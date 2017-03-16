20,000 Worldclass University Lectures Made Illegal, So We Irrevocably Mirrored Them (lbry.io) 308
An anonymous reader shares an article: Today, the University of California at Berkeley has deleted 20,000 college lectures from its YouTube channel. Berkeley removed the videos because of a lawsuit brought by two students from another university under the Americans with Disabilities Act. We copied all 20,000 and are making them permanently available for free via LBRY. Is this legal? Almost certainly. The vast majority of the lectures are licensed under a Creative Commons license that allows attributed, non-commercial redistribution. The price for this content has been set to free and all LBRY metadata attributes it to UC Berkeley. Additionally, we believe that this content is legal under the First Amendment.
It was going to cost a ton of time and money to get all the material ADA compliant, and they would have continued to be in violation the entire time they were working toward that. So they did the only thing they could, and removed everything.
I want to know the dialogue between the students that filed the suit and the university. I they could have been granted some kind of continuance, they could have started a program to find volunteers to close caption them. This is pretty sad. Even though the videos are mirrored, all the old links are now dead
.. lots of blank screens for anyone who embeded them or cited them on other websites.
It was going to cost a ton of time and money to get all the material ADA compliant, and they would have continued to be in violation the entire time they were working toward that. So they did the only thing they could, and removed everything.
I don't know about the legal issues, but from a common-sense perspective it would make more sense for the captioning to be performed on-demand on a per-video basis; i.e. if a disabled student needs access to a particular video, he/she can request that it be captioned. The captioning is then added to that video and made available to everyone.
That way the ADA students get the captioning they need, and everyone else gets the benefit of the videos as well; plus the captioners don't spend a lot of their limited time captioning video that nobody will actually use the captions of; rather they spend their time captioning videos that actually need captioning sooner rather than later.
That's *exactly* the way it works.
The problem here is that this lawsuit wasn't brought by "ADA students" (implying students of this university), it was brought by a couple of asshats who don't even attend this university!! The university was trying to be helpful by making this material available for free for everyone in the world, not just students who've paid tuition. But they were ruled to be out of compliance with ADA because they didn't also spend a ton of money doing high-quality transcription for all the freeloaders.
As the old saying goes, "no good deed goes unpunished".
Or, new content will be created with transcription in mind and as part of the process.
hrm... could they release purely audio recordings of lectures? not quite as good, but still serviceable.
unless.... could they demand closed captioning on audio recordings too? that would be hilarious.
i think berkeley should release audio recordings in the future and see what happens.
you know it's gone off the rails when making an end-run around the ADA is the right thing to do.
one cheap CC Apollo away from mission accomplished (Score:2)
A Netflix-style competition with sizeable pot at stake (a dime per U.S. citizen?) would address this problem PDQ.
Academic lectures, above all things, would quickly succumb to preconditioning on the right bag of words. Speech technology is advancing by leaps and bounds. It mainly needs improvement in automatically zeroing in on the appropriate jargon domain. Wikipedia is already a topic mode
The problem was that the closed-captioning on YouTube was really, really poor. Less than 40% accuracy (due to some of the technical nature of the captioning). That isn't good enough for somebody who depends on the captioning to use the content.
If someone can figure out the words in 'Finnegans Wake' or 'Trainspotting' (the book), they can figure out auto closed captions.
I had some TAs in college that should have been closed captioned.
The problem was that the closed-captioning on YouTube was really, really poor. Less than 40% accuracy (due to some of the technical nature of the captioning). That isn't good enough for somebody who depends on the captioning to use the content.
It is hillariously poor. Well as long as don't have to rely on it, if I did it would be tragically poor.
http://reason.com/blog/2017/03... [reason.com]
Maybe there's an opportunity for an app which crowd sources the transcription of videos without closed captioning? Maybe get the students at Gallaudet University to pitch in (sorry, I couldn't resist).
Dear Gallaudet University,
Haha.
I doubt it. Ever try to caption a video? It's a slow, annoying process. The automated stuff generally doesn't work that well so you have to carefully go through and fix errors and it's a giant pain in the ass. You then have to watch the entire thing to make sure that the caption timing is correct and that you've made it clear who is speaking when. For extra credit, try and make sure captions don't cover important parts of the video.
The problem with crowd sourcing is that you'd have to give a reason for peop
Why not just ask Google if they can use the software that auto-generates closed captions for YouTube videos?
Define "We", please
No shit, Sherlock.
And for anyone who wonders what the hell "LBRY" is:
What’s with the name LBRY?
The very first question of newcomers is often, “How do you pronounce it?” Answer: library.
“Is it an acronym?” No.
“Then why confuse people with the all-caps and no vowels?”
First and foremost, LBRY is an internet protocol, just like HTTP. Content on LBRY is served to users via “LBRY names,” which look like this: lbry://itsawonderfullife. Very similar to the URL you type into your internet browser. LBRY is not just our branded name, but the character string we’ve chosen to lead our URIs (Uniform Resource Identifier).
It also serves as a truncated form of “library,” which reflects our mission: every film, song, book, and app ever made – available anywhere. Our vision for LBRY is to create a massive media repository for the 21st century that is built on a decentralized network controlled by its users. LBRY is to a traditional library what Amazon is to a department store.
Is it an odd name? Perhaps. But we would kindly point to the success of brands like Hulu, Yahoo!, Etsy, Skype, Tumblr, and Zillow. In the end, a good company with a strong user base will be remembered regardless of its name. And a company with a brand as straightforward as Pets.com can still fail.
LBRY is working well as a brand so far. SEO is a top consideration for startup branding, and LBRY already dominates the search results for our brand name.
So apparently it's a protocol like torrents or something?
So We Irrevocably Mirrored Them
And how is this "irrevocable"? Somebody needs to do a lot more explaining about this LBRY thing instead of just namedropping it and expecting people to know what they're talking about.
Re: Define "We", please (Score:4, Informative)
So apparently it's a protocol like torrents or something?
So We Irrevocably Mirrored Them
And how is this "irrevocable"? Somebody needs to do a lot more explaining about this LBRY thing instead of just namedropping it and expecting people to know what they're talking about.
It's like a blockchain for media, so you cannot do a "takedown" on content that is uploaded with that parameter set without destroying the whole system. The idea is to make a censorship-resistant media platform for the Internet.
It's a good project but yeah the submitter should have done some editing. I went to a development demo last year at NH Liberty Forum so I'm familiar with it but it's definitely not a household name yet.
so you cannot do a "takedown" on content that is uploaded with that parameter set without destroying the whole system.
Well now we're just giving them ideas
:P
It's a nice sentiment, though. I wish them luck.
In a perfect world
Yes it is. At some point someone always seems to have to sue to get the right thing done. I may not like it, you seem not to like it, but the people who mirrored the content only prevented a proper solution being put into place.
There are lots of suggestions here that could have made the content more accessible, but they have been rendered moot because the content has been mirrored and the Universities can wash their hands of it knowing that it is still "out there" depriving these students of leverage to get
no, the problem was rendered moot when Berkeley decided it was more fiscally responsible to take down their videos rather than spend a couple million captioning them all. do not blame this new group for finding a way to salvage some sanity from this situation.
I think what is "the right thing to do" is debatable. Maybe instead of making music, Beyonce should first be working on ensuring that medical breakthroughs cure deafness so *everyone* can enjoy her music, and not just those who can hear. If we made listening to music contingent on deafness being cured, there would be a lot more pressure to have it cured. Until we do that, there will never be the same amount of leverage to cure deafness in general.
I don't think using tax money to help increase for disabl
Welp that's the internet for you
I said this when the story first broke: crap like this is what happens when you elect a bunch of people who don't believe government can work. Stuff breaks and instead of fixing it they just point and say: "See! See!". If I did that I couldn't typ
(and while we're at it properly fund education in this country so that we can both have these things _and_ make them accessible to people with disabilities
Pretty sure only a single country spends more per student than we do, and even they dont do so in higher eduction.
Meanwhile, bad regulations continue to fuck up everything. Some of those bad regulations have fucked up the cost of schooling.
In basic education its allowing public union to extort communities by holding their childrens educations hostage while allowing members of government to make contractual promises on far in the future matters to these unions and then not fund these promises immediatel
deaf assholes
Plot twist, the assailants are blind.... Wait, this is not Reddit. I loved your comment though and if I were moderating you would get a +1 funny from me.
Well then, they won't be able to watch the revenge enactment.
To be fair, the auto-subtitle tech is terrible.
I often type up transcripts and attach them to my videos. YouTube does have a tool that's very good at aligning up transcripts and assigning time codes.
It of interest, why couldn't they just enable auto subtitles on YouTube in the first place? Not good enough quality to satisfy the court?
Ban everything
While they are at it, why not ban nearly all online video, because it discriminates against the blind; streaming music services and CDs because they are not accessible to the deaf; live music gigs and clubs because the strobing lights affect those with epilepsy etc.
I seriously wonder why this hasn't been used before...but then there are classes like conceptual physics, eg the type of physics that people watch on tv.
Ohhh, I know if a star goes inside the event horizon of a black hole it will vanish forever because information can't escape a black hole. I know general vague concepts and know how to configure and Ethernet card and b a grammer nazi. IM smart.
And there the whole the dumbing down and trivialization of education thing.
LBRY:// ??? (Score:3)
Huh? Not recognized by my browser.
Re: (Score:3)
"www.google.com".Length < "Huh? Not recognized by my browser.".Length.
Nice work.
Well, some research shows you have to download some code, install it on your machine as an RPC server, and then use the command line to get to "LBRY://"
Does this strike anyone else as fraught with IA concerns?
I'm all in favor for open repositories for Creative Commons and Public Domain content, but not if I have to breach my own machine to get to it!
Post them on the Internet Archive
Tail wagging the Dog opportunity & solution mi (Score:2)
Instead of deleting the videos they should have started working on a solution:
Crowdfund it.
And let people know that "These videos are in the process of being transcribed." along with webpage that has a status for EVERY video.
Gee, if the only we had a place that we could _distribute_ and _communicate_ work. People can do it for crap like GIMPS but can't do it for lectures ???? Anime fans can provide fansubs but yet an University can't find people to donate their time to transcribe the material??? Hell, I
I thought Universities were supposed to the bastions of intellect -- not immaturity.
You're talking about Berzerkeley, which is NOT a bastion of common sense and reasonableness.
The summary is incorrect, the lawsuit was brought on by two employees of Gallaudet university, not two students. The employees are Glenn Lockhart [gallaudet.edu], the director of public relations and communications and Stacy Nowak [gallaudet.edu] who is part of "Arts, Communications & Theater".
You can find the relavant information on the previous post to slashdot [slashdot.org], which includes links to the referenced material.
Congrats for doing something reasonable where the government was being UN-reasonable.
Re:why should i care?` (Score:5, Insightful)
The students sued because the lectures were not available in a suitable format to meet the requirements of the ADA. The university had two choices - spend all kinds of money to make them available meeting the requirements of the ADA, or take them down. The law of unintended consequences at work. The ADA is a good thing, until you go ape shit with it.
But you could get almost any defendant to claim that any alleged deficiencies falling under the ADA "are going apeshit with it".
Re:why should i care?` (Score:5, Insightful)
The ADA has a long, long history of abuse. In fact, the are many documented cases of where somebody sues a business for not being handicap accessible, and it has turned out that the person suing never even set foot in the establishment to find out. Nonetheless, the businesses often settle because it's cheaper to do that than it is just to pay a lawyer's retainer fee.
The was one interesting case where somebody sued Clint Eastwood over some restaurant for ADA violations. He countersued and won, but it was sti
Well yes, anyone could claim anything. I hereby claim that you're a giraffe. So what? Since nobody believes you're a giraffe, my claim is pointless.
9% of the people Slashdot agree this case is in fact "going apeshit". There seems to be strong indications that is true.
The university had two choices - spend all kinds of money to make them available meeting the requirements of the ADA, or take them down. The law of unintended consequences at work.
I think part of the problem is the model under which these videos have been released.
Here at the University of Washington, if a registered student needs special accommodation to access materials for a particular (traditional) course, the university pays the cost for that - transcription, closed captioning, whatever. I would imagine Berkeley does the same, for traditional courses. But these videos were released under a program which doesn't seem to have any sort of underlying funding support.
Yes. How dare a University say "We have all of this valuable information recorded on video and we are going to give it away to anyone for free.". . It is really great that a couple of handicapped people were able to say "If we can enjoy it as much as you then no one should be able to see it". . This result will really empower people. I'm colorblind and I'm going to sue all of the movie studios and TV stations for presenting their product in color. If I can't see the shows in full color them they should all be forced to present the shows in only black and white so we can all be equal. Screw you, you non-colorblind elitists.
I'm colorblind and I'm going to sue all of the movie studios and TV stations for presenting their product in color. If I can't see the shows in full color them they should all be forced to present the shows in only black and white so we can all be equal. Screw you, you non-colorblind elitists.
Haha! Joke's on you, they've always been black and white!
What makes you think that the complainants wanted no one to see these videos? They just wanted the university to meet its legal obligation to them, I really doubt that they intented for this to happen.
Once the complaint was made it would have been beyond their ability to stop it because the case is taken on by the government.
It's a bad decision but blaming those guys is probably unfair, unless you know otherwise.
The very worst part about this isn't even considered in the scope of the trial. The chilling effect this has on all universities. Not only did we almost lose these 20k videos, but I can bet you no more will be made by UC Berkley and their competitor universities will eschew this process as well.
Free enrichment of the commons should not be circumvented by a lawsuit and a couple of idiots.
They had access. I don't think Youtube checks to see (ha ha) if you're blind and then doesn't connect.
Re: (Score:3)
Almost all schools will have someone "in the know" on ADA stuff. They may not have the budget or people power to do it (ours doesn't, 15k students and 4 people in DRC) and it is up to the instructor to provide accessible content. The good side to this is that we tell instructors about making it all ADA compliant and they change their minds on doing 45 minute talking head lectures
:)
The big issue I see here is if the plaintiffs' instructor(s) were referencing the content for a course, then *their* school's
The university had two choices - spend all kinds of money to make them available meeting the requirements of the ADA, or take them down.
No, they had a very clear third choice - tell the Feds to go fuck themselves and sue the Department for First Amendment violations.
UC and Berkeley in particular used to care about civil liberties. But some shithead on MSNBC might have cried, right?
I am guessing that the real reason is that Trump would have sided with UC and that would be a "worse" outcome than taking down the videos.
Kudos to LBRY.io for mirroring.
The students sued because the lectures were not available in a suitable format to meet the requirements of the ADA.
This would explain why, when I upload my own lectures from Canada, YouTube always wants to know that they have never been aired in the US prior to release.
It is a logical fallacy to generalize from this isolated case and imply that all regulations are bad. Regulations that protect the environment are provably good and are a cost to a corporation, tough shit for the corporation. The other option is that the corporation gets to destroy the environment freely by "externalizing" the costs which really means destroying the health of millions. It is clear that many more benefit than pay by protecting the environment preferentially. The main problem with environ
It is a logical fallacy to generalize from this isolated case and imply that all regulations are bad.
No, the logical fallacy here is you deciding that if someone says a regulation is bad, that they are saying all regulations are bad.
The fact of the matter is that if you cant defend a regulation without resorting to this BULLSHIT fallacy, then its almost always a bad regulation.
From GP:
They're finally getting a taste of what their regulations tend to do to the rest of Americans, especially the ones who try to engage in productive business. These regulations act as barriers more than they provide helpful benefits.
EOM
You've gotta be smarter than a bumper sticker (Score:3, Insightful)
> Regulations that protect the environment are provably good and are a cost to a corporation, tough shit for the corporation.
You don't actually mean exactly what you said, do you? I sure hope you were in a hurry when you typed that, that you're thinking is deeper than a bumper sticker slogan. You don't actually think labeling something "for the environment" or "for the children" or "for the economy" makes it a good idea, do you?
All regulations have costs. Most also have some benefits. Some costs are con
And then you find out that the ADA was signed into law by a Republican President.....
It sure seems that leftist ideology has gone overboard now and then. But it's still better than having people dying in the streets that the rightists want. Everytime I see someone dying in the street I say "Now the rightist philosophies of selfishness have backfired for all to see." Until the rightists learn the value of compassion, their Nazi ideologies spewed by trump tower politicians will continue to harm America. But needing to move the videos to a new server is also pretty bad too.
rightist philosophies of selfishness
"Tennessee woman dies after losing government benefits and medicine"
So, that Daily Kos headline...gotta be some sort of Trump outfall or at least something to blame on Republicans right? Or at least evil corporations...
Indeed, the brief Kos article says "Part of the Republican concept of healthcare is that you die or to go to the emergency room, and hopefully get lucky and don’t die. What happened to Amy Schnelle can and will continue to happen to many more people now that tax breaks for the rich are
And it ain't the right that thinks humanity is a blight on Mother Earth.
Yet another anti-science view of the right.
No, they have to make reasonable accommodations to their students. Seems a bit of a stretch to say that they have the same obligation to non-students as to students.
The US Department of Justice [berkeley.edu] would be the one disagreeing with you on this.
The USDOJ apparently decided in favor of Stacy Nowak (a professor at Gallaudet University) who "would like to use numerous online resources related to communication in her classes, including the UC BerkeleyX course, 'Journalism for Social Change,' but cannot because they are inaccessible. If UC Berkeley’s online content were accessible, she would take courses and utilize the online content in her lectures."
Including to "6. P
But who gets to determine what "good reasons" are?
In this case I assume they made video recordings of lectures - something that can be done essentially for free with modern technology, and released them to the world, something that's likewise almost free to do. Maybe they have a dedicated videographer doing the job. More likely they've got the TA who would be there anyway hit the record button, and maybe do a little basic cleanup before posting.
Making them fully accessible to disabled individuals would re
Re: (Score:3)
They couldn't have utilized automatic text-to-speech software? I imagine a University like Berkeley could have set its CS department on the problem and in the process brought in all kinds of funding.
Nope, they already had automated (Score:2)
They already used "automatic text-to-speech software". The jackasses who sued said that isn't good enough (for a free video), and the court agreed.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
You got stuck on an ancillary point. The main thrust was the statement "So if the handicapped don't get it, you can't have it either."
If this content was required for something, or paid for, then it seems reasonable to me to demand ADA compliance. If it was just free information that the university put up for the greater good, I have more empathy for all the people who don't get it at all then the tiny few people would won't have been able to get it anyway.
YOU are apparently a special snowflake. There is no, none, zero good argument for demanding equal access to material at other people's expense. Pay it yourself, get a charity to fund it, fine. But demanding magical access, as if money grows on trees. Definitely a special snowflake. Anscheinend we see the result.
This is about demanding equal access to material produced partly with tax money. If I help pay for it, I should have as much access as the next guy.
Hopefully you'll get handicapped some day
....
Your wishing such things on people reveals what a bitter hateful person you are. Actually, I do have a handicap, and in fact it is hearing loss, exactly the issue here. Mine is not complete, but severe enough that I watch TV and movies with closed captioning on. But I'm not damaged enough that I would say that if I can't hear something then no one else should be able to either.
That is it. The videos did not have descriptive text, nor captioning or a transcript. Berkley was relying on the automated captioning available from YouTube, which had an accuracy of less than 50%.
becoming students at UCBerk themselves
So, what happens when a disabled person (deaf, for example) attends a live lecture there? The university presumably would be on the line to provide a sign language interpreter given notice of such a requirement.
So, upon request just have the interpreter sit in front of a web cam and rebroadcast a picture in picture version of the material. This would only have to be done the first time, since that output could easily be saved and linked to the original. It's not a great burden upon the university, since pr
i'd be hardpressed to justify hiring a signlanguage translator for every lecture that they're releasing for free.
it seems more likely that each disabled student is assigned a dude that follows them around to translate for them. or you know, they book someone for only the lectures with hearing disabled peoples.
they book someone for only the lectures with hearing disabled peoples
Yes. Which implies that the disabled people must make some sort of arrangement to have this service made available to them.
Same can be done for on-line videos. Those that deaf people want can be forwarded to a captioner/translator. Maybe even the same people that attend classes to provide such service as a sideline. Problem solved.
It is 2017. Society has been active long enough to trivially make political discussions without plopping into the Liberal/Conservative dichotomy, especially without leaning towards childish insults.
Also, the ones making the complaint are closer to being liberal, because they believe in everyone having a chance of equal access.
Disabled students would simply not have access to these videos, and as us
lengthy jail sentences
Can't do that. The person responsible suffers from debilitating claustrophobia.
Hmmm, 20000 lectures times 45 minutes (or more) times $1 per minute is 900.000 bucks. I would say that is not minimal. Also note that these videos haven't been recorded with publication in mind. Also I don't think you can add captions to a 45 minute long video in few minutes. It would take at minimum 45 minutes to ensure they are placed correctly (well, maybe you could watch at 2x speed and still have reasonable accuracy).
Really? Please link to the service where I can get a lecture on quantum field theory accurately captioned for $1/minute.
How is this not a free speech issue? Doesn't UC Berkeley have a 1st amendment right to distribute creative content -- especially free content -- in whatever format it wants with or without accommodations?
Can a photograph or painting be banned if it does not have a descriptive text to accommodate the blind? What if the artist's point was to have something that was visual only? What if the artwork were in fact a political statement about the absurdity of laws like the ADA resulting in censorship and including the descriptive text would defeat the purpose of the artwork?
We're not talking about a physical wheelchair ramp or an ATM that is too high (*); we're talking about creative content. So why isn't it protected?
*At my workplace the ATM was removed because it was too high for wheelchair access and didn't have headphone-jack capability. Fixing it to comply with ADA was cost prohibitive to the credit union that owned the ATM. So instead of leaving a non-disabled-accessible ATM they took away the ATM from everyone.
No, because they solved it by making inaccessible (Score:2)
> What was allegedly illegal was UC failing to make the content accessible
Apparently not, because the (perfectly legal) solution is to make it *inaccessible*. They can "fail to make it accessible" all the want. That's perfectly legal.
What's *illegal* is to make the videos, as-is, accessible to the public. The video is illegal for the school to give away until it is altered through special processes for blind people.
Only in your imagination. What was allegedly illegal was UC failing to make the content accessible under the terms of the ADA. Nowhere was the content of the videos themselves ever declared illegal.
Your claim is as dumb as trying to say someone declared doctor's offices illegal because one place got sued for allegedly failing to meet ADA requirements.
It's as dumb as hospitals claiming they perform the same procedures at one cost for everyone and then allowing insurance companies to simply refuse to pay the asking price and get away with it.
It's as dumb as outlawing abortion clinics by regulating them out of feasible existence.
It is literally true the state is using its monopoly on violence to demand you either pay an infeasible sum of money, pay a punitive fine or delete your speech. These are the real world options facing UC. It isn't dumb for someon
Perhaps you're using a TTS reader, because it's obvious you can't really read.
That's only the half of it. He's also figure out how to post in a
/. discussion which won't exist until next year.
On the other hand, he's fiddling around on
/. instead of selling all that stock he bought just before it jump in price. Intelligence level: Confusing?
At the local municipal park, there is a baseball diamond that has been there for about 50 years for kids to play at.
Some gun in a wheel chair all of the sudden sued the city because it isn't ADA compliant for some reason. I checked out the place and it's right off of the road, level ground and has a sidewalk going to the bleachers. I'm not sure what he's bitching about. The city's solution is to tear down the baseball field.
In the same city, (Lincoln, California) there is a terracotta factory that's bee
"Guy" (not gun).
Sure wish I could go back and edit.
Isn't your reaction a little over-the-top? I think what is killing us is an exaggerated outrage over minor slights while very significant wrongs are put aside. For example dRump's attempt to defund CPB, and NPR, the reduction of the EPA by 30%. A medical plan that favors the rich with tax breaks and shafts the poor, sick, and elderly. And here you are whining about lectures you never watched nor would ever watch because you have other interests.