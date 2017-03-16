20,000 Worldclass University Lectures Made Illegal, So We Irrevocably Mirrored Them (lbry.io) 93
An anonymous reader shares an article: Today, the University of California at Berkeley has deleted 20,000 college lectures from its YouTube channel. Berkeley removed the videos because of a lawsuit brought by two students from another university under the Americans with Disabilities Act. We copied all 20,000 and are making them permanently available for free via LBRY. Is this legal? Almost certainly. The vast majority of the lectures are licensed under a Creative Commons license that allows attributed, non-commercial redistribution. The price for this content has been set to free and all LBRY metadata attributes it to UC Berkeley. Additionally, we believe that this content is legal under the First Amendment.
The students sued because the lectures were not available in a suitable format to meet the requirements of the ADA. The university had two choices - spend all kinds of money to make them available meeting the requirements of the ADA, or take them down. The law of unintended consequences at work. The ADA is a good thing, until you go ape shit with it.
But you could get almost any defendant to claim that any alleged deficiencies falling under the ADA "are going apeshit with it".
The university had two choices - spend all kinds of money to make them available meeting the requirements of the ADA, or take them down. The law of unintended consequences at work.
I think part of the problem is the model under which these videos have been released.
Here at the University of Washington, if a registered student needs special accommodation to access materials for a particular (traditional) course, the university pays the cost for that - transcription, closed captioning, whatever. I would imagine Berkeley does the same, for traditional courses. But these videos were released under a program which doesn't seem to have any sort of underlying funding support.
Fuck you and your anti-leftist rhetoric. yeah, and for the most part, fuck the right and their anti-science, andti-humanity bullshit. I've had about enough of it.
Re:why should i care?` (Score:5, Insightful)
Hopefully you'll get handicapped some day so you can maybe gain some empathy and realize that being a "handicapped snowflake" is not some sort of priviledged life.
Berkley didn't do this to be jerks (Score:1)
It was going to cost a ton of time and money to get all the material ADA compliant, and they would have continued to be in violation the entire time they were working toward that. So they did the only thing they could, and removed everything.
I want to know the dialogue between the students that filed the suit and the university. I they could have been granted some kind of continuance, they could have started a program to find volunteers to close caption them. This is pretty sad. Even though the videos are mirrored, all the old links are now dead
.. lots of blank screens for anyone who embeded them or cited them on other websites.
It was going to cost a ton of time and money to get all the material ADA compliant, and they would have continued to be in violation the entire time they were working toward that. So they did the only thing they could, and removed everything.
Yes they did this to be jerks. It's YouTube. They have automated captioning.
Said by someone who has apparently never turned on the frature. It's still terrible.
The problem was that the closed-captioning on YouTube was really, really poor. Less than 40% accuracy (due to some of the technical nature of the captioning). That isn't good enough for somebody who depends on the captioning to use the content.
It was going to cost a ton of time and money to get all the material ADA compliant, and they would have continued to be in violation the entire time they were working toward that. So they did the only thing they could, and removed everything.
I don't know about the legal issues, but from a common-sense perspective it would make more sense for the captioning to be performed on-demand on a per-video basis; i.e. if a disabled student needs access to a particular video, he/she can request that it be captioned. The captioning is then added to that video and made available to everyone.
That way the ADA students get the captioning they need, and everyone else gets the benefit of the videos as well; plus the captioners don't spend a lot of their limited
That's *exactly* the way it works.
The problem here is that this lawsuit wasn't brought by "ADA students" (implying students of this university), it was brought by a couple of asshats who don't even attend this university!! The university was trying to be helpful by making this material available for free for everyone in the world, not just students who've paid tuition. But they were ruled to be out of compliance with ADA because they didn't also spend a ton of money doing high-quality transcription for al
The ADA coerces speech, which is just as much a free speech violation as is restricting speech.
Cool story and yet nowhere in this story was anyone's speech declared illegal.
Because when I want accuracy I rely on the titles of submissions from Slashdot editors. They're never inaccurate or clickbait material. No, never. They're always 100% factual and accurate.
Also to add, the summary title doesn't seem based on any ruling from a judge or jury. It's just pure clickbait.
Background on why videos deleted/Closed Captioning (Score:4, Informative)
http://reason.com/blog/2017/03... [reason.com]
Maybe there's an opportunity for an app which crowd sources the transcription of videos without closed captioning? Maybe get the students at Gallaudet University to pitch in (sorry, I couldn't resist).
Dear Gallaudet University,
Haha.
I doubt it. Ever try to caption a video? It's a slow, annoying process. The automated stuff generally doesn't work that well so you have to carefully go through and fix errors and it's a giant pain in the ass. You then have to watch the entire thing to make sure that the caption timing is correct and that you've made it clear who is speaking when. For extra credit, try and make sure captions don't cover important parts of the video.
The problem with crowd sourcing is that you'd have to give a reason for peop
Define "We", please (Score:4, Insightful)
And for anyone who wonders what the hell "LBRY" is:
What’s with the name LBRY?
The very first question of newcomers is often, “How do you pronounce it?” Answer: library.
“Is it an acronym?” No.
“Then why confuse people with the all-caps and no vowels?”
First and foremost, LBRY is an internet protocol, just like HTTP. Content on LBRY is served to users via “LBRY names,” which look like this: lbry://itsawonderfullife. Very similar to the URL you type into your internet browser. LBRY is not just our branded name, but the character string we’ve chosen to lead our URIs (Uniform Resource Identifier).
It also serves as a truncated form of “library,” which reflects our mission: every film, song, book, and app ever made – available anywhere. Our vision for LBRY is to create a massive media repository for the 21st century that is built on a decentralized network controlled by its users. LBRY is to a traditional library what Amazon is to a department store.
Is it an odd name? Perhaps. But we would kindly point to the success of brands like Hulu, Yahoo!, Etsy, Skype, Tumblr, and Zillow. In the end, a good company with a strong user base will be remembered regardless of its name. And a company with a brand as straightforward as Pets.com can still fail.
LBRY is working well as a brand so far. SEO is a top consideration for startup branding, and LBRY already dominates the search results for our brand name.
So apparently it's a protocol like torrents or something?
So We Irrevocably Mirrored Them
And how is this "irrevocable"? Somebody needs to do a lot more explaining about this LBRY thing instead of just namedropping it and expecting people to know what they're talking about.
No shit, Sherlock.
That is it. The videos did not have descriptive text, nor captioning or a transcript. Berkley was relying on the automated captioning available from YouTube, which had an accuracy of less than 50%.
In a perfect world (Score:2)
Yes it is. At some point someone always seems to have to sue to get the right thing done. I may not like it, you seem not to like it, but the people who mirrored the content only prevented a proper solution being put into place.
There are lots of suggestions here that could have made the content more accessible, but they have been rendered moot because the content has been mirrored and the Universities can wash their hands of it knowing that it is still "out there" depriving these students of leverage to get
It is 2017. Society has been active long enough to trivially make political discussions without plopping into the Liberal/Conservative dichotomy, especially without leaning towards childish insults.
Also, the ones making the complaint are closer to being liberal, because they believe in everyone having a chance of equal access.
Disabled students would simply not have access to these videos, and as us
Welp that's the internet for you (Score:2)
I said this when the story first broke: crap like this is what happens when you elect a bunch of people who don't believe government can work. Stuff breaks and instead of fixing it they just point and say: "See! See!". If I did that I couldn't typ
not a complete fix (Score:1)
deaf assholes (Score:5, Funny)
Plot twist, the assailants are blind.... Wait, this is not Reddit. I loved your comment though and if I were moderating you would get a +1 funny from me.
To be fair, the auto-subtitle tech is terrible.
I often type up transcripts and attach them to my videos. YouTube does have a tool that's very good at aligning up transcripts and assigning time codes.
It of interest, why couldn't they just enable auto subtitles on YouTube in the first place? Not good enough quality to satisfy the court?
becoming students at UCBerk themselves
So, what happens when a disabled person (deaf, for example) attends a live lecture there? The university presumably would be on the line to provide a sign language interpreter given notice of such a requirement.
So, upon request just have the interpreter sit in front of a web cam and rebroadcast a picture in picture version of the material. This would only have to be done the first time, since that output could easily be saved and linked to the original. It's not a great burden upon the university, since pr
Ban everything (Score:2)
While they are at it, why not ban nearly all online video, because it discriminates against the blind; streaming music services and CDs because they are not accessible to the deaf; live music gigs and clubs because the strobing lights affect those with epilepsy etc.
America is killing itself with regs. (Score:2)
LBRY:// ??? (Score:2)
Huh? Not recognized by my browser.
What about the books! (Score:1)
