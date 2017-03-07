Payments Giant Verifone Investigating Breach (krebsonsecurity.com) 2
Verifone is investigating a breach of its internal networks that appears to have impacted a number of companies running its point-of-sale card terminals, security reporter Brian Krebs reports. From the report: Verifone says the extent of the breach was limited to its corporate network and that its payment services network was not impacted. San Jose, Calif.-based Verifone is the largest maker of credit card terminals used in the United States. It sells point-of-sale terminals and services to support the swiping and processing of credit and debit card payments at a variety of businesses, including retailers, taxis, and fuel stations. On Jan. 23, 2017, Verifone sent an "urgent" email to all company staff and contractors, warning they had 24 hours to change all company passwords.
