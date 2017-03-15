Women Still Underrepresented in Information Security (betanews.com) 32
An anonymous reader shares a report: Women make up only 11 percent of the cyber security workforce according to the latest report from the Center for Cyber Safety and Education and the Executive Women's Forum (EWF). The survey of more than 19,000 participants around the world finds that women have higher levels of education than men, with 51 percent holding a master's degree or higher, compared to 45 percent of men. Yet despite out qualifying them, women in cybersecurity earned less than men at every level and the wage gap shows very little signs of improvement. Men are four times more likely to hold C and executive level positions, and nine times more likely to hold managerial positions than women, globally. More worrying is that 51 percent of women report encountering one or more forms of discrimination in the cybersecurity workforce. In the Western world, discrimination becomes far more prevalent the higher a woman rises in an organization.
Yeah... (Score:1)
...garbage disposal and off-shore drilling too! Come on women, WTF!
Women want security and not to feel abandoned (Score:2)
Nothing in IT offers job security. STEM roles are just far too insecure and unstable in general, is the problem. Of course, that's the problem for older men quite often too.
Re: Power of the pussy (Score:2)
This is old territory... (Score:3)
Yet despite out qualifying them, women in cybersecurity earned less than men at every level and the wage gap shows very little signs of improvement.
Hereâ(TM)s an idea I'd like to float, something that I've never heard considered before: Perhaps there simply isn't a legion of women who want to work in the cybersecurity world?
And the outrage clickbait (Score:5, Insightful)
continues unabated.
Hold the fuck on! (Score:2)
We have 'Switft on Security', whoever HE is. What can go wrong?
Pushing towards any different than pushing away? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Letting women choose as individuals would run contrary to modern feminism where women must exist only as representatives of the group.
Re: (Score:2)
Individual choice derived from conscious, unconscious, and environmental factors? Are you kidding? That's fascism!
questionable study (Score:2)
Individual Choice (Score:2)
Not all ppl, let alone girls, are capable of IT related jobs, especially security. For most individuals, a career in IT comes from a passion about tech at a young age. If a child is not passionate about some aspect of IT, no amount of funding of gender discriminating STEM programs is going to entice someone into the field.
So what? (Score:2)
>> Women make up only 11 percent of the cyber security workforce
So what? Thats called FREEDOM TO CHOOSE. Everything shows that's actually by their choice, partly because women are just not mentally as suited as men are to doing jobs like programming.
https://www.netnanny.com/learn... [netnanny.com]
If you're gonna get up in arms about numeric gender equality, you should be more bothered about why only 9% of nurses are men. Yeah thought not.
http://www.beckershospitalrevi... [beckershos...review.com]
Perhaps (Score:2)
Perhaps it's because talking too much isn't really a desirable attribute in this field?
Possibly not the cause you think it is (Score:3)
I remember having a conversation with a woman tech executive at a very large company. She told me that she has done everything in her power to attract women into the field and specifically into their workplace. Yet, she was unable to break through this imbalance. And this was the top tech exec at the company and she said they just could not maintain the levels of females in the workforce in their company that she wanted. It was, in fact, far, far, below the levels she wanted.
After being in the tech industry for years, I can honestly say that I really do not encounter the implied institutional discrimination in the tech industry. Is there an imbalance in representation? Yes. However, I feel like these imbalances are indicators of other things. It could be cultural things. It could be something else. Maybe even in specific companies, there is a problem. But I feel like these statistics are more of indicators of some other cause than discrimination within the tech industry as a whole.
If we had unions to fight for work-life / family t (Score:2)
If we had unions to fight for work-life / family time in IT jobs! then would we be having this talk?
Bull fucking shit (Score:2)
Two Kinds of People... (Score:2)
Once we acknowledge everyone discriminates, we can stop blaming "other people", and DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT! Everyone is guilty, even the victims. Lets all agree to try harder. The way I see it, it's the only way the situation will improve.
Few in numbers but kick ass as leaders.. (Score:2)