of lectures? not quite as good, but still serviceable.

        unless.... could they demand closed captioning on audio recordings too? that would be hilarious.

        i think berkeley should release audio recordings in the future and see what happens.

        you know it's gone off the rails when making an end-run around the ADA is the right thing to do.

  • Background on why videos deleted/Closed Captioning (Score:4, Informative)

    by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @04:45PM (#54053349) Homepage

    http://reason.com/blog/2017/03... [reason.com]

    Maybe there's an opportunity for an app which crowd sources the transcription of videos without closed captioning? Maybe get the students at Gallaudet University to pitch in (sorry, I couldn't resist).

    • Dear Gallaudet University,

      Haha.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by _xeno_ ( 155264 )

      I doubt it. Ever try to caption a video? It's a slow, annoying process. The automated stuff generally doesn't work that well so you have to carefully go through and fix errors and it's a giant pain in the ass. You then have to watch the entire thing to make sure that the caption timing is correct and that you've made it clear who is speaking when. For extra credit, try and make sure captions don't cover important parts of the video.

      The problem with crowd sourcing is that you'd have to give a reason for peop

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jonwil ( 467024 )

      Why not just ask Google if they can use the software that auto-generates closed captions for YouTube videos?

  • Define "We", please (Score:3, Insightful)

    by damn_registrars ( 1103043 ) <damn.registrars@gmail.com> on Thursday March 16, 2017 @04:45PM (#54053351) Homepage Journal
    The headline makes it sound as if Slashdot itself deserves credit for this. Hopefully readers here are smart enough to know that is not the case, but it should be made clear that "we" does not include anyone who works with or is affiliated in any way with Slashdot.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fisted ( 2295862 )

      No shit, Sherlock.

  • missing annotations are not the reason to put information down because certain people cannot properly digest it. While their situation is unfortunate, it's not an excuse to deprive 99.99% of other people of this knowledge.

    • Yes it is. At some point someone always seems to have to sue to get the right thing done. I may not like it, you seem not to like it, but the people who mirrored the content only prevented a proper solution being put into place.

      There are lots of suggestions here that could have made the content more accessible, but they have been rendered moot because the content has been mirrored and the Universities can wash their hands of it knowing that it is still "out there" depriving these students of leverage to get

  • It's an ad for yet to go public LBRY whatever that is.
  • routes around damage. Now, can we please elect some sane people to the government so we can fix the law (and while we're at it properly fund education in this country so that we can both have these things _and_ make them accessible to people with disabilities)?

    I said this when the story first broke: crap like this is what happens when you elect a bunch of people who don't believe government can work. Stuff breaks and instead of fixing it they just point and say: "See! See!". If I did that I couldn't typ
  • While this helps preserve educational access to all of previous content, it does nothing to satisfy the problem of a lack of future (more current) content. It is sad that we can't trust the current congress is more likely to solve this by repealing the ADA than patching it.

  • deaf assholes (Score:5, Funny)

    by TimMD909 ( 260285 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @04:51PM (#54053401) Homepage
    Two assholes ruined it for everyone else... great. Forget that there's technology to automatically add subtitles. No, we must fuck over everyone. At least the two snake bastards won't be able to hear anyone sneaking up on them to enact revenge...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dkone ( 457398 )

      Plot twist, the assailants are blind.... Wait, this is not Reddit. I loved your comment though and if I were moderating you would get a +1 funny from me.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by SumDog ( 466607 )

      To be fair, the auto-subtitle tech is terrible.

      I often type up transcripts and attach them to my videos. YouTube does have a tool that's very good at aligning up transcripts and assigning time codes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It of interest, why couldn't they just enable auto subtitles on YouTube in the first place? Not good enough quality to satisfy the court?

  • While they are at it, why not ban nearly all online video, because it discriminates against the blind; streaming music services and CDs because they are not accessible to the deaf; live music gigs and clubs because the strobing lights affect those with epilepsy etc.

  • Regs like this is absolutely KILLING us and not doing what it is supposed to.

  • Huh? Not recognized by my browser.

  • So two SJW snowflakes take away something from everyone because they couldn't have it. So should we burn all the books that don't have braille copies or audio book formats available? This situation fails the reasonable test....oh wait... this is 2016, sorry.
  • You can post that videos on a library. https://www.law.cornell.edu/us... [cornell.edu]

