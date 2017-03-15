Millions of Records Leaked From Huge US Corporate Database (zdnet.com) 12
Millions of records from a commercial corporate database have been leaked. ZDNet reports: The database, about 52 gigabytes in size, contains just under 33.7 million unique email addresses and other contact information from employees of thousands of companies, representing a large portion of the US corporate population. Dun & Bradstreet, a business services giant, confirmed that it owns the database, which it acquired as part of a 2015 deal to buy NetProspex for $125 million. The purchased database contains dozens of fields, some including personal information such as names, job titles and functions, work email addresses, and phone numbers. Other information includes more generic corporate and publicly sourced data, such as believed office location, the number of employees in the business unit, and other descriptions of the kind of industry the company falls into, such as advertising, legal, media and broadcasting, and telecoms.
But I guess that would be a burdensome regulation under our new regime.
"...more generic corporate and publicly sourced data, such as believed office location, the number of employees in the business unit, and other descriptions of the kind of industry the company falls into, such as advertising, legal, media and broadcasting, and telecoms."
The word you're looking for is 'client list' . (damn, that's 2 words)
As long as giant databases remain in respectable hands, no harm can come of them; so just worry about whether it was a nation-state actor or an 'advanced persistent threat'. Nothing else to see here.