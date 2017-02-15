Russian Cyberspies Blamed For US Election Hacks Are Now Targeting Macs (computerworld.com) 66
You may recall "APT28", the Russian hacking group which was tied to last year's interference in the presidential election. It has long been known for its advanced range of tools for penetrating Windows, iOS, Android, and Linux devices. Now, researchers have uncovered an equally sophisticated malware package the group used to compromise Macs. From a report on ComputerWorld: The group -- known in the security industry under different names including Fancy Bear, Pawn Storm, and APT28 -- has been operating for almost a decade. It is believed to be the sole user and likely developer of a Trojan program called Sofacy or X-Agent. X-Agent variants for Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS have been found in the wild in the past, but researchers from Bitdefender have now come across what appears to be the first macOS version of the Trojan. It's not entirely clear how the malware is being distributed because the Bitdefender researchers obtained only the malware sample, not the full attack chain. However, it's possible a macOS malware downloader dubbed Komplex, found in September, might be involved. Komplex infected Macs by exploiting a known vulnerability in the MacKeeper antivirus software, according to researchers from Palo Alto Networks who investigated the malware at the time. The vulnerability allowed attackers to execute remote commands on a Mac when users visited specially crafted web pages.Further reading on ArsTechnica.
WTF. Is someone from a Russian IP address emailing mac owners saying they are from Apple and asking for their passwords?
WTF. Is someone from a Russian IP address emailing mac owners saying they are from Apple and asking for their passwords?
It has yet to proven the Russians had any affect on the outcome of the US Presidential Election 2016. Hillary was the worst candidate the Democrats could have fronted. I would have liked President Trump to have kept NSA Flynn and then working with the Russian Government plan and deliver a bunker busting bomb on the parliament buildings of North Korea in response for their repeated missile launches. Sadly Trump is succumbing to Washington, DC's, "business as usual." Sad.
You'll have to excuse me for not falling for this now, the way I didn't fall for it 30 years ago.
The irony of the vulnerability...
"...Komplex infected Macs by exploiting a known vulnerability in the MacKeeper antivirus software...
Oh, the irony of an antivirus program running on a BSD-based OS being the vulnerability.
Yes, Mr. Anti-Vendor, please sell me another wonderful solution you think I need...
MacKeeper already had a bad reputation, this only reinforces it.
Bad reputation? That's an understatement. It's an outright scam. If I see it on a system, that gets removed immediately - no questions asked. Even if it was a paid-for version.
MacKeeper?
Wait, that's a legit company? I assumed it was a virus. It always pops up anytime I visit any sketchy site with the most obnoxious ads.
Oh, the irony of an antivirus program running on a BSD-based OS being the vulnerability.
Should have installed Windows Defender
Oh, the irony of an antivirus program running on a BSD-based OS being the vulnerability.
FreeBSD runs on a Mach microkernel?
Let's be clear on what we mean by election hacking
They sent John Podesta a bogus email, and he clicked the link. Because of that, we now know the entire DNC plotted against Bernie. The only actual "election hacking" that took place is how the democratic party apparatus chose and coronated the only possible person who could lose to Donald Trump (of all people).
But blame Russia.
the democrat apparatus also stuffed the ballot box for Trump during the primaries
Got a source for that? I know that Trump entered the race as a favor to Hillary to sow discord in the Republican ranks, but I haven't seen any evidence that the apparat did anything more for him than give him round-the-clock news coverage that starved out his rivals.

-jcr
-jcr
Trump *did not* enter the race as a favour to Hillary.
And the parent is correct about the DNC promoting the shittiest RNC candidates (like Trump) in order to set the GOP up to fail. Google "pied piper candidate".
I don't know if it actually happened, but there was encouragement by some democratic activists to participate in open GOP primaries to ensure DT was the candidate due to his weakness as a candidate (IIRC, RMV, YMMV). I, personally don't have a problem with that, because open primaries are stupid to begin with.
I don't know if it actually happened, but there was encouragement by some democratic activists to participate in open GOP primaries to ensure DT was the candidate due to his weakness as a candidate (IIRC, RMV, YMMV). I, personally don't have a problem with that, because open primaries are stupid to begin with.
Nothing to stop someone registering with a party they dislike to try impact the primary of a rival. My own personal opinion is that George Washington was correct in his assessment that political parties are a bad thing for democracy and that they should be avoided.
I would rather see a situation where there are no party primaries (at least no primaries that receive government money. Most states only fund the top two parties which encourages the ridiculous two-pole scenario we have today). If private parti
I'm an independent. In general I hate both leading parties.
That said, I particular didn't like Ted Cruz, who looked likely to win the nomination at one point. I considered registering as a republican and voting in my state's primary FOR Trump thinking America wouldn't be so stupid to elect Trump if he beat Cruz to the nomination. My feeling that Hillary, as horrible as she would be, couldn't possibly be as bad as Cruz. (Kasich and Lessig looked the least worst from each party to me).
In hindsight, I'm gl
First, why we care that the DNC was being hacked is because that's the exact same thing Watergate was about, except that Watergate was a physical break-in to wiretap the DNC, rather than hacking their emails, but for the same exact purpose - to look for anything that could be released that would make the political opposition look bad. The fact that it was R
Let's be clear on what we mean by election hack
there is ZERO proof the DNC "rigged" anything.
Oh, get serious. The whole "superdelegate" apparatus exists only to thwart the will of the voters.

-jcr
-jcr
It's amusing that the structure of the Democratic Party is anti-democratic, but then again, the Republican party isn't terribly republican most of the time.
except that she 1) did so in her CNN contributor capacity (and got fired from it over), 2) it was a blatantly obvious question that anyone should have seen coming (Debate in Flint MI, gee, think they're gonna ask about the water crisis? Duh), and 3) CLINTON FLUBBED THE QUESTION ANYWAY
So it wasn't an attempt to steer the primary because 1) she had the foresight not to send it from her DNC email account, 2) it wasn't a very good idea, and 3) it didn't work very well? Come on.

And even putting all that aside, it was a pattern, not an isolated incident.
And even putting all that aside, it was a pattern, not an isolated incident [slate.com].
Bernie was an actual Socialist
The attack ads practically write themselves. All they had to do was point out that Chavez, in Venezuela, was an actual Socialist, and look how well Venezuela is doing, and Bernie will do for America what Chavez did for Venezuela. Repeat at high volume for 3 months. Heck, look at how well the attacks claiming Obama and Bill Clinton were Socialists worked, and they were nowhere near socialism.

Bernie, unlike Hillary, would've lost the popular vote too.
Bernie, unlike Hillary, would've lost the popular vote too.
Stop repeating the meme
The "election" was never hacked. A political party was, and its dirty laundry was aired.
I'm not saying hacking did occur, but districts with electronic voting machines voted consistently higher for Donald Trump in swing states compared with paper ballots in the same states. If only the paper ballot votes were counted in the swing states, Hillary would have won.
This could be coincidence, pure statistical noise, or correlated with some other factor that makes both the above true. We'll probably never know. It seems unlikely someone would be able to hack so many machines without anyone finding
This could be coincidence, pure statistical noise, or correlated with some other factor that makes both the above true. We'll probably never know.
We knew almost immediately after the claim that the machines were hacked. You've been pretending that we dont ever since.

Does it feel good being a pretender?
Does it feel good being a pretender?
We knew almost immediately after the claim that the machines were hacked.
Sorry, I forgot, Spicer probably told us the truth about that already.
And districts that let illegals vote favored Clinton. Fancy that.
Massive vote fraud, some of it proven, ie caught on tape by Project Veritas. The so-called "hacking" is fake news. The real news is the bussing, multi-voting, and illegal votes. I think you know it.
I was going to vote Clinton...
...but because of the Russian hackers I ended up voting Trump. I've no doubt that many other people were influenced in the same way, and I'm certain Clinton would have won if it weren't for the Russian hackers.
I'm also convinced the Russian hackers caused BREXIT and are secretly supporting the Dutch Party of Freedom, the 5 Star movement and other European populist parties.
Okay, just to be clear, I'm writing this ironically. What's truly hilarious is that the mainstream media writes this stuff seriously.
Mackeeper is utter shit
What's funny is seeing it in the AV Comparatives report. I don't know if they included it seriously or as a joke, but page 29 is pretty funny.
And despite using Avira's engine as part of its backend, it fails to detect some malware that Avira itself can detect.
Putin making big trouble for moose and squirrel!
Orangedog_on_crack
Interesting username. Are you that furry orange criter that sits on Donald Trumps head and makes him say silly things?
Something that has to happen:
On Linux, something I find very annoying with apt-get is that everything goes into a single
/usr hierarchy, rather than having multiple ones and overlaying. Right now, it is a hack at best to do stuff like this. But serious thought, on all OSs, needs to be given to the following:
The point is to make the core of the OS read-only at runtime, preferably read-only at a hardware level (that is, install the OS on a small SSD which even the kernel cannot write to during normal running, and which delegates what configuration settings can be overridden from the writable portion of the files).
Essentially the 'principle of least privilege' is something that OS designers need to give far more serious thought to, and also what privileges are actually needed during normal runtime. Updating the core OS should be done from a 'secondary OS' whose only purpose is updating the core OS, and is restricted in its nature so as to only be able to do this. (The ideal place for this is in PC firmware, where one should use the firmware to install the base OS, and once booted, the base OS is effectively immutable.)

(Yes, this is basically a coarse capability-based security system, partially enforced in hardware, in a way which leaves users in control.)
(Yes, this is basically a coarse capability-based security system, partially enforced in hardware, in a way which leaves users in control.)
I like the part how he doesn't actually understand what
/usr/local is for.