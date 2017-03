Lloyds To 'Offshore' 2,000 Jobs In IBM Data Center Outsourcing Deal

In early January, IBM announced a roughly $1.6 billion outsourcing deal with Lloyds Banking Group . IBM would pay Lloyds for its data center assets and in return will charge the bank for ongoing management. Today, Lloyds plans to move almost 2,000 members of staff to U.S. tech giant IBM as part of the IT outsourcing deal. An anonymous Slashdot reader shares a report from The Stack: