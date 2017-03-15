Many Smartphone Owners Don't Take Steps To Secure Their Devices (pewresearch.org) 8
From Pew Research's new report: More than a quarter (28%) of smartphone owners say they do not use a screen lock or other security features to access their phone. And while a majority of smartphone users say they have updated their phone's apps or operating system, about 40% say they only update when it's convenient for them. Meanwhile, some users forgo updating their phones altogether: Around one-in-ten smartphone owners report they never update their phone's operating system (14%) or update the apps on their phone (10%).
Love to update the OS on my phone (Score:1)
Unfortunately that's down to the manufacturer and carrier, neither of which give a flying fuck after they sold you the contract. Probably take someone suing them until this changes in the UK.
Automatic for the win (Score:2)
To be fair most android phones I've seen have auto app upgrade enabled. iPhone doesn't but it's possible to set and forget about it until it's updating while you're trying to do something net or process intensive.
How do you not secure your smartphone? (Score:2)
With both Android and iOS, the device will ship encrypted, and all one has to do is set the PIN and fingerprint. Updates are generally done automatically, with OS updated being the only real thing that is prompted for, and that usually takes a click or two.
With updates being pretty much automatic, there isn't much to do as a user, for the most part, other than periodically checking that the iCloud or Titanium Backup image was successful.
Considering how few are offered upgrades... (Score:2)
I'd be surprised if more than 14% of smartphone owners are even offered the option to upgrade... Presumably the 40% that do take upgrades constitute 40% of those whose phones offer them OTA upgrades.
Most cell phone users (Score:2)
Don't have anything on their phones of any particular import. Nor do they care that the CIA is following their Candy Krush progress. It's just not something that occurs to many people.
OTOH, there ARE folks who, at the minimum, don't want their credit card details or chats with their surreptitous boyfriends splattered about. Those people need to step up to the plate.
The big problem is that security is a process that requires thinking, planning and continuous execution, i.e., a PITA.
Note: YOUR data is on their phones (Score:1)
Keep in mind that these unsecured phones carry not only information about you (your name, email, phone, address, photos, etc.); but also many contain deep info that allows a hacker to get deeper into other data.
Imagine your doctor's phone isn't secure. Also imagine your doctor stores passwords to her office system in her notes app. The result: your medical records are open to the world.
If 1 in 4 phones is insecure, that basically means all data about you that is out of your direct control... is quite insecu