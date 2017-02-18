Congressman Calls For Probe Into Trump's Unsecured Android Phone (cnet.com) 40
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNET: President Donald Trump regularly makes news because of his tweets. Now a congressman is making news because of the device the president reportedly uses to tweet. On Friday, Congressman Ted Lieu, a Democrat from Los Angeles, wrote a letter to the House Oversight Committee requesting an investigation into Trump's cybersecurity practices. In particular, he calls out Trump's apparent decision to keep using his personal Android phone instead of a secured phone the Secret Service issued him for his inauguration. The letter is also signed by 14 other members of Congress and calls for a public hearing to discuss the issues. "The device President Trump insists on using -- most likely the Samsung Galaxy S3 -- has particularly well documented vulnerabilities," the letter says. "The use of an unsecured phone risks the president of the United States being monitored by foreign or domestic adversaries, many of whom would be happy to hijack the president's prized Twitter account causing disastrous consequences for global security. Cybersecurity experts universally agree that an ordinary Android smartphone, which the president is reportedly using despite repeated warnings from the Secret Service, can be easily hacked."
Our president's postings are so bizarre.
Well if you're unhappy with it, why not pay the $200k fee and go tell the President yourself!?
He's selling access to himself for that. No kidding.
His home, Mar-a-largo is a private club, you pay $200k to join and have wide access to the President (fee was doubled when he because President and a suite was renamed "President Suite").
It's a dog and pony show folks.
http://www.bbc.com/news/video_and_audio/headlines/39006681
And then when the president leaves the meeting, you REALLY think he doesn't talk about the meeting within earshot of his phone?
Really? I think being a fly on the wall even just where the phone was allowed to go would be plenty interesting.
Exactly and as it has been pointed out in the past. Top secret meetings have phones barred from entering rooms. I doubt he can get around that no matter how much of an asshole he is.. Hes not Stupid.
Look at what happened in Mar-a-lago with the North Korean issue and the lackadaisical handling of documents in public. If they think that is reasonable then I don't put anything past this administration.
Read it and weep.
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
And you're reasonably confident he never discusses anything of a sensitive nature outside that room ? It's trivial to remotely enable the mic and record.
What they forget is no one cares what phone Trump uses to tweet from. As long as he has a second phone to keep the classified stuff secure, who cares if he also keeps his personal phone? Not even the Democrats really care: this is just yet another tactic to try and smear a very popular president.
Wouldn't you want to know if his personal phone was compromised and he was carrying it around all over the place?
At the very least it acts as a big red target painted on his back where ever he goes. At the other end of the spectrum the microphone and camera record and pass on everything it sees and hears.
This is security 101 and not political. That is Trump we are talking about makes it very easy to slip into an argument of "He's a doofus. No, you're just butthurt".
OMG! Then we'd know where he is every minute of the day! (You do know the President's daily schedule is public record, right?)
OMG the presidents schedule is public. But what happens when there is a security issue and the president is whisked away to a secure location. Do you really think that the schedule is publicized.
Or how about the use of Marine one to transport the president:
As a security measure, Marine One always flies in a group of as many as five identical helicopters. One helicopter carries the President, while the others serve as decoys.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
So do you want that security measure invalidated?
then it very probably has ALREADY been hacked. The reason we haven't heard about it is a), it's been covered up or b), it hasn't been discovered yet, and the hacker is laying low in order to collect as much dirt as possible and/or do as much covert damage as possible. Trump as President is too high-profile, too controversial, too thoroughly disliked, and too valuable as a potential blackmail asset, for there NOT to have already been multiple hacking attempts by serious players with deep pockets. If he IS us
I think the problem for any potential enemies is that there seems to already be a process for dealing with Mr. Trumps bizarre proclamations on Twitter - the actual administration official responsible for the portfolio provides what is the correct information.
This has happened at least a couple of times with the most recent one being Mr. Trump announcing a One State Solution for Israel - the UN ambassador just said that the US policy on the issue hasn't changed and the Two State Solution is the preferred approach.
Other than his base, I think the rest of the world treats Mr. Trump's tweets the same way they would when read something strange and inexplicable that has gone viral from an eccentric old man that's gone viral.
Just watch his twitter feed. If he begins making sane, rational tweets you'll know it was hacked.
"The device President Trump insists on using -- most likely the Samsung Galaxy S3 -- has particularly well documented vulnerabilities,"
Is it an S3 or not? That's a weird way of saying that you're guessing.
He should probably be reprimanded for not using a secure phone, if he's using it for official business, but Lieu would hold more water if he didn't give Hilary a pass for doing, roughly, the same thing he's ripping Trump for doing:
https://lieu.house.gov/media-c... [house.gov]