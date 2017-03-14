Questions Linger After ISP Blocks TeamViewer Over Fraud Fears (sophos.com) 22
Last Wednesday, for no apparent reason, the TeamViewer remote desktop application stopped working on the network of one of the UK's largest ISPs, TalkTalk. The apparent reason, as the investigation has found, are some scammers in India who have been abusing the application to make money. An anonymous reader shares a report: It's a popular application with remote support professionals and power users alike and so support forums soon filled with complaints from perplexed users who noticed that access was possible with 4G and some TalkTalk business connections but not home broadband. By Thursday, journalists dragged the truth out of the company that it had "blocked a number of applications including TeamViewer," which led to a joint statement confirming this on TeamViewer's website: TeamViewer and TalkTalk are in extensive talks to find a comprehensive joint solution to better address this scamming issue. We now know (as some suspected at the time) that the block was connected to abuse of TeamViewer by criminals based in India who had been using it as part of a tech support scam targeting TalkTalk customers. The BBC reported on this two days before the block, including the disturbing claim that the criminals had been able to quote stolen customer account data to make scam calls sound more convincing.
blacklist teamviewer connections from india?
It seems almost commonplace for websites or services to get blocked at an ISP level in the UK, and that fact alone seems more frightening than any increase in price that Comcast could throw at me.
It's really easy to change ISP in the U.K. You're not trapped like you are in the US.
Its got its own wikipedia article [wikipedia.org]
Talk yes. They do a lot of that but they're a bit busy right now with another minor issue so if you want an ISP that doesn't block your access to TeamViewer you have a choice of dozens. TalkTalk are a terrible ISP in any case and anyone who is using TeamViewer for anything should have more sense than to go anywhere near them.
No idea. The impression I get here is that there are only two ISPs to choose from in many areas, hence the many complaints. If that's not the case then ignore my comment.
With Net Neutrality gone under Trump there is nothing to stop US ISPs from unilaterally blocking whatever they dont like (remember when Comcast got busted for their attempts to mess with BitTorrent traffic?)
There is plenty. Example, I pay to utilize a program. If my ISP blocks access to that program, they're performing tortious interference of contract between me and the other company, and I can sue the hell out of them for it.
The internet is always used by internet scammers. If you completely block the internet, it will eliminate all those scams!
Facebook is probably used for more fraud than TeamViewer.
These scams are extensive, and TeamViewer and other remote-access programs know about it but don't do anything. Blocking them is the only way to get them to sit the fuck up and listen and do something about it.
Just search on YouTube for tech support scams, and you can see hundreds or thousands of videos of these scammers in operation.