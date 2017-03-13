Lloyds To 'Offshore' 2,000 Jobs In IBM Data Center Outsourcing Deal (thestack.com) 26
In early January, IBM announced a roughly $1.6 billion outsourcing deal with Lloyds Banking Group. IBM would pay Lloyds for its data center assets and in return will charge the bank for ongoing management. Today, Lloyds plans to move almost 2,000 members of staff to U.S. tech giant IBM as part of the IT outsourcing deal. An anonymous Slashdot reader shares a report from The Stack: The seven-year deal hopes to save the bank close to $930 million in costs, streamline the business and make its IT services more agile. Lloyds Trade Union (LTU), which represents around 35,000 members of staff, now "derecognized" by the bank, claimed in a newsletter that once the deal is signed the jobs would be "offshored" over a four-year period. It added that most of the 1,961 positions would be cut. "1,961 staff will be transferred to IBM including permanent staff, contractors, 3rd parties and offshore suppliers. However after 4 years, only 193 of the staff transferred to IBM will still be working on the LBG contract," wrote LTU.
The just put their entire operation at the mercy of another company and whatever whim they take on pricing.
Selfish bastards wanting secure employment and disposable income. Tell me Mr Economist, in an economy that depends on people buying things, what happens when there aren't enough "greedy people"?
Many believe that Unions have out lived their usefulness. We have labor laws, health and safety laws for the work place and the minimum wage, all things that Unions initially had to fight for, but now the government enforces these things at the federal and state level.
Personally, Unions have never done me any good, but my profession is not usually unionized anyway. That being said, I think they are of marginal utility and I'm not sure the good they manage is worth the political baggage they bring to the
How many outsourcing stories do we need?
Outsourcing is happening. Deal with it. Move on. Change plans if necessary. Complaining about it on Salshdot accomplishes nothing.
IBM outsources to low cost geos. And that is what will happen to Lloyds jobs. Anybody that believes otherwise is not thinking clearly.
Businesses will go where the costs of getting work done is lower. You can erect barriers all you want, but all of that is going to be temporary.
Anybody that believes otherwise is not thinking clearly.
It is also plausible anybody that believes otherwise is not thinking exactly like I do.
"1,961 staff will be transferred to IBM including permanent staff, contractors, 3rd parties and offshore suppliers. However after 4 years, only 193 of the staff transferred to IBM will still be working on the LBG contract,"
So, wait, what will happen to the other 1,768 . . . ?
Oh, no! Soylent Blue is made of offshored IT staff!