Huge Database Leak Reveals 1.37 Billion Email Addresses and Exposes Illegal Spam Operation (betanews.com) 63
One of the largest spam operations in the world has exposed its entire operation to the public, leaking its database of 1.37bn email addresses thanks to a faulty backup. From a report: A faulty backup has inadvertently exposed the entire working database of notorious spam operator River City Media (RCM). In all, the database contains more than 1.37 billion email addresses, and for some records there are additional details such as names, real-world addresses, and IP addresses. It's a situation that's described as "a tangible threat to online privacy and security." Details about the leak come courtesy of Chris Vickery from macOS security firm MacKeeper who -- with a team of helpers -- has been investigating since January. River City Media's database ended up online thanks to incorrectly-configured Rsync backups. In the words of Vickery: "Chances are you, or at least someone you know, is affected." The leaked, and unprotected, database is what's behind the sending of over a billion spam emails every day -- helped, as Vickery points out, by "a lot of automation, years of research, and fair bit of illegal hacking techniques." But it's more than a database that has leaked -- it's River City Media's entire operation.
How many spam operations are legal?
Most of the spam I see on any given day is legal... Store ads, etc...
either you're full of shit or a lazy fuck who signs up for newsletters and marks them as spam instead of unsubbing
the other possibility is that you're mentally disabled and you think spam also includes any paid advertisement, physical or other
Spam is UNWANTED e-mail. Whether or not I previously purchased something from a store is immaterial. If I don't want it, ITS SPAM.
Shouldn't have provided your e-mail to them if you don't want them to use it. Plus most of these stores seem to honor a remove from list request. Yeah having to opt out, rather than opt in is painful but this still differentiates from real spam.
Shouldn't have provided your e-mail to them if you don't want them to use it.
Most online order forms demand an email for the purposes of communicating about that order. Further use of that email address for unsolicited commercial junk email is SPAM.
Plus most of these stores seem to honor a remove from list request.
"Seem to". And many of them don't. And many of them have invalid or non-working "unsub" links. Even the working ones don't help when your email reader doesn't do "the web" -- because it is an EMAIL READER. My procmail rc is filled with such "honorable" spammers.
Yeah having to opt out, rather than opt in is painful but this still differentiates from real spam.
No, it doesn't. It's unsolicited commercial junk email from the very first one
It is better to block it at the SMTP level and refuse to accept the message in the first place.
You might think so, but do you REALLY think any spammer cares about or even looks at the bounces from their spam?
Unfortunately, the only way to "block it at the SMPT level" for users is to return error code 67 (IIRC) from procmail, and that doesn't work if you are using IMAP to pull email from a server that has already taken final delivery.
Spam is UNWANTED e-mail.
No, spam is UNSOLICITED commercial email. When you did whatever action you did on their site to receive it, you solicited them to send it to you as part of it. True spam is from companies you never heard of and never had a business relationship with.
Spam is UNWANTED e-mail.
No, spam is UNSOLICITED commercial email. When you did whatever action you did on their site to receive it, you solicited them to send it
Bullshit. My "action" is to buy something online (it is getting hard to find some types of stuff any other way). Buying something is not "soliciting" for email adverts for ever after.
Anyway, I use disposable email addresses for purchasing. After it's delivered, I turn off the address and their spam is going into a black hole somewhere, not even as far as my spam directory. But I can look at the stats and see that some companies I have bought from (including a gardening supplier I bought a $10 item from
Most of the spam I see on any given day is legal... Store ads, etc...
If it's a legitimate commercial email from those stores, it's not spam, it's bacn. You signed up for it when you bought a product or made an inquiry on their site and did not uncheck a box that signed you up for them most-likely. If you're still getting it you're just too lazy to unsubscribe.
Re:Redundant (Score:5, Interesting)
You signed up for it when you bought a product or made an inquiry on their site and did not uncheck a box that signed you up for them most-likely.
That's the lie every spammer uses to justify their garbage. De-selecting the "send me all kinds of email about stuff I don't want" checkbox does nothing.
If you're still getting it you're just too lazy to unsubscribe.
I SHOULD NOT HAVE TO UNSUBSCRIBE FROM JUNK EMAIL LISTS THAT I DID NOT SUBSCRIBE TO IN THE FIRST PLACE. THE FIRST PIECE OF SPAM IS STILL SPAM.
That's the lie every spammer uses to justify their garbage.
Yes, Rule #1, spammers lie; that doesn't mean it isn't a legitimate justification for a lot of commercial email. If I order a pizza on PizzaHut.com, and next week Pizza Hut sends me an email with their weekly special offers, that isn't spam. It isn't mail I particularly want, but it isn't spam. I agreed to receive those emails by joining up with PizzaHut.com.
Spam is all the completely unsolicited boner pills, home mortgage, weight loss, and other garbage coming from randos who bought or harvested my email a
that doesn't mean it isn't a legitimate justification for a lot of commercial email.
It is not a legitimate excuse for the commercial email I receive based on such lies. I ALWAYS uncheck this "pre-selected opt-in" (an oxymoron), and the spammer ALWAYS tells me that I opted-in.
If I order a pizza on PizzaHut.com, and next week Pizza Hut sends me an email with their weekly special offers, that isn't spam.
Yes, it is. Unsolicited commercial junk email. UCE. BY DEFINITION.
Spam is all the completely unsolicited boner pills, home mortgage, weight loss, and other garbage coming from randos who bought or harvested my email address somewhere,
Spam is not defined by topic. It is defined by UNSOLICITED COMMERCIAL EMAIL. Yes, there are many sources of spam. The fact that you bought a pizza at Pizza Hut does not excuse their unsolicited commercial email, which is spam.
I'm not sure why some people have such a huge problem with spam. I use a service where I make up a unique email address for each account I sign up for. That (paid, but cheap) service forwards the mail to me. If I ever get unsolicited email on that address, I go to the service and delete the address, or if I really care, I make a new one and update that account, because they probably got hacked.
When an account sends me a mailing list, I click the unsubscribe button, and I would say 9 times out of 10 that
The unsubscribe option means one thing (Score:2)
you validated a real email address that is important enough to you to use the unsubscribe.
I filter it out and could unsubscribe, but easier to filter. I still consider it spam though... It's not nefarious spam, but spam nonetheless.
Source article (Score:4, Informative)
Vickery's own writeup is here [mackeeper.com].
Funny because when a unwanted browser window/tab pops on my screen, it's for MacKeeper.
The indignant AC didn't post the link, but I assume it's this one:
http://www.csoonline.com/artic... [csoonline.com]
And yeah, it's a way better article.
I guess this article [csoonline.com] is the one AC is referring to. Seems legit, but a little too esoteric for me to follow. It has links to other sources.
