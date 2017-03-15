Millions of Records Leaked From Huge US Corporate Database (zdnet.com) 34
Millions of records from a commercial corporate database have been leaked. ZDNet reports: The database, about 52 gigabytes in size, contains just under 33.7 million unique email addresses and other contact information from employees of thousands of companies, representing a large portion of the US corporate population. Dun & Bradstreet, a business services giant, confirmed that it owns the database, which it acquired as part of a 2015 deal to buy NetProspex for $125 million. The purchased database contains dozens of fields, some including personal information such as names, job titles and functions, work email addresses, and phone numbers. Other information includes more generic corporate and publicly sourced data, such as believed office location, the number of employees in the business unit, and other descriptions of the kind of industry the company falls into, such as advertising, legal, media and broadcasting, and telecoms.
But I guess that would be a burdensome regulation under our new regime.
It's actually quite simple: just avoid storing all of this sort of data to begin with!"
So it's just Dun & Bradstreet's well-known dedication to establishing the dictatorship of the proletariat that caused them to accumulate all these data? Not, y'know, the fact that it's how they make money? This seems eminently plausible...
It's actually quite simple: just avoid storing all of this sort of data to begin with!
Gawd what a stupid suggestion.
It costs money to store this shit (even insecurely). So why do companies do it? Because they believe that the value of the data outweighs the cost of storing it.
So your idiot "just don't do that" suggestion is basically asking companies to walk away from money because. .
.why? Why would they do that?
Would criminalizing the storage of certain data be "non-leftist"?
It's already more costly than that. Risk (insuranc (Score:4, Informative)
> $1 penalty per leaked / stolen record
The average cost to a company that's breached is already well over $1 per record, so no that doesn't "quickly remedy this problem". It IS slowly getting things fixed. A lot of companies have a Chief Security Officer now, a C-suite executive responsible for security. That wasn't the case ten years ago.
The issue is, the likelihood of a major breach is low (for each conpany). People, including executives, aren't good at reasoning about unlikely events. On the other hand, insurance companies are very good at it. Risk assessment and risk reduction is their business and they've gotten quite good at it. Insurance companies created the fire code, UL labs, etc to reduce the risk of fire. They hold companies responsible for properly mitigating all kinds of risks, as a condition of issuing insurance. The cost of the insurance, which shows up on the balance sheet, is based on the risk-reduction methods that the insured uses. (Just like installing monitored fire and burglary alarms reduces the cost of your homeowners insurance). I think we'll see a major shift in information security when the insurance companies get more involved, requiring companies they insure to follow certain standards.
This. 100% this. It encourages a "store less, protect more" ethos. So if you're a company that really wants to make storing/selling demographic data your business model (ie marketing / telephone sanitizers), you'll protect the hell out of that database. It also discourages fly-by-night companies with no security-dna to start that type of business.
I would add levels of pain. Name and address? That's mostly publicly available; small fine. SSN, CCN, pins or passwords? You had better have a good reason for stor
Companies spend some dollars on security to comply with audits and 1) know they are going to get owned (due to having their data managed on servers all over planet earth) 2) know they have a risk rider on their insurance. If the government wants to get in their face, they can just point to the CIA Vault#7 leak and if they haven't heard about that, they can point to the DNC email server.
Security is officially and illusion. Even the high-end "super secure" stuff is owned by the CIA, so what are you going to
So any penalty imposed on them would just end up being paid for by the government via higher fees, and/or higher contract bid prices.
$1 penalty per leaked / stolen record, imposed by the FTC/SEC/SSA/CFPB will quickly remedy this problem. As long as the value of private personal information is intangible, the value it will be assigned in companies' risk assessments and capital plans is $0.
I wish that penalties like this would spur them to keep my data safe, but it won't. At best it *might* make them try a little harder but I'm afraid the fact is that nothing will keep our data safe from those who want it.
The CIA, NSA, FBI....they all get hacked. Everyone gets hacked. There's no preventing it as far as I can tell. The attack surface is so large and there are so many potential points and methods of entry, it's a losing battle. That doesn't mean you should take precautions but if "they" want yo
Fuck. TypoMan strikes again.
"That doesn't mean you shouldn't take precautions..."
well, since my e-mail was in the db (https://haveibeenpwned.com/) I would love a copy of it...
Anyone have a link to it?
"...more generic corporate and publicly sourced data, such as believed office location, the number of employees in the business unit, and other descriptions of the kind of industry the company falls into, such as advertising, legal, media and broadcasting, and telecoms."
The word you're looking for is 'client list' . (damn, that's 2 words)
As long as giant databases remain in respectable hands, no harm can come of them; so just worry about whether it was a nation-state actor or an 'advanced persistent threat'. Nothing else to see here.
I did a haveibeenpwned check against our domain name and a couple of fake email addresses showed up in the NetProspex leak. These were email addresses that have never existed. Plus, none of our actual email addresses were in the leak.
This may be a list of 33.7 million mostly fake or SPAM email addresses. Just sayin'.
From http://www.dnb.com/utility-pag... [dnb.com]
"Data Security: Dun & Bradstreet applies appropriate technical, physical, and administrative Data security measures to protect Data against unauthorized access and disclosure."
Except when they don't....
Also, (farther down the page): "Dun & Bradstreet does not respond to Do Not Track Signals."
Unauthorized here means unauthorized by them. They couldn't care less what you authorize.
If I were a thief, the thing I'd try attacking is the increasing use of federated identity, and hit those targets with everything I had...social engineering, zero-days, finding soft spots where cut-rate consulting firms left the door open, the works. In the new cloudy world of abstracted everything, companies are finding it easier to rely on a few identity providers..."log in using Facebook" and the like. In the Microsoft, Google and Amazon iterations of this (MS account, Azure AD, Google Account, Amazon Id
It can't be copyrighted, and it is not (any longer) private information either... Is there a torrent or something?
So... pretty much the exact same information you can get by viewing someone's LinkedIn profile?