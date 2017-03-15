Many Smartphone Owners Don't Take Steps To Secure Their Devices (pewresearch.org) 35
From Pew Research's new report: More than a quarter (28%) of smartphone owners say they do not use a screen lock or other security features to access their phone. And while a majority of smartphone users say they have updated their phone's apps or operating system, about 40% say they only update when it's convenient for them. Meanwhile, some users forgo updating their phones altogether: Around one-in-ten smartphone owners report they never update their phone's operating system (14%) or update the apps on their phone (10%).
Love to update the OS on my phone (Score:3, Insightful)
Unfortunately that's down to the manufacturer and carrier, neither of which give a flying fuck after they sold you the contract. Probably take someone suing them until this changes in the UK.
Re: (Score:1)
Next time buy an iPhone or a Nexus.
Re: (Score:1)
Or anywhere else, actually.
I haven't had an update in a long time (Samsung S4) but I only checked when it was convenient as well. Now I've rooted it, and secured it more by installing a firewall, hosts list, and program permission tool on it through the F-Droid repository.
But the main thing is to not install every silly app from the store, especially whhile not checking latest reviews and permissions.
Re: (Score:2)
Not really. If your Device gets hacked, a person will be more likely to blame the Carrier or the Manufacturer than themselves. And we now live in a world where factless ranting takes precedence over facts now.
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed.
My old Samsung worked fine when I got it, and over its lifetime suffered two noticeable degradations in reliability - each coinciding with an automatic update of the OS. Each update left more device features unreliable or completely borked.
New (also Android) phone works fine for now. Need to find a way to turn off automatic updates before it ends up going the same way.
Automatic for the win (Score:3)
To be fair most android phones I've seen have auto app upgrade enabled. iPhone doesn't but it's possible to set and forget about it until it's updating while you're trying to do something net or process intensive.
Re: (Score:2)
+1 Factually Untrue since iOS 7 [9to5mac.com].
By default, it won't auto-update unless you are plugged in and on WiFi, which seems like a good time to be doing maintenance like this. You can opt-in to automatic downloads over cellular, if you prefer.
How do you not secure your smartphone? (Score:2)
With both Android and iOS, the device will ship encrypted, and all one has to do is set the PIN and fingerprint. Updates are generally done automatically, with OS updated being the only real thing that is prompted for, and that usually takes a click or two.
With updates being pretty much automatic, there isn't much to do as a user, for the most part, other than periodically checking that the iCloud or Titanium Backup image was successful.
Re: (Score:2)
Ship encrypted?
Last Android phone I dug into was not encrypted. The user privileges were set to where my standard use did not have root-level access to the device (which made getting my stuff off of the phone when it broke very difficult) but once I figured out how to get to some obscure menus at boot-time I was able to mostly find what I was looking to find through the filesystem and to copy over to a Linux box.
I would be very happy if Android came with the equivalent of Sudo.
Re: (Score:2)
I set a password on my phone, though I'm not sure it was a good idea. If I lose my phone I just need to change my Google password, as nothing else there will be of value to anyone. Didn't bother with a password for my last phone.
Anyone who installs stuff like banking apps on his phone is asking for it, really. Phones are fundamentally insecure devices (and the more apps you install, the less secure they are). Trusting them for access to something of real value seems foolish to me.
Considering how few are offered upgrades... (Score:2)
I'd be surprised if more than 14% of smartphone owners are even offered the option to upgrade... Presumably the 40% that do take upgrades constitute 40% of those whose phones offer them OTA upgrades.
Most cell phone users (Score:2)
Don't have anything on their phones of any particular import. Nor do they care that the CIA is following their Candy Krush progress. It's just not something that occurs to many people.
OTOH, there ARE folks who, at the minimum, don't want their credit card details or chats with their surreptitous boyfriends splattered about. Those people need to step up to the plate.
The big problem is that security is a process that requires thinking, planning and continuous execution, i.e., a PITA.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Don't have anything on their phones of any particular import.
I have no PIN on my phone. I just swipe and it is ready to go. So if someone steals my phone, they will have access to my mom's phone number and my grocery list. Stuff that matters, like my digital wallet, have individual app-level PINs.
Do you really blame them? (Score:1)
Do you really blame the users for not updating? How many times have you updated an application and found the UI worse (such as filled with ads) or doesn't work as well? (I recently updated the BBC iPlayer and now find that it doesn't work as well - the only reason I updated is because the BBC app wouldn't play videos anymore - so it was a forced upgrade.)
Updating the OS can lead to slower operation, things that worked breaking (especially if you haven't updated your apps
:-) ), etc..Even in the typical case
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, it seems that iOS and Android updates tend to cause more issues than they fix, especially if you have an older iPhone or Android phone that the vendor doesn't care about anymore.
Note: YOUR data is on their phones (Score:1)
Keep in mind that these unsecured phones carry not only information about you (your name, email, phone, address, photos, etc.); but also many contain deep info that allows a hacker to get deeper into other data.
Imagine your doctor's phone isn't secure. Also imagine your doctor stores passwords to her office system in her notes app. The result: your medical records are open to the world.
If 1 in 4 phones is insecure, that basically means all data about you that is out of your direct control... is quite insecu
Securing it from whom? (Score:4, Insightful)
They've been burned by upgrades in the past (Score:2)
New version of phone OS -> whoops, now my phone is painfully slow. Guess what users won't do next time an OS upgrade rolls by?
14% don't update? They're lying (Score:2)
If you're an android user you can't really update the OS on your phone because for the vast majority of handsets there are no updates available.
For these surveys they really need to add some questions to determine if the respondent is just flat-out lying or just doesn't understand the difference between an app update and an OS update.
Plus, some answers make no sense. Who updates their OS when it isn't convenient for them? WTF does that even mean?
Does this shock anyone? (Score:2)
Does it shock anyone? Most folks just want to use their phones, use the email and SMS, and play a few games. They can't be bothered. Heck, a lot of folks have to have techy person setup their email other than a Gmail/Apple email, as they have no clue, and they have NO clue how to change their password either
Obviously (Score:2)
" about 40% say they only update when it's convenient for them"
Nobody does it when it's inconvenient, like during watching a movie, during a long phone call or when reading an eBook.
Ask any Windows user.
Manufacterers (Score:1)
Manufacturers are responsible for their devices security, not users. Providing a secure functional device is what they get paid for after all.
Why should I? (Score:2)
Your're going to change my UI because you feel like it and make me have to relearn how to do everything just because.
App *app name here* works great now but after updating erases all saved files and cuts off the name's of new files.
No old versions are available online in case the new version does not work as expected.
Backups (if you include restoring the same app version) are only practical with home made scripts or done by hand no other functional recovery options exist (at least not for iphone)
So why shou
Consider that those updates break functionality. (Score:2)
Those "security issues" are how people reclaim their devices.