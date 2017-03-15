Women Still Underrepresented in Information Security (betanews.com) 62
An anonymous reader shares a report: Women make up only 11 percent of the cyber security workforce according to the latest report from the Center for Cyber Safety and Education and the Executive Women's Forum (EWF). The survey of more than 19,000 participants around the world finds that women have higher levels of education than men, with 51 percent holding a master's degree or higher, compared to 45 percent of men. Yet despite out qualifying them, women in cybersecurity earned less than men at every level and the wage gap shows very little signs of improvement. Men are four times more likely to hold C and executive level positions, and nine times more likely to hold managerial positions than women, globally. More worrying is that 51 percent of women report encountering one or more forms of discrimination in the cybersecurity workforce. In the Western world, discrimination becomes far more prevalent the higher a woman rises in an organization.
Yeah... (Score:2)
...garbage disposal and off-shore drilling too! Come on women, WTF!
Women want security and not to feel abandoned (Score:2)
Nothing in IT offers job security. STEM roles are just far too insecure and unstable in general, is the problem. Of course, that's the problem for older men quite often too.
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing in IT offers job security.
Except government IT. I'm halfway through a five-year contract. A recruiter just sent me a job description with an eight-year contract.
Of course, that's the problem for older men quite often too.
I'm the youngest at 47. Most of my coworkers are in their 60's and 70's.
Re: (Score:2)
Not everyone is comfortable being a parasitic leech.
Those people are shocked to discover that government job means work and often find themselves back on the unemployment within two weeks. My coworkers and I have zero tolerance for slackers.
Re: (Score:2)
Wait until el Presidente Tweetie learns of this. There will be a new Executive Order, No More Security Exploits of Government Systems, All Security Personnel Can Hence Be Given Their Walking Papers.
It will be flogged as a bid to streamline the federal government and get it out of the lives of the people he cares most about, industry sycophants who come crawling to his Oval Office with baubles and trinkets to be used for the next election.
Re: (Score:2)
Correct.
IT and engineering in general is an anti social interest. The best people in the industry are very independent and highly socially deficient if not emotionally deficient. Being on light on the autism spectrum is actually a job qualification.
Women simply are predominantly more social and less aggressive. Women are suited for IT management. The fewer women that are doing it the fewer women that want to do it.
Re: Power of the pussy (Score:2)
This is old territory... (Score:4, Insightful)
Yet despite out qualifying them, women in cybersecurity earned less than men at every level and the wage gap shows very little signs of improvement.
Hereâ(TM)s an idea I'd like to float, something that I've never heard considered before: Perhaps there simply isn't a legion of women who want to work in the cybersecurity world?
Re: (Score:1)
Only 0.3% of dry wall installers are women. We need more female drywall installers! Over 95% of office assistants are women. We need more male office assistants!
Re: (Score:2)
Here's an idea I'd like to float, something that I've never heard considered before: Perhaps there simply isn't a legion of women who want to work in the cybersecurity world?
Here's an idea I'd like to float, something that I've never heard considered before: Perhaps there is a physical difference between men and women . .
.?
Whoa...there's some things baby I just can't swallow
Mama told me that girls are hollow
Uh-uh...
What's inside a girl?
Somethin's tellin' me there's a whole nuther world
Ya gotta pointy bra...ten inch waist
Long black stockings all over the place
Boots...buckles...belts outside.
Whatcha got in there yer tryin' a-hide?
Hmmm?
What's inside a girl?
Ain't n
Re: (Score:2)
Hereâ(TM)s an idea I'd like to float, something that I've never heard considered before: Perhaps there simply isn't a legion of women who want to work in the cybersecurity world?
I've heard it many times, and it's likely true. However, that question just raises another, why don't women want to work in the cybersecurity field?
Re: (Score:2)
For the same reason they tend to stay away from STEM fields. STEM fields reward individual success, not team success. Women are social, individual success has less importance to them than working in a supportive team that is doing well.
And the outrage clickbait (Score:5, Insightful)
continues unabated.
Hold the fuck on! (Score:2)
We have 'Switft on Security', whoever HE is. What can go wrong?
Pushing towards any different than pushing away? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Letting women choose as individuals would run contrary to modern feminism where women must exist only as representatives of the group.
Re: (Score:2)
Individual choice derived from conscious, unconscious, and environmental factors? Are you kidding? That's fascism!
Re: (Score:2)
Remove any barriers but let them choose. Maybe some fields are not inherently interesting, we have evolved to have different capabilities and perspectives. If this results in preferences so be it. Let people do what they prefer.
Perhaps they believe they won't succeed in some fields so they don't try. In that case, their barrier is their own prejudice.
questionable study (Score:2)
Individual Choice (Score:3)
Not all ppl, let alone girls, are capable of IT related jobs, especially security. For most individuals, a career in IT comes from a passion about tech at a young age. If a child is not passionate about some aspect of IT, no amount of funding of gender discriminating STEM programs is going to entice someone into the field.
So what? (Score:2)
>> Women make up only 11 percent of the cyber security workforce
So what? Thats called FREEDOM TO CHOOSE. Everything shows that's actually by their choice, partly because women are just not mentally as suited as men are to doing jobs like programming.
https://www.netnanny.com/learn... [netnanny.com]
If you're gonna get up in arms about numeric gender equality, you should be more bothered about why only 9% of nurses are men. Yeah thought not.
http://www.beckershospitalrevi... [beckershos...review.com]
Not just that (Score:3)
Women are obtaining 61% of the Masters degrees in the US, the majority of which are NOT STEM RELATED! A PoliSci degree does no good for IT, let alone a specialty like IT Security. Can I take my 4 year Mathematics degree and instantly work in the Medical field? How about being a Sociologist? Journalist?
Once again we have pure propaganda creating a false narrative with a single fact where hundreds would need to be analyzed. Do sane people actually have to contemplate why many people call "Leftism" a ment
Re: (Score:2)
To be fair, the women making these reports on sexism probably don't have degrees that involved a course in statistics.
More seriously, whenever politics gets involved people throw honesty in the shitter and will deceive as much as they can get away with in order to convince you they're right.
Re: (Score:2)
A PoliSci degree does no good for IT, let alone a specialty like IT Security.
I had a General Education A.A. degree when I started my technical career 20+ years ago as a video game tester. I later went back to school to get a Computer Programming A.S. degree. I'm currently doing InfoSec and studying for InfoSec certifications.
Can I take my 4 year Mathematics degree and instantly work in the Medical field? How about being a Sociologist? Journalist?
The average person will have five or six careers during their lifetime. Each career transition will require training to get started. What you learned from your four-year mathematics degree can be applicable to different and seemingly unrelated fields.
Do sane people actually have to contemplate why many people call "Leftism" a mental disease?
What does t
Perhaps (Score:2)
Perhaps it's because talking too much isn't really a desirable attribute in this field?
Possibly not the cause you think it is (Score:5, Insightful)
I remember having a conversation with a woman tech executive at a very large company. She told me that she has done everything in her power to attract women into the field and specifically into their workplace. Yet, she was unable to break through this imbalance. And this was the top tech exec at the company and she said they just could not maintain the levels of females in the workforce in their company that she wanted. It was, in fact, far, far, below the levels she wanted.
After being in the tech industry for years, I can honestly say that I really do not encounter the implied institutional discrimination in the tech industry. Is there an imbalance in representation? Yes. However, I feel like these imbalances are indicators of other things. It could be cultural things. It could be something else. Maybe even in specific companies, there is a problem. But I feel like these statistics are more of indicators of some other cause than discrimination within the tech industry as a whole.
Re: (Score:2)
If we had unions to fight for work-life / family t (Score:2)
If we had unions to fight for work-life / family time in IT jobs! then would we be having this talk?
Bull fucking shit (Score:2)
Two Kinds of People... (Score:2)
Once we acknowledge everyone discriminates, we can stop blaming "other people", and DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT! Everyone is guilty, even the victims. Lets all agree to try harder. The way I see it, it's the only way the situation will improve.
Few in numbers but kick ass as leaders.. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This piece of fake news is not about those women. Those women compete on merit and do not need anything given to them for free because they happen to be female. I know quite a few women engineers and scientists in the same class. No, this news is about a type of woman that wants a high salary and a leadership positions solely because she happens to be a women.
Conditional Probability (Score:2)
Ah, the 1:1 fallacy (Score:2)
Sorry, but any job category that has an actual 1:1 male:female ratio is a statistical fluke. Period.
If women want better representation in a given field, the jobs are there. They simply need to have the qualifications to earn them.
And "has a penis" isn't among the qualifications.
Women have equality of opportunity in this country.
But that's not enough for some. They want equality of outcome. Regardless of how stupid the idea is.
In short, anyone, man, woman, any of the umpty-zillion and one self-defined w
"Underrepresented" (Score:2)
Those tired old lies again... (Score:2)
Women earn about the same for the same work. Deviations are below 5% and it is unclear whom the favor, as this is below the margin of error of such studies. Women are generally not "higher qualified" than men, even if they have more degrees in absolute terms. There are degrees that are easy to get and those that are a lot harder to get. Women have more of the former than men. This whole thing is just a specific type of women trying to make it easy for themselves and get things for free.
That said, these clai