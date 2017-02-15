Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Yahoo Notifying Users of Malicious Account Activity as Verizon Deal Progresses

Kate Conger, writing for TechCrunch: Yahoo is continuing to issue warnings to users about several security incidents as it moves toward an acquisition by Verizon. Users are receiving notifications today about unauthorized access to their accounts in 2015 and 2016, which occurred due to previously disclosed cookie forging. "As we have previously disclosed, our outside forensic experts have been investigating the creation of forged cookies that could have enabled an intruder to access our users' accounts without a password. The investigation has identified user accounts for which we believe forged cookies were taken or used. Yahoo is in the process of notifying all potentially affected account holders. Yahoo has invalidated the forged cookies so they cannot be used again," a Yahoo spokesperson told TechCrunch.

  • I haven't gotten my notification yet. I haven't changed my password in 20 years.
    • Or, for the annoying other end of the spectrum, Yahoo has cheerfully informed me that my account was one of those that was compromised, and had me change my password.... for what was apparently an intrusion that did not require the password.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        [...] for what was apparently an intrusion that did not require the password.

        Lucky you. Yahoo will let me change the password for my SBC Global email back when I had ATT DSL. I'm not allowed to change the password for the Yahoo account that my Yahoo email address is associated with.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by darkain ( 749283 )

      I have not gotten mine yet, either! Oh wait, that's right, Yahoo just flat out deleted my account for being "Inactive" because I used it in the days of Yahoo Messenger and POP3/IMAP, but didn't log into the Yahoo Mail site directly. About 15 years of content, just gone.

  • What's that?

  • I still haven't updated my Yahoo settings on my tablet from the last time I had to reset my password (because of one of their hacks).

  • they've given up. get what they can get with a buyout, wash their hands, and lock the door,

