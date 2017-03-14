Work-Life Balance: Cryptographer Fired By BAE Systems For Taking Care of Dying Wife (bostonglobe.com) 26
mdecerbo writes: A new lawsuit by cryptographer Don Davis against multinational defense giant BAE Systems highlights the fact that companies are free to have their boasts about "work-life balance" amount to nothing but idle talk. The Boston Globe reports that on his first day on the job, Davis explained that his wife had late-stage cancer. He would work his full work day in the office, but if he was needed nights or weekends, he'd want to work from home. His supervisor was fine with it, but the human resources department fired him on the spot after four hours of employment. The lawsuit raises interesting questions, such as whether employment law requires corporations to have the sort of common decency we expect from individuals. But what I want to know is, if BAE Systems loses this lawsuit, will they prevent future ones by making their "work-life balance" policy say simply: We own you, body and soul? Don Davis' lawyer, Rebecca Pontikes, contends he was discriminated against because the company "requires its male employees to be the stereotypical male breadwinner and to leave family responsibilities to women." BAE issued a statement to The Boston Globe saying, "we do not tolerate discrimination of any kind and work hard to provide our employees with flexible working options that enable them to have a meaningful work/life balance." The company declined to discuss specifics, citing pending litigation.
Just give all their relatives a strain of HeLa [wikipedia.org].
24/7 job (Score:1)
Davis said, the woman didnâ(TM)t entertain temporary alternative arrangements, such as working from home if needed. She simply insisted he needed to be available at the office 24/7.
- 24/7 ? Interesting arrangement. What do you need as compensation to accept an offer like that? I get it when a business owner has to work like that, but an employee? I am curious who takes this and for how much?
Probably someone getting paid to be an "example" of how much worse you could have it than your expected ~60 hours/week in many tech jobs.
Then they made IT workers overtime exempt in the province of Ontario, meaning you'd get *nothing*.
So I became a contractor.
Wow. (Score:3)
I work in the employment sector. This story would see the company dragged over the coals if it happened here in Australia. That and the individuals involved would also be personally liable.
I don't even understand the wording of it. They didn't "rescind his offer of employment" as he had commenced work.
difficult to tell who is at fault from article (Score:2)
The article mentions about the HR person: "She simply insisted he needed to be available at the office 24/7".
Be that as it may, I am not even available 24/7 in my own head. When did they think he would sleep? Go to the toilet?
Impossible indeed
... for someone like you for example who won't even read three lines into the article before hitting the keyboard.
The article clearly states the man's SUPERVISOR was Ok with it. Not a 24/7 standby job then, Ok?
The article illustrates why the US needs to regulate this sort of thing through legislation and your response illustrates why it's why it's not getting it.
Welcome to Sweden (Score:2)
There are countries where this is not idle talk - please be welcome to Sweden. We treat dads and moms equally when it comes to parental leave, and you'd be hard pressed to find a manager who's not understanding of family emergencies. That includes the HR departments.
Even in Switzerland, employers are expected to show some flexibility not just for family emergencies but also for taking care of business. If you have to deal with banks or the government, you'll likely not be able to schedule that outside of business hours after all.
This seems to be yet another example of how questionable the US economy operates sometimes.
How was he wronged? (Score:1)
contradiction (Score:2)
If his "His supervisor was fine with it", then why the hell did HR get involved in the first place?
Something fishy is going on and I'm calling shenanigans.
Let's pretend you own a business, and on the first day of your new hire he tells you his wife has late-stage cancer. He says he'll put his full day in at the office, but needs his nights and weekends at home.
Now what is the first thing that's going to cross your mind? Oh shit, this guy is going to be taking a lot of time off from work for who knows how long, and I just hired him! It's one thing to cut a long-time employee some slack, but new hires dropping bombs on their first day in is something different.
Decency? (Score:2)
The lawsuit raises interesting questions, such as whether employment law requires corporations to have the sort of common decency we expect from individuals.
They don't. And that's exactly why they were created in the first place: to avoid pesky human feelings from hindering business.