Typo In IP Address Led To an Innocent Father's Arrest For Paedophilia

An anonymous reader has shared a shocking story about the arrest of Nigel Lang by the British police for a crime he didn't commit. It all happened because of a typo, according to a report. From the report: On a Saturday morning in July 2011, Nigel Lang, then aged 44, was at home in Sheffield with his partner and their 2-year-old son when there was a knock at the door. He opened it to find a man and two women standing there, one of whom asked if he lived at the address. When he said he did, the three strangers pushed past him and one of the women, who identified herself as a police officer, told Lang and his partner he was going to be arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children. [...] He was told that when police requested details about an IP address connected to the sharing of indecent images of children, one extra keystroke was made by mistake, sending police to entirely the wrong physical location. But it would take years, and drawn-out legal processes, to get answers about why this had happened to him, to force police to admit their mistake, and even longer to begin to get his and his familyâ(TM)s lives back on track. Police paid Lang 60,000 British Pound ($73,500) in compensation last autumn after settling out of court, two years after they finally said sorry and removed the wrongful arrest from his record.
Only $73,500? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Only $73,500? (Score:4, Interesting)
I'd start off with a $10M asking. I'd settle for about half of that.
first, punishment that is EXPENSIVE will tend to teach the authorities their lessons.
second, you may be unemployable for the rest of your life by this mistake; I'd need about 2-5million to be able to retire and live on.
not my mistake; I should not have to pay a dime for THEIR stupidity.
ip address does not equal a person. even more so when they don't even bother to check their work BEFORE A LIFE IS RUINED.
what would fix this: remove the safety net for public 'authority figures' and when they screw up, let their own insurance cover the costs. if they had to pay, directly, they'd surely think twice before going off half-assed on a witch hunt.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe this is the lawsuit happy American in me talking, but $73,500 sounds like chump change for a mistake that could quite literally ruin your life even after a retraction.
Exactly. The hardest part about damages to ones reputation or career after something like this happens is proving it, so your only other option is to assume it will damage you for life, and settle for a life-altering amount up-front. And $73K sure as shit ain't it.
This also hopefully sends a message that police fuck-ups will ultimately cost a lot, and it should, since a typo can change someones life forever.
Re: (Score:2)
but $73,500 sounds like chump change for a mistake that could quite literally ruin your life even after a retraction.
That was my first reaction too.
$73K is nothing for what this poor guy went through. $7.3 million would be more along the lines of what I'd consider fair.
Chump change for years of a ruined life (Score:2)
Say what you will about lawsuits in America but they sure do work great for cases like this. This poor guy has years of his life completely ruined and will possibly have people hate him for the rest of his life because of the implication. Also this kind of stuff still shows up on background checks even if it's removed from your record. I would bet good money that he will have a harder time finding work in the future.
Does 1 year's salary make up for that? It sure wouldn't for me.
IP Addresses Again (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well that's bloody typical. They've gone back to metric without telling us.
and it can work the other way as well. (Score:3)
Where you miss type and end up in a pop up loop.
http://gizmodo.com/5099383/pop... [gizmodo.com]
