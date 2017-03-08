Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


IT Executives Believe Service Management Is Key To Digital Transformation (betanews.com) 43

Posted by msmash from the things-they-believe-in dept.
Ian Barker, writing for BetaNews: A new survey reveals that a majority of IT executives believe investment in IT service management (ITSM) is important to gain the agility needed to compete in an era of global, cross-industry disruption and digital transformation. The study of more than 250 IT executives for enterprise management specialist BMC conducted with Forbes Insights reveals that 88 percent of respondents say ITSM is important to their digital transformation efforts. In addition 86 percent see ITSM as important to related initiatives around cloud computing, 83 percent to mobility and 83 percent to big data. Also 75 percent believe the time, money, and resources spent on ongoing maintenance and management is affecting the overall competitiveness of their organizations.

  • Bingo! (Score:3)

    by Nidi62 ( 1525137 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @11:43AM (#54000225)

    A new survey reveals that a majority of IT executives believe investment in IT service management (ITSM) is important to gain the agility needed to compete in an era of global, cross-industry disruption and digital transformation.

    Translation please? I don't have my buzzword translation chart handy.

    • I also hate all the buzz words and talk about being more agile, flexible, dynamic, and all that jazz. I'm sure IT personnel all around the world cringe when they hear words like that.

      Article sounded like an advertisement for cloud vendors and consultants.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      BINGO! I've got BINGO!

      I actually once printed-up bingo cards in advance of a conference call we had to do and handed them out to the rest of my team. Even better, they filled them out as the call progressed.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      If someone screws up, IT management can always blame the third-party service line.

    • Let me attempt to TLDR my understanding of this:

      The price/quality trade-off is better through direct devops interaction with SaaS (think Heroku, AWS, what not) than using a traditional IT department, even thus the IT department has technically cheaper resources and better knowledge. The service quality is just not there, and there's no guarantees.
      ITSM is about managing these SaaS (and potentially still providing some of the work - err - services - within IT, where it makes sense/if it can be organized well

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gtall ( 79522 )

      From Wikipedia: "IT service management (ITSM) refers to the entirety of activities – directed by policies, organized and structured in processes and supporting procedures – that are performed by an organization to plan, design, deliver, operate and control information technology (IT) services offered to customers. It is thus concerned with the implementation of IT services that meet customers' needs, and it is performed by the IT service provider through an appropriate mix of people, process and

  • bingo

  • Bend over for a second... (Score:3)

    by ScentCone ( 795499 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @11:49AM (#54000283)
    If you lean over, maybe some of us can leverage that synergy out of your ass, positioning you for a go-forward mission.
  • the services they supply to be critical and companies should invest more in them. In other news, water is wet.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Qzukk ( 229616 )

      water is wet

      This is a key piece of knowledge that companies often overlook. I once asked a CEO over a round of golf whether or not he knew water was wet and after reviewing his reports and whitepapers he acknowledged that he really had no idea.

      That was when I decided to leverage my synergies in the dashboard paradigm to develop our Wetnss Information-as-a-Service product. Utilizing our proprietary moist dashboard technology, the C-suite can be kept up-to-date in the latest advances in the critical busines

  • 12 executives surveyed? (Score:3)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @11:54AM (#54000327)
    >> 83 percent ... and 83 percent ...Also 75 percent...

    I'm guessing there were 12 "executives" surveyed, counting the marketing assistant twice and the guy who wrote the press release three times.

  • The article states the survey was conducted for BMC, maker of massively bloated ITIL-happy IT service management tools of all stripes. Ever use Remedy to do service desk tickets or fill out the 2 hours of paperwork for the Change Management Board meeting? That's those guys.

    If I had to boil it down to one point, I'd say the article says IT executives are looking at offshoring or outsourcing IT -- again, totally obvious given the audience. No MBA executive has ever seen a service they don't want to outsource.

  • Did the article really use "agility" and ITSM in the same context? Hahahahaha.

    I 3 "executives".

  • Hello BetaNews and Forbes marketing staffers!

    The reason that everyone here thinks that BetaNews and Forbes articles are written by and for tools, is nicely summarized here:
    http://lurkertech.com/buzzword-bingo/
  • The key to agility would be less executives, IT or otherwise. Executives rarely ever produce anything and often act as an inhibitor to those who do. Also, renumeration tied to real performance. This would lead to more value for stock holders and hungrier executives. If an executive who claims to have to layoff a significant part of a company workforce to remain "competitive" while retaining giant salaries and getting huge bonuses because they met some goal setup by a friend on the board should be fired

  • I think what they're trying to say is that Digital Transformation will be the disruptive self-driving Uber of dashboards.

    I think.

    If we really wanted to get to the bottom of this, we should get IT executives together in a room and then shoot the room into space.

  • Let's socialize the Synergy of the New Paradigm (Score:3)

    by mccrew ( 62494 ) on Wednesday March 08, 2017 @12:14PM (#54000477)
    The title sounds like it came out of a buzzword generator.

  • IT PHBs love buzwords and are entirely missing the point...

  • I've been building and using various "tracking" systems and applications for almost 3 decades to track people, projects, issues, equipment, etc.

    They usually end up disappointing. If you put too few features in, people complain it doesn't do enough. If you put too many features in, then it's confusing and either requires systematic training or people avoid using it.

    And anything that becomes popular enough to be used heavily becomes a political football such that high-ranking people want to muck with it to ma

