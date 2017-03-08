IT Executives Believe Service Management Is Key To Digital Transformation (betanews.com) 37
Ian Barker, writing for BetaNews: A new survey reveals that a majority of IT executives believe investment in IT service management (ITSM) is important to gain the agility needed to compete in an era of global, cross-industry disruption and digital transformation. The study of more than 250 IT executives for enterprise management specialist BMC conducted with Forbes Insights reveals that 88 percent of respondents say ITSM is important to their digital transformation efforts. In addition 86 percent see ITSM as important to related initiatives around cloud computing, 83 percent to mobility and 83 percent to big data. Also 75 percent believe the time, money, and resources spent on ongoing maintenance and management is affecting the overall competitiveness of their organizations.
...BMC, a company who happens to make "service management" software does a survey with Forbes and Shazaam! the Majority of IT Executives, who probably never heard of this thing called ITSM, think it's important.
Just more bullshit in the river of bullshit from software companies seeking to be the new imperative of the decade.
A new survey reveals that a majority of IT executives believe investment in IT service management (ITSM) is important to gain the agility needed to compete in an era of global, cross-industry disruption and digital transformation.
Translation please? I don't have my buzzword translation chart handy.
I also hate all the buzz words and talk about being more agile, flexible, dynamic, and all that jazz. I'm sure IT personnel all around the world cringe when they hear words like that.
Article sounded like an advertisement for cloud vendors and consultants.
I actually once printed-up bingo cards in advance of a conference call we had to do and handed them out to the rest of my team. Even better, they filled them out as the call progressed.
Let me attempt to TLDR my understanding of this:
The price/quality trade-off is better through direct devops interaction with SaaS (think Heroku, AWS, what not) than using a traditional IT department, even thus the IT department has technically cheaper resources and better knowledge. The service quality is just not there, and there's no guarantees.
ITSM is about managing these SaaS (and potentially still providing some of the work - err - services - within IT, where it makes sense/if it can be organized well
From Wikipedia: "IT service management (ITSM) refers to the entirety of activities – directed by policies, organized and structured in processes and supporting procedures – that are performed by an organization to plan, design, deliver, operate and control information technology (IT) services offered to customers. It is thus concerned with the implementation of IT services that meet customers' needs, and it is performed by the IT service provider through an appropriate mix of people, process and
Survey sponsored by company reveals (Score:2)
This is a key piece of knowledge that companies often overlook. I once asked a CEO over a round of golf whether or not he knew water was wet and after reviewing his reports and whitepapers he acknowledged that he really had no idea.
That was when I decided to leverage my synergies in the dashboard paradigm to develop our Wetnss Information-as-a-Service product. Utilizing our proprietary moist dashboard technology, the C-suite can be kept up-to-date in the latest advances in the critical busines
12 executives surveyed? (Score:2)
I'm guessing there were 12 "executives" surveyed, counting the marketing assistant twice and the guy who wrote the press release three times.
Buzzword detector overload (Score:2)
The article states the survey was conducted for BMC, maker of massively bloated ITIL-happy IT service management tools of all stripes. Ever use Remedy to do service desk tickets or fill out the 2 hours of paperwork for the Change Management Board meeting? That's those guys.
If I had to boil it down to one point, I'd say the article says IT executives are looking at offshoring or outsourcing IT -- again, totally obvious given the audience. No MBA executive has ever seen a service they don't want to outsource.
Yesterday's Strategies are the Key to the FUTURE! (Score:2)
Did the article really use "agility" and ITSM in the same context? Hahahahaha.
For anyone from "BetaNews" or "Forbes"... (Score:2)
The reason that everyone here thinks that BetaNews and Forbes articles are written by and for tools, is nicely summarized here:
I think what they're trying to say is that Digital Transformation will be the disruptive self-driving Uber of dashboards.
Let's socialize the Synergy of the New Paradigm (Score:2)
IT PHBs love buzwords and are entirely missing the point...