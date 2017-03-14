Work-Life Balance: Cryptographer Fired By BAE Systems For Taking Care of Dying Wife (bostonglobe.com) 206
mdecerbo writes: A new lawsuit by cryptographer Don Davis against multinational defense giant BAE Systems highlights the fact that companies are free to have their boasts about "work-life balance" amount to nothing but idle talk. The Boston Globe reports that on his first day on the job, Davis explained that his wife had late-stage cancer. He would work his full work day in the office, but if he was needed nights or weekends, he'd want to work from home. His supervisor was fine with it, but the human resources department fired him on the spot after four hours of employment. The lawsuit raises interesting questions, such as whether employment law requires corporations to have the sort of common decency we expect from individuals. But what I want to know is, if BAE Systems loses this lawsuit, will they prevent future ones by making their "work-life balance" policy say simply: We own you, body and soul? Don Davis' lawyer, Rebecca Pontikes, contends he was discriminated against because the company "requires its male employees to be the stereotypical male breadwinner and to leave family responsibilities to women." BAE issued a statement to The Boston Globe saying, "we do not tolerate discrimination of any kind and work hard to provide our employees with flexible working options that enable them to have a meaningful work/life balance." The company declined to discuss specifics, citing pending litigation.
What?! He would work his full work day but if he was needed during night or weekend he would work from home and they fired him? For taking care of his dying wife?! Holy Jesus if only I could put my hands on the HR assholes department of BAE systems...I would teach them the lesson of their miserable life.
Just give all their relatives a strain of HeLa [wikipedia.org].
You are jumping to conclusions that are not supported by evidence. We was fired on his first day of work. The reasons for that are not clear, but there is almost always more to these stories than what is on the surface. You are only hearing one very biased side of it.
+1 - Like an onion, there are layers to this story which have not been peeled.
And like an onion, they will likely make you cry when peeled.
Because it's rotten under the surface?
That might be. However, the most important thing here is in my opinion that employers have a terrible amount of control over their employees' lives. Here in the EU, and especially in Scandinavia, we have very good protection by law for workers in situations like these. There is also fair means of state-sponsored compensation for employees (especially smaller ones) that may otherwise suffer financially from an employees personal crisis.
We need to start treat workers as humans and stop thinking private corporations have the right to anything and everything. They take advantage of the stable society we all provide for them. It should come with a responsibility to treat employees humanely.
employers need to treat workers as humans, likewise workers need to treat emplooyers with at least some basic respect, for such a situation to only be revealed to the employer on the day he starts screams that he hid the fact to ensure they would not suspect he had issues performing his duties. respect is a 2 way street and in this situation it seems the same respect was shown for him as he had shown for them.
Hiding what? Do you go to job interviews and they ask you if your wife has cancer? Is it relevant to your competency to work the hours you're contracted?
Your employment system is fucked.
It's called: Corporate Fascism [wikipedia.org]
Your assumption is noted and is also wrong.
Oh yeah, he revealed on the day he started that working beyond the official hours would come with a caveat.
How HORRIBLE of him! He didn't bring a sleeping bag and a toothbrush to work after divorcing his dying wife before leaving his home for the last time!
Respect goes both ways, sure - but due to the insane power difference between employer and employee that respect has to start at the TOP, otherwise it's bootlicking and grovelling in the hopes of being thrown a treat and a kind word one day.
We need to start treat workers as humans and stop thinking private corporations have the right to anything and everything. They take advantage of the stable society we all provide for them. It should come with a responsibility to treat employees humanely.
I think it is telling that we call the people management department of our corporations human resources. It used to be the personnel department. Persons you relate to. Resources are things you exploit.
Ok, then I'm pretty sure you can come up with a scenario where someone agreeing to work beyond his normal working hours from home is a reason to fire him.
easy. this was the cyber security team at BAE, a well known defense supplier. If he was hired as part of a incident response team dealing with classified environments with his role then he could easily have requirements to come into the office after hours as many environments cannot be accessed remotely. I have had that exact scenario myself working with another defense contractor.
Surely if you were recruiting for a job which requires someone to be physically available after hours (or travel away from home half the month, or whatever) this would be discussed at the interview, and put in the job contract?
Eh -- sometimes, sometimes not. If an employer really needs a job filled, they'll hold back (or massage) whatever information needed to get you in the door, knowing that if you're desperate, you'll stay.
I was in this condition once -- accepted a job I really needed after being told that there'd be a "two week training period" where I'd have to travel 1000 miles away from home... which quickly turned into six _months_. They paid for everything, but still, they were not forthcoming before I was hired.
Surely if you were recruiting for a job which requires someone to be physically available after hours (or travel away from home half the month, or whatever) this would be discussed at the interview, and put in the job contract?
What makes you think it wasn't?
It sounds like a case of the left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing, which is very common in large corporations. It sounds as if the person recruiting Don was eager to work with him and get him onboard. However, some narcissistic sweat shop mentality person probably thinking only in terms of their needs to a fault threw Don and his dying wife under a bus. That's a shame. This is not uncommon at all in the corporate world. The mantra is essentially "Get away with whatever you can for as long
mind that average HR person is a woman, are you ready to put hands on a woman?
Sexist pig! How should we EVER overcome gender issues if we still treat women and men differently?
People in HR are Vampires and therefore gender indifferent.
Yes? As much as I'm ready to do it on a man. Mind you I'm not the OP and the level of provocation needed is probably much higher than it is for the OP (or maybe not - people talk tough on the Internet). To use physical force I'd have to be in a situation when talking someone calm isn't working, there being a threat to me, another person or (expensive) physical property, then the force would be in the order of physically keeping the person in control (just standing in the way) to holding the person still to
They do strike me as a bunch of assholes though for firing him over this issue but if he didn't point out the issue at his interview then they are well within their rights asshole or no.
If your education is bad enough that you're easily replaceable, you might have to put up with this shit.
Supply and demand, baby. Try to pull that stunt with me and you won't have to fire me, I'll send my resignation from my new work email address.
Davis said, the woman didnâ(TM)t entertain temporary alternative arrangements, such as working from home if needed. She simply insisted he needed to be available at the office 24/7.
- 24/7 ? Interesting arrangement. What do you need as compensation to accept an offer like that? I get it when a business owner has to work like that, but an employee? I am curious who takes this and for how much?
Re: (Score:3)
Ditto.
Then they made IT workers overtime exempt in the province of Ontario, meaning you'd get *nothing*.
So I became a contractor.
The IT companies probably lobbied to make them exempt for the exact reason. So they could could pay you nothing extra and then claim they weren't even the bad guy.
That's exactly what IBM did. It even ended pager-pay... since we were always on the clock.
For reference, https://www.labour.gov.on.ca/english/es/tools/srt/coverage_government_it.php [gov.on.ca]
And my favourite:
From what I could find, these were laws meant to cover fisheries and agriculture, where the seasonal nature of the work meant that the only time you would work on a harvest or catch was when there would be work. It was understood that the nature of the work was feast-or-famine, and it was paid hourly. If they had to pay overtime, they would be paying nothing but overtime. Strangely, the rules also included accounting, some screwball argument that month-end and year end was a busy period and that people could take time in lieu or have downtime between busy periods.
Somehow this slippery slope was extended to IT. As a salaried employee, it meant they could pay you *nothing*.
Thank you Dalton McGuinty.
Ditto.
Then they made IT workers overtime exempt in the province of Ontario, meaning you'd get *nothing*.
So I became a contractor.
IT wasn't the only area. There's a lot of stuff that the current liberal government pushed through as well. An employer can pay a "tax" to the government to make you work more then 40hrs/week, this is quite common in union shops. Then there's the variable change to truckers hours as well. [gov.on.ca] Used to be a mandatory 8hrs top, with 10hrs off. Not so anymore. IT was one of the last areas that got hit with this type of BS. But just remember what the pundits(and news papers like the Toronto Star) keep tellin
I had such a job for 2 years.
I did it for 4 years. My conditions were that they would provide me with a room to sleep in, and a shower. There was a kitchen in the break room, so I was all set. I saved a fortune by not renting an apartment in the SF Bay Area ($2000 / month for a studio).
If a server crashed at 3am, I could get dressed and be in the machine room in 2 minutes (maybe 3 minutes if I needed to pee).
If a company wants me to be available 24/7, in the office, in addition to usual office hours, they would have to pay me a small fortune and I'd be planning my exit from day 1. Employing me does not mean you own my life.
I work in the employment sector. This story would see the company dragged over the coals if it happened here in Australia. That and the individuals involved would also be personally liable.
I don't even understand the wording of it. They didn't "rescind his offer of employment" as he had commenced work.
Actual contacts are rare in the US, but when a full-time employee shows up for their first day of work, that's the start of their employment. A company might have grounds for saying otherwise if they discover fraud by the worker that could not have been reasonably discovered earlier, but it sounds to me like this man was dismissed after he started the job.
Due to this page http://www.baesystems.com/en/c... [baesystems.com] they are pretty much screwed any where in the world, when that page hits the court. False advertising, contractual misrepresentation and employment under false conditions. Why they chose this path, in this incident, is likely indicated of poor hiring practices, specifically the human resources twit, who will likely be looking for a new job (one rush of ego and power trip and millions of dollars of recruiting advertising pissed against the wall). That BAE have to self promote extensively to hire people into Death industries, is pretty indicative of unpopular working for them has become, if affect making their employees death eaters (oddly apt for them, http://scifi.stackexchange.com... [stackexchange.com] and they sick desire to fully control the deaths of others). It really is a crap industry, surviving on the death and misery on others but they like to tell themselves they provide for the defence of their country. Nah, just greedy and a lack of self conscious though to guide them past the immorality of their employment.
Puts me in two minds about the victim, when employees or ex-employees of death industries want us to be sorry for them when they show not the slightest bit of sympathy or empathy for the people their efforts mangle, main and kill, men, women and children and even their pets. Like all things a choice but not empathy for others in your employment choice but you demand empathy. Might be a bit harsh but when those death industries actively and corruptly promote war, and lobby for more conflict with complete disregard for all those they kill, you have to start looking at their employees in a different way, even when you are related.
To be honest that web page makes it sound like a terrible place to work.
Pensions - described as "award winning" with no specifics = shit
Annual leave - 27 days after 10 years, what a joke
Share Incentive Plan - our pay is crap, but here take this boat anchor instead of cash!
Childcare vouchers - small print says they don't give you anything, so it's actually paid childcare!
Maternity leave - legal minimum
Paternity, adoption, parental and dependent Leave - you are treated worse than a new mother
Work/life balance
IMO, most countries have hours of work laws that mean an employer isn't in a position to ask employees to work 24x7 in the first place.
IMO, most countries have hours of work laws that mean an employer isn't in a position to ask employees to work 24x7 in the first place.
They are not asking him to stay at his desk for 24 hours everyday. They are saying he should be available to work 24/7. I have had plenty of jobs with that requirement. I typically received a middle-of-the-night call once every month or two, but when they came, I was expected to deal with the issue. And, yes, I was paid well.
Even this in most countries this would be illegal. E.g. here by law an employee may not be required to work on call for more than seven days in any period of four weeks. On top of that, you are entitled at least 11 hours of uninterrupted rest time every day which can be reduced to 8 hours only once a week.
Most companies actually *bar* you from exceeding these limits since violations would result in very harsh penalties not to mention the reputation damage.
Yeah. I temped for the Ordnance Survey in the UK for a year. Even though they weren't obliged (because the UK hadn't signed up to the EU working time directive, and we were temps so had bugger all rights) we weren't allowed to work overtime on both weekend days (as much as I wanted to as the pay was shit), because the OS subscribed to it (like many companies).
Not if its a small business. The boss needs no justification at all if the employment was less than a year. Six months for a larger business. You can thank Howard for that bit of fuckery.
Yeah except that isn't in place any more. And while you can terminate during the probation period there are numerous reasons that are not permitted. Health and family being 2 of them.
There are still tons of both state and federal laws that make it illegal to fire (or refuse to hire) people for particular reasons. In an at-will state, your boss can fire you for looking funny at an employee or coworker, but they'd be in deep legal trouble if they fire you for being pregnant or because of your race.
difficult to tell who is at fault from article (Score:5, Insightful)
The article mentions about the HR person: "She simply insisted he needed to be available at the office 24/7".
Be that as it may, I am not even available 24/7 in my own head. When did they think he would sleep? Go to the toilet?
It's also fucking unlikely that a cryptographer is needed outside of normal work hours. What do people imagine, that BAE would be handed a secret message that had to be decoded by a human sitting in a locked, secure room, with no time to waste?
Re: (Score:3)
My guess is he works on cryptographic code and if an urgent fix is needed in crypto code (I know, my heartbleeds over this idea..) in defense systems, well, then they need him to work outside normal hours.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
... for someone like you for example who won't even read three lines into the article before hitting the keyboard.
The article clearly states the man's SUPERVISOR was Ok with it. Not a 24/7 standby job then, Ok?
The article illustrates why the US needs to regulate this sort of thing through legislation and your response illustrates why it's why it's not getting it.
I would say that the supervisor was probably 100% honest and totally ok with it. He then goes to HR and asks what kind of support they can give, and the HR troll hits the kill switch. Although the idea that a cryptographer for a defence contractor would be granted remote access to the systems they would need to do their job is an interesting one from a security perspective.
Of course, it could be that the supervisor is a wet blanket who cannot handle conflict, plays the sympathetic boss and then runs to the
I would say that the supervisor was probably 100% honest and totally ok with it. He then goes to HR and asks what kind of support they can give, and the HR troll hits the kill switch.
Then they should have fired the supervisor.
The most likely scenario is that they felt their window opportunity was rapidly closing on safely ridding themselves of a new hire who wasn't entirely above board during the interview process.
Legal to HR: Don't let this guy work another hour! Every additional hour will potentially add thousands of dollars to our final litigation expense.
Feeling rushed, they didn't fully think through the optics.
BAE's defense will be that this wet-paperwork employee was not yet entitled to their vaunted work-life balance.
Fur
Which is why we never see leaks, data being left on public transport, etc...
Welcome to Sweden (Score:5, Informative)
There are countries where this is not idle talk - please be welcome to Sweden. We treat dads and moms equally when it comes to parental leave, and you'd be hard pressed to find a manager who's not understanding of family emergencies. That includes the HR departments.
Even in Switzerland, employers are expected to show some flexibility not just for family emergencies but also for taking care of business. If you have to deal with banks or the government, you'll likely not be able to schedule that outside of business hours after all.
This seems to be yet another example of how questionable the US economy operates sometimes.
Most of the civilized world work that way. Because we understand the necessity.
If you burn out people, you will lose them just as they get productive. That's bad for business.
Just sometimes though. My company in the US only requires me to be on site for in person meetings (not all require being in person). The rest of the time, it doesn't matter where I work, so long as the work gets done.
You can be hired under the concept of "prövotid" (probation), but many workplaces do not use that, especially in sectors where we have a lack of qualified personnel like in tech.
(It's not really fired, then, either. It's just that the employer would not need to convert it into regular employment, without having to specify why.)
How was he wronged? (Score:2)
If you can't meet the requirements a specific job needs, the employer has a right to not hire you or to fire you. Promises of work-life balance are subjective, and it's up to the employer to decide their policy. It's up to the employee to decide whether or not they like the company. It's definitely not up to the government to decide. I feel bad for the guy, but he hasn't really been wronged. He might have a case, though, if he can show damages from thinking he had a job, and lost time looking for another job.
He applied for a job.
He was hired based on his qualifications.
He explained very clearly specific limitations upon being selected for said job, which his supervisor agreed to those terms.
He was wronged because after ALL that, he was fired from said job because he was not afforded an opportunity to work long enough to prove the specific limitation was even going to be an issue for the employer. This might be different if he was still in the probationary period and growing demands at home started interfering
As we don't know the job title let alone job requirements or description how the fuck can you say this won't be an impedement? what if he was hired for oncall cyber security incident support for secure environments? At this point there is zero evidence to say whether it was BAE who were arseholes or Davis himself. I am sure we will hear more but the story he has spun sounds more than a little sus.
The title of this story states a Cryptographer was fired.
I'm pretty sure that doesn't fucking mean he was gonna be tasked with manning the 24-hour IT support line, and my original point stands. He wasn't even afforded an opportunity to prove or disprove the agreed-upon impediment was actually going to interfere with his job. Kind of tends to make the entire concept of a probationary period rather pointless.
contradiction (Score:2)
If his "His supervisor was fine with it", then why the hell did HR get involved in the first place?
Something fishy is going on and I'm calling shenanigans.
Let's pretend you own a business, and on the first day of your new hire he tells you his wife has late-stage cancer. He says he'll put his full day in at the office, but needs his nights and weekends at home.
Now what is the first thing that's going to cross your mind? Oh shit, this guy is going to be taking a lot of time off from work for who knows how long, and I just hired him! It's one thing to cut a long-time employee some slack, but new hires dropping bombs on their first day in is something different.
Something fishy is going on and I'm calling shenanigans.
I ain't. BAe has been in the news enough with incredibly shady stuff that at this point, assuming guilt from an accusation is reasonable. Remember: corporations are not people.
Yes, like the fact that his wife had cancer, perhaps? Just because the HR person found "a" reason to fire him, it doesn't mean it was "the" reason.
The lawsuit raises interesting questions, such as whether employment law requires corporations to have the sort of common decency we expect from individuals.
They don't. And that's exactly why they were created in the first place: to avoid pesky human feelings from hindering business.
You forgot (Score:2)
to avoid the legal liability for inevitable insane, evil things that come out of having your sole legal obligation being the pursuit of profits.
The idea that unrestricted greed would be good way to run corporations came, unsurprisingly, from Chicago School of Economicsin the 1970's. By 1990's the rules governing business were changed to allow for more predatory and short-term behaviour, and rest of the society be damned.
Still, to this day, corporations are not required to p
Corporations are intelligence without conscience. Yes, the people working there may have "morals", but they don't come into play because you always have someone you can blame for you "having to do" what you're doing.
If you get laid off by your boss, he's not to blame. He gets that order from higher up. He has to fire one of you guys for the sake of the allmighty profit. And his boss, and his boss, all the way up to C-Level, can pass the blame buck upwards. C-Level isn't to blame either. The CEO has to make
cynical guess (Score:3)
My cynical guess is that this company's corporate HR is on a mission to avoid situations that would make group health insurance premiums go up; when they figure out that this new employee could be one of those, although a court would probably say they've already technically hired him, they figure they shouldroll the dice and attempt to put the pin back in. Many people would say "no harm, no foul" and go get a job somewhere else.
Doesn't smell right (Score:3)
We don't know what the role was, so we don't know how likely it would be for evening/weekend work etc.. A company may well have a duty of care to its employees, but it does not have a duty of care to people who aren't its employees. Unless this was all nailed down at interview then the company didn't get what they were told they were getting. Sympathy for an employee is one thing and we don't know how the company would have responded to an existing employee suddenly having that need. What we're seeing appears to be a potential employee hiding something until actually employed and then trying to spring it on a company as an obligation.
I am currently at a company that has been extremely generous to me in terms of time needed at home. I would not expect that same generosity if I had turned up at interview asking for the same, and I certainly wouldn't expect it if I turned up without letting them know and then saying "surprise, I'm working like this now".
I work at BAE and have a disability. HR was basically worthless but my managers have been ok. They could fire me any day due to the poor 'accommodations' agreement I signed but none of them have yet. There is some flexibility in hours and there is supposed to be flexibility in work schedules, meaning you can take a 15% cut in pay and benefits to get a 15% cut in hours. I'm not sure if this is something that opened to me after being here for over a year, but I didn't know about it my first year.
BAE Systems is a military defense contractor (and we make electronic buses...). If he was doing encryption work it was probably going to be classified and classified work can't be done remotely, but you also aren't going to be working nights or be on call unless he was specifically being hired for special duties which would have been in the job description. Since we're government contractors, we have to record our time down to every 6 minutes. Time tracking is very strict because screwing up is considered an attempt to defraud the federal government and thus a federal crime. You aren't allowed to work overtime (over 45 hours) without management approval. None of the teams I've worked on worked weekends.
I agree it was wrong to fire him, but the discrimination line about "stereotypical male breadwinner" is complete bullshit. And why was he even talking to HR? You don't go to HR to tell them you're going to work a normal schedule. To me it sounds like the guy was hired for some extra responsibilities and then the very first thing he did was tell them he couldn't do those. My first 4 hours was setting up my desk and taking a tour of the building, not having policy meetings. During the hiring process he should have said he could only work part-time for the first couple months before transitioning to full-time. He probably would have been ok doing that. BAE is trying to hire a lot of people.
From my experience, companies that prompt things like 'not tolerating discrimination of any kind', 'diversity', or 'XYZ encouraged to apply' are generally the ones who tolerate those things the least. It's just like 'safe spaces'. Go to a safe space and provide an opinion different from their status quo and you're aggressively kicked out. The ones who argue the loudest for something are the worse at it.
One last thing, the USA side is "BAE Systems Inc." "BAE Systems" is the British side of the company. For the people posing
.uk links, they have nothing to do with the USA side of the company.
(Please don't fire me for this post)
The message (Score:3)
If BAE systems are as honest in business with their customers and partners as they are with their employees, you're better off going elsewhere.
Their "official statement" - it's not even "I can explain!" - it's like your wife walks in on you as you're balls deep in your mistress, then without stopping, you say "But darling, I never cheated on you and never will!" in-between thrusts. "...and I refuse to comment on what I'm doing right now and here."
No such thing as work life balance. (Score:2)
If you think a 50 50 is balance then you're scammed. Let's ignore the fact that you only have 1 life and it encompasses everything you do it in including work. You'd be hard press to do a life life balance if you don't even have to work. Let alone this bs balance you're sold to.
Back to strategizing the groupthink retraining matrix lol.
I work roughly 45 hours a week. You want more, you better have a good reason and a lot of money on the table.
That's why I work for myself now. I choose which jobs I'm going to take. Naturally, there is pressure to take all of the jobs, as turning down work can lead to negative consequences (too picky, too busy, not available), but may clients self-select if my lead time gets long. If I end up "forced" to work evenings or a weekend, I'm getting paid for it. And above and beyond my basic salary+overhead level, I'm making nearly all of my billing rate as straight income - which is about 3x the normal pay rate for emp
Isn't it obvious? (Score:2)
First day (Score:2)
It was his first day on the job!. He gets hired and THEN makes a bunch of demands. He should have been up-front about this during the application process. I'd have fired him too, even though I would have accommodated other staff who developed a similar home situation.
It was a bad faith negotiation on his part.
I was very lucky (Score:3, Informative)
I don't know what I would have done if I couldn't be with her to take care of her at the time. It was very depressing to lose my job, especially at that time. But I must say they went above and beyond for me and the CEO came to the funeral even though he did not ever meet or know her.
Fuck cancer (colon), she was 51, never drank, smoked, or did drugs and we were married for 20+ years. RIP My Love - I miss you
Complete BS (Score:3)
I ask any perspective employer or recruiter what the work from home policy is during the job interview. If it's none, I usually end the interview at some point. If it's some, we continue to talk and I base my salary request on commute time and costs. The less work from home and the longer the commute, the more I ask for.
The only person to blame was the employee that neglected to figure things out ahead of time.
BTW
.. my current job lets me work from home 100% of the time, so don't tell me it isn't a good idea to ask.
Not exactly sufficient amount of time to have earned any assumptive rights. Without a written contract, there's no case here.
0 hours is the threshold (Score:2)
An employer who refuses to hire someone for an illegal reason is still liable. The prospective employees don't need to have either contacts or any minimum term of service to make illegal actions illegal.
I think the company is just following the trend. (Score:3)
In the future, everyone will be an independent contractor with no benefits of any kind. When jobs are stripped of all benefits there's absolutely no advantage to being an employee so everyone will gladly accept the new way of working (or not working).
With the GOP in power, the social safety net will disappear completely, starting with health care.
Enjoy it people. You voted for them.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Why is it even relevant ? You want to give your employer the entire medical records of everyone in your family just in case?
Why the hell does everyone in the US consider overtime work normal ? If your business can't get all the work done in 8 hours, hire additional people. Don't expect ME to spend more than 8 hours in work unless it's a critical emergency - no more than 50 hours per year.
Re: (Score:3)
The British can choose to be governed by a democratic power...
Which is why the first thing May's government did was to try side-stepping parliament...
That's not that uncommon. Yes, you cannot work more than 10 hours a day, so if you happen to have a meeting outside of town at the end of your work day, well, see how you get home, 'cause we won't pay for your return trip or hotel room.
The logical consequence is that people start to forge their time sheets. You cheat me without remorse, don't expect me to be honest with you!
It's the same all over - people like to push the blame onto others, otherwise they'd have to admit their own stupidity. I work with a couple of people like that - it's always somebody else's fault.
The EU will continue to be a great scapegoat all the way through the Article 50 negotiations, and even after if the UK doesn't get a good deal. I wonder what will replace it in the future?
The black guys' lives do not depend on whether a girl is willing to date them. Our lives DO depend on whether someone is willing to employ us. When you have a UBI high enough to allow people to survive WITHOUT having a job, then your analogy is correct (and I might even agree with it as I consider many racial discrimation complaints to be idiotic). We need to disconnect jobs from survival, otherwise there will always be a conflict between allowing people to survive and allowing companies to succeed.