Nearly 200,000 Wi-Fi Cameras Are Open To Hacking (bleepingcomputer.com) 18
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: What started as an analysis of a simple security flaw in a random wireless IP camera turned into seven vulnerabilities that affect over 1,250 camera models and expose nearly 200,000 cameras to hacking. The flaws affect a generically named product called Wireless IP Camera (P2P) WIFICAM, manufactured by a (currently unnamed) Chinese company, who sells it as a white-label product to several other camera vendors. Security researcher Pierre Kim says the firmware produced by this Chinese vendor comes with several flaws, which have all made their way down the line into the products of other companies that bought the white-label (unbranded) camera. In total, nearly 1,250 camera models based on the original camera are affected. At the heart of many of these issues is the GoAhead web server, which allows camera owners to manage their device via a web-based dashboard. According to Kim, the cameras are affected by a total of seven security flaws. Yesterday, Kim said that around 185,000 vulnerable cameras could be easily identified via Shodan. Today, the same query yields 198,500 vulnerable cameras. Proof-of-concept exploit code for each of the seven flaws is available on Kim's blog, along with a list of all the 1,250+ vulnerable camera models.
Re: (Score:2)
Nope. This is a call to some random
/. reader willing to turn the cameras into a botnet. This a a pre-story and will be followed up by the results. I can't wait.
Then again (Score:2)
It's just that these cameras, like the ovwewhelming majority of the Internet of Things, is 100 percent insecure. Real hackers probably are insulted by the insinuation that you actually have to hack anything.
And y'all better get used to it folks. THe manufacturers are pushing this, and the consumers are buying this, and it's not going away.
Hacking? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Thank Dog you cleared that up. I was foolish to take the word of a group of security researchers and not listen to the expertise expressed in the parent comment. I mean TFA said there was 5 distinct vulnerabilities but I have the reassurance that isn't the case from a pseudo-anonymous individual with the handle of BeemanIT. I will strive be less gullible in the future. Thank you, you have changed my life forever.
What to do (Score:2)
Run the Home network security
https://www.avast.com/f-home-n... [avast.com]
If you need your CCTV network sending out images use cell networks to send the alert images.
Consumer router options (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Beyond that is the unprotected IoT waiting to be networked.
A router company would have to print a random code per product sold if it wanted out of the box security.
Users would never find the unique code on the paperwork deep in the box and return the product a faulty.
isn't that the idea? (Score:2)
what if it is done on purpose? (Score:2)
First link is clickbait. Read the last one (Score:1)
The first link, as it is the norm with the so-called Slashdot nowadays, is clickbait blogspam. The real story is linked last.
Read it. It's super lulz-worthy. Basically this is as bad as you can get.
This is not just default-password mindless hack. The funny thing is this
But it appears access to
.ini [system config blob] files are not correctly checked. The attacker can bypass the authentication by providing an empty loginuse and an empty loginpas in the URI... This vulnerability allows an attacker to steal credentials, ftp accounts and smtp accounts (email).
So no matter whatever password there is, you can simply read it off the server without auth. After reading the credentials in plaintext, you can exploit another hole in the FTP config (why the fuck they put FTP there) program and execute