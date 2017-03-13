Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
IBM Businesses The Almighty Buck United States IT Technology

Lloyds To 'Offshore' 2,000 Jobs In IBM Data Center Outsourcing Deal (thestack.com) 3

Posted by BeauHD from the wait-and-see dept.
In early January, IBM announced a roughly $1.6 billion outsourcing deal with Lloyds Banking Group. IBM would pay Lloyds for its data center assets and in return will charge the bank for ongoing management. Today, Lloyds plans to move almost 2,000 members of staff to U.S. tech giant IBM as part of the IT outsourcing deal. An anonymous Slashdot reader shares a report from The Stack: The seven-year deal hopes to save the bank close to $930 million in costs, streamline the business and make its IT services more agile. Lloyds Trade Union (LTU), which represents around 35,000 members of staff, now "derecognized" by the bank, claimed in a newsletter that once the deal is signed the jobs would be "offshored" over a four-year period. It added that most of the 1,961 positions would be cut. "1,961 staff will be transferred to IBM including permanent staff, contractors, 3rd parties and offshore suppliers. However after 4 years, only 193 of the staff transferred to IBM will still be working on the LBG contract," wrote LTU.

Lloyds To 'Offshore' 2,000 Jobs In IBM Data Center Outsourcing Deal More | Reply

Lloyds To 'Offshore' 2,000 Jobs In IBM Data Center Outsourcing Deal

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

And on the seventh day, He exited from append mode.

Close