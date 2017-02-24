Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Cloudflare Leaks Sensitive User Data Across the Web (theregister.co.uk) 6

ShaunC writes: In a bug that's been christened "Cloudbleed," Cloudflare disclosed today that some of their products accidentally exposed private user information from a number of websites. Similar to 2014's Heartbleed, Cloudflare's problem involved a buffer overrun that allowed uninitialized memory contents to leak into normal web traffic. Tavis Ormandy, of Google's Project Zero, discovered the flaw last week. Affected sites include Uber, Fitbit, and OK Cupid, as well as unnamed services for hotel booking and password management. Cloudflare says the bug has been fixed, and Google has purged affected pages from its search index and cache. Further reading: The Register, Ars Technica

  • unnamed services for hotel booking and password management.

    And THAT is why I don't use online password management sites, bloody stupid idea anyway, talk about putting all your eggs into one basket.

