Congressman Calls For Probe Into Trump's Unsecured Android Phone (cnet.com) 45
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNET: President Donald Trump regularly makes news because of his tweets. Now a congressman is making news because of the device the president reportedly uses to tweet. On Friday, Congressman Ted Lieu, a Democrat from Los Angeles, wrote a letter to the House Oversight Committee requesting an investigation into Trump's cybersecurity practices. In particular, he calls out Trump's apparent decision to keep using his personal Android phone instead of a secured phone the Secret Service issued him for his inauguration. The letter is also signed by 14 other members of Congress and calls for a public hearing to discuss the issues. "The device President Trump insists on using -- most likely the Samsung Galaxy S3 -- has particularly well documented vulnerabilities," the letter says. "The use of an unsecured phone risks the president of the United States being monitored by foreign or domestic adversaries, many of whom would be happy to hijack the president's prized Twitter account causing disastrous consequences for global security. Cybersecurity experts universally agree that an ordinary Android smartphone, which the president is reportedly using despite repeated warnings from the Secret Service, can be easily hacked."
What, you don't think it's a good use of our elected representatives time to hold highly partisan hearings on what model phone that the President tweets with?
Because I'm sure that's the only device he has with him ever, and never does he have an aide standing by that holds onto whatever phone the Government issued him.
This is the same kind of bullshit the Republicans kept trying for the last 8 years, that Democrats bemoaned. Typical partisan hacks, hacking away instead of actually doing something to make a
How could you tell? (Score:1)
Our president's postings are so bizarre.
Let's not make this political (Score:2, Funny)
Go visit Mar-a-Lago and complain (Score:4, Informative)
Well if you're unhappy with it, why not pay the $200k fee and go tell the President yourself!?
He's selling access to himself for that. No kidding.
His home, Mar-a-largo is a private club, you pay $200k to join and have wide access to the President (fee was doubled when he because President and a suite was renamed "President Suite").
It's a dog and pony show folks.
http://www.bbc.com/news/video_and_audio/headlines/39006681
Can't resist... (Score:1)
And then when the president leaves the meeting, you REALLY think he doesn't talk about the meeting within earshot of his phone?
Really? I think being a fly on the wall even just where the phone was allowed to go would be plenty interesting.
Exactly and as it has been pointed out in the past. Top secret meetings have phones barred from entering rooms. I doubt he can get around that no matter how much of an asshole he is.. Hes not Stupid.
Look at what happened in Mar-a-lago with the North Korean issue and the lackadaisical handling of documents in public. If they think that is reasonable then I don't put anything past this administration.
Read it and weep.
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
And you're reasonably confident he never discusses anything of a sensitive nature outside that room ? It's trivial to remotely enable the mic and record.
What they forget is no one cares what phone Trump uses to tweet from. As long as he has a second phone to keep the classified stuff secure, who cares if he also keeps his personal phone? Not even the Democrats really care: this is just yet another tactic to try and smear a very popular president.
Wouldn't you want to know if his personal phone was compromised and he was carrying it around all over the place?
At the very least it acts as a big red target painted on his back where ever he goes. At the other end of the spectrum the microphone and camera record and pass on everything it sees and hears.
This is security 101 and not political. That is Trump we are talking about makes it very easy to slip into an argument of "He's a doofus. No, you're just butthurt".
OMG! Then we'd know where he is every minute of the day! (You do know the President's daily schedule is public record, right?)
OMG the presidents schedule is public. But what happens when there is a security issue and the president is whisked away to a secure location. Do you really think that the schedule is publicized.
Or how about the use of Marine one to transport the president:
As a security measure, Marine One always flies in a group of as many as five identical helicopters. One helicopter carries the President, while the others serve as decoys.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
So do you want that security measure invalidated?
If his phone can easily be hacked, (Score:2)
then it very probably has ALREADY been hacked. The reason we haven't heard about it is a), it's been covered up or b), it hasn't been discovered yet, and the hacker is laying low in order to collect as much dirt as possible and/or do as much covert damage as possible. Trump as President is too high-profile, too controversial, too thoroughly disliked, and too valuable as a potential blackmail asset, for there NOT to have already been multiple hacking attempts by serious players with deep pockets. If he IS us
Process already in place for fake Trump tweets (Score:3)
I think the problem for any potential enemies is that there seems to already be a process for dealing with Mr. Trumps bizarre proclamations on Twitter - the actual administration official responsible for the portfolio provides what is the correct information.
This has happened at least a couple of times with the most recent one being Mr. Trump announcing a One State Solution for Israel - the UN ambassador just said that the US policy on the issue hasn't changed and the Two State Solution is the preferred approach.
Other than his base, I think the rest of the world treats Mr. Trump's tweets the same way they would when read something strange and inexplicable that has gone viral from an eccentric old man that's gone viral.
Other than his base, I think the rest of the world treats Mr. Trump's tweets the same way they would when read something strange and inexplicable that has gone viral from an eccentric old man that's gone viral.
My problem is that I subscribe to a philosophy that basically says
If I see something wrong on the surface that is obvious to fix, then what am I missing underneath that I can't see?
This sort of thinking assists me in fault finding and problem solving in my job. But applying it to the current administration is making me shake in my boots.
Easily detected (Score:4, Insightful)
Just watch his twitter feed. If he begins making sane, rational tweets you'll know it was hacked.
Just watch his twitter feed. If he begins making sane, rational tweets you'll know it was hacked.
His tweets are made both by him and his staffers. There was some analysis last year that shows a split between Android and iOS devices as well as the times of day the tweets were made. Basically he makes the un-hinged ones while his staffers make the rational ones. See things like http://varianceexplained.org/r... [varianceexplained.org]
Galaxy? (Score:2)
"The device President Trump insists on using -- most likely the Samsung Galaxy S3 -- has particularly well documented vulnerabilities,"
Is it an S3 or not? That's a weird way of saying that you're guessing.
He should probably be reprimanded for not using a secure phone, if he's using it for official business, but Lieu would hold more water if he didn't give Hilary a pass for doing, roughly, the same thing he's ripping Trump for doing:
https://lieu.house.gov/media-c... [house.gov]
Be careful what you ask for.... (Score:2)
As democracy is perfected, the office of the president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people.
On some great and glorious day, the plain folks of the land will reach their heart's desire at last, and the White House
will be occupied by a downright fool and a complete narcissistic moron.
~H.L. Mencken