Congressman Calls For Probe Into Trump's Unsecured Android Phone

An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNET: President Donald Trump regularly makes news because of his tweets. Now a congressman is making news because of the device the president reportedly uses to tweet. On Friday, Congressman Ted Lieu, a Democrat from Los Angeles, wrote a letter to the House Oversight Committee requesting an investigation into Trump's cybersecurity practices. In particular, he calls out Trump's apparent decision to keep using his personal Android phone instead of a secured phone the Secret Service issued him for his inauguration. The letter is also signed by 14 other members of Congress and calls for a public hearing to discuss the issues. "The device President Trump insists on using -- most likely the Samsung Galaxy S3 -- has particularly well documented vulnerabilities," the letter says. "The use of an unsecured phone risks the president of the United States being monitored by foreign or domestic adversaries, many of whom would be happy to hijack the president's prized Twitter account causing disastrous consequences for global security. Cybersecurity experts universally agree that an ordinary Android smartphone, which the president is reportedly using despite repeated warnings from the Secret Service, can be easily hacked."

  • How could you tell? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Our president's postings are so bizarre.

  • Let's not make this political (Score:3)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Saturday February 18, 2017 @08:10AM (#53891501) Journal
    I think the President just has to finish working on something [mmos.com] and then he'll switch phones with the Secret Service.

  • Go visit Mar-a-Lago and complain (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 18, 2017 @08:16AM (#53891515)

    Well if you're unhappy with it, why not pay the $200k fee and go tell the President yourself!?

    He's selling access to himself for that. No kidding.

    His home, Mar-a-largo is a private club, you pay $200k to join and have wide access to the President (fee was doubled when he because President and a suite was renamed "President Suite").

    It's a dog and pony show folks.

    http://www.bbc.com/news/video_and_audio/headlines/39006681

  • "Fake News!11!eleven" :D

  • then it very probably has ALREADY been hacked. The reason we haven't heard about it is a), it's been covered up or b), it hasn't been discovered yet, and the hacker is laying low in order to collect as much dirt as possible and/or do as much covert damage as possible. Trump as President is too high-profile, too controversial, too thoroughly disliked, and too valuable as a potential blackmail asset, for there NOT to have already been multiple hacking attempts by serious players with deep pockets. If he IS us

  • Process already in place for fake Trump tweets (Score:3)

    by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Saturday February 18, 2017 @08:37AM (#53891565) Homepage

    I think the problem for any potential enemies is that there seems to already be a process for dealing with Mr. Trumps bizarre proclamations on Twitter - the actual administration official responsible for the portfolio provides what is the correct information.

    This has happened at least a couple of times with the most recent one being Mr. Trump announcing a One State Solution for Israel - the UN ambassador just said that the US policy on the issue hasn't changed and the Two State Solution is the preferred approach.

    Other than his base, I think the rest of the world treats Mr. Trump's tweets the same way they would when read something strange and inexplicable that has gone viral from an eccentric old man that's gone viral.

  • Easily detected (Score:3)

    by belthize ( 990217 ) on Saturday February 18, 2017 @08:51AM (#53891621)

    Just watch his twitter feed. If he begins making sane, rational tweets you'll know it was hacked.

  • "The device President Trump insists on using -- most likely the Samsung Galaxy S3 -- has particularly well documented vulnerabilities,"

    Is it an S3 or not? That's a weird way of saying that you're guessing.

    He should probably be reprimanded for not using a secure phone, if he's using it for official business, but Lieu would hold more water if he didn't give Hilary a pass for doing, roughly, the same thing he's ripping Trump for doing:

    https://lieu.house.gov/media-c... [house.gov]

