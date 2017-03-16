Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! ×
Education IT Technology

20,000 Worldclass University Lectures Made Illegal, So We Irrevocably Mirrored Them (lbry.io) 308

Posted by msmash from the fighting-back dept.
An anonymous reader shares an article: Today, the University of California at Berkeley has deleted 20,000 college lectures from its YouTube channel. Berkeley removed the videos because of a lawsuit brought by two students from another university under the Americans with Disabilities Act. We copied all 20,000 and are making them permanently available for free via LBRY. Is this legal? Almost certainly. The vast majority of the lectures are licensed under a Creative Commons license that allows attributed, non-commercial redistribution. The price for this content has been set to free and all LBRY metadata attributes it to UC Berkeley. Additionally, we believe that this content is legal under the First Amendment.

20,000 Worldclass University Lectures Made Illegal, So We Irrevocably Mirrored Them More | Reply

20,000 Worldclass University Lectures Made Illegal, So We Irrevocably Mirrored Them

Comments Filter:

  • Berkley didn't do this to be jerks (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It was going to cost a ton of time and money to get all the material ADA compliant, and they would have continued to be in violation the entire time they were working toward that. So they did the only thing they could, and removed everything.

    • Re:Berkley didn't do this to be jerks (Score:4, Insightful)

      by SumDog ( 466607 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @04:54PM (#54053449) Homepage Journal

      I want to know the dialogue between the students that filed the suit and the university. I they could have been granted some kind of continuance, they could have started a program to find volunteers to close caption them. This is pretty sad. Even though the videos are mirrored, all the old links are now dead .. lots of blank screens for anyone who embeded them or cited them on other websites.

    • Re:Berkley didn't do this to be jerks (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Jeremi ( 14640 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @05:04PM (#54053531) Homepage

      It was going to cost a ton of time and money to get all the material ADA compliant, and they would have continued to be in violation the entire time they were working toward that. So they did the only thing they could, and removed everything.

      I don't know about the legal issues, but from a common-sense perspective it would make more sense for the captioning to be performed on-demand on a per-video basis; i.e. if a disabled student needs access to a particular video, he/she can request that it be captioned. The captioning is then added to that video and made available to everyone.

      That way the ADA students get the captioning they need, and everyone else gets the benefit of the videos as well; plus the captioners don't spend a lot of their limited time captioning video that nobody will actually use the captions of; rather they spend their time captioning videos that actually need captioning sooner rather than later.

      • Re:Berkley didn't do this to be jerks (Score:5, Informative)

        by Grishnakh ( 216268 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @05:15PM (#54053633)

        That's *exactly* the way it works.

        The problem here is that this lawsuit wasn't brought by "ADA students" (implying students of this university), it was brought by a couple of asshats who don't even attend this university!! The university was trying to be helpful by making this material available for free for everyone in the world, not just students who've paid tuition. But they were ruled to be out of compliance with ADA because they didn't also spend a ton of money doing high-quality transcription for all the freeloaders.

        As the old saying goes, "no good deed goes unpunished".

    • The issue I see with this, is not so much that the existing lectures were removed, because they've been saved elsewhere. It's that there will now be no new content released in this fashion. So everyone loses out on future changes to course content.

      • Or, new content will be created with transcription in mind and as part of the process.

      • hrm... could they release purely audio recordings of lectures? not quite as good, but still serviceable.

        unless.... could they demand closed captioning on audio recordings too? that would be hilarious.

        i think berkeley should release audio recordings in the future and see what happens.

        you know it's gone off the rails when making an end-run around the ADA is the right thing to do.

  • Background on why videos deleted/Closed Captioning (Score:5, Informative)

    by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @04:45PM (#54053349) Homepage

    http://reason.com/blog/2017/03... [reason.com]

    Maybe there's an opportunity for an app which crowd sources the transcription of videos without closed captioning? Maybe get the students at Gallaudet University to pitch in (sorry, I couldn't resist).

    • Dear Gallaudet University,

      Haha.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by _xeno_ ( 155264 )

      I doubt it. Ever try to caption a video? It's a slow, annoying process. The automated stuff generally doesn't work that well so you have to carefully go through and fix errors and it's a giant pain in the ass. You then have to watch the entire thing to make sure that the caption timing is correct and that you've made it clear who is speaking when. For extra credit, try and make sure captions don't cover important parts of the video.

      The problem with crowd sourcing is that you'd have to give a reason for peop

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jonwil ( 467024 )

      Why not just ask Google if they can use the software that auto-generates closed captions for YouTube videos?

  • The headline makes it sound as if Slashdot itself deserves credit for this. Hopefully readers here are smart enough to know that is not the case, but it should be made clear that "we" does not include anyone who works with or is affiliated in any way with Slashdot.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by fisted ( 2295862 )

      No shit, Sherlock.

  • missing annotations are not the reason to put information down because certain people cannot properly digest it. While their situation is unfortunate, it's not an excuse to deprive 99.99% of other people of this knowledge.

    • Yes it is. At some point someone always seems to have to sue to get the right thing done. I may not like it, you seem not to like it, but the people who mirrored the content only prevented a proper solution being put into place.

      There are lots of suggestions here that could have made the content more accessible, but they have been rendered moot because the content has been mirrored and the Universities can wash their hands of it knowing that it is still "out there" depriving these students of leverage to get

      • no, the problem was rendered moot when Berkeley decided it was more fiscally responsible to take down their videos rather than spend a couple million captioning them all. do not blame this new group for finding a way to salvage some sanity from this situation.

      • I think what is "the right thing to do" is debatable. Maybe instead of making music, Beyonce should first be working on ensuring that medical breakthroughs cure deafness so *everyone* can enjoy her music, and not just those who can hear. If we made listening to music contingent on deafness being cured, there would be a lot more pressure to have it cured. Until we do that, there will never be the same amount of leverage to cure deafness in general.

        I don't think using tax money to help increase for disabl

  • routes around damage. Now, can we please elect some sane people to the government so we can fix the law (and while we're at it properly fund education in this country so that we can both have these things _and_ make them accessible to people with disabilities)?

    I said this when the story first broke: crap like this is what happens when you elect a bunch of people who don't believe government can work. Stuff breaks and instead of fixing it they just point and say: "See! See!". If I did that I couldn't typ

    • (and while we're at it properly fund education in this country so that we can both have these things _and_ make them accessible to people with disabilities

      Pretty sure only a single country spends more per student than we do, and even they dont do so in higher eduction.

      Meanwhile, bad regulations continue to fuck up everything. Some of those bad regulations have fucked up the cost of schooling.

      In basic education its allowing public union to extort communities by holding their childrens educations hostage while allowing members of government to make contractual promises on far in the future matters to these unions and then not fund these promises immediatel

  • deaf assholes (Score:5, Funny)

    by TimMD909 ( 260285 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @04:51PM (#54053401) Homepage
    Two assholes ruined it for everyone else... great. Forget that there's technology to automatically add subtitles. No, we must fuck over everyone. At least the two snake bastards won't be able to hear anyone sneaking up on them to enact revenge...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dkone ( 457398 )

      Plot twist, the assailants are blind.... Wait, this is not Reddit. I loved your comment though and if I were moderating you would get a +1 funny from me.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by SumDog ( 466607 )

      To be fair, the auto-subtitle tech is terrible.

      I often type up transcripts and attach them to my videos. YouTube does have a tool that's very good at aligning up transcripts and assigning time codes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It of interest, why couldn't they just enable auto subtitles on YouTube in the first place? Not good enough quality to satisfy the court?

  • While they are at it, why not ban nearly all online video, because it discriminates against the blind; streaming music services and CDs because they are not accessible to the deaf; live music gigs and clubs because the strobing lights affect those with epilepsy etc.

  • LBRY:// ??? (Score:3)

    by david.emery ( 127135 ) on Thursday March 16, 2017 @05:03PM (#54053525)

    Huh? Not recognized by my browser.

    • "www.google.com".Length < "Huh? Not recognized by my browser.".Length.

      Nice work.

    • Well, some research shows you have to download some code, install it on your machine as an RPC server, and then use the command line to get to "LBRY://"

      Does this strike anyone else as fraught with IA concerns?

      I'm all in favor for open repositories for Creative Commons and Public Domain content, but not if I have to breach my own machine to get to it!

  • You can post that videos on a library. https://www.law.cornell.edu/us... [cornell.edu]

  • Instead of deleting the videos they should have started working on a solution:

    Crowdfund it.

    And let people know that "These videos are in the process of being transcribed." along with webpage that has a status for EVERY video.

    Gee, if the only we had a place that we could _distribute_ and _communicate_ work. People can do it for crap like GIMPS but can't do it for lectures ???? Anime fans can provide fansubs but yet an University can't find people to donate their time to transcribe the material??? Hell, I

    • I thought Universities were supposed to the bastions of intellect -- not immaturity.

      You're talking about Berzerkeley, which is NOT a bastion of common sense and reasonableness.

  • Incorrect summary.. (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The summary is incorrect, the lawsuit was brought on by two employees of Gallaudet university, not two students. The employees are Glenn Lockhart [gallaudet.edu], the director of public relations and communications and Stacy Nowak [gallaudet.edu] who is part of "Arts, Communications & Theater".

    You can find the relavant information on the previous post to slashdot [slashdot.org], which includes links to the referenced material.

  • Bravo! (Score:3)

    by kenwd0elq ( 985465 ) <kenwd0elq@gmail.com> on Thursday March 16, 2017 @06:27PM (#54054187)

    Congrats for doing something reasonable where the government was being UN-reasonable.

Slashdot Top Deals

As the trials of life continue to take their toll, remember that there is always a future in Computer Maintenance. -- National Lampoon, "Deteriorata"

Close