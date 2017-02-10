Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Spammer Faces Decades In Prison For Sending More Than 1 Million Spam Emails (suntimes.com) 20

Posted by BeauHD from the spam-and-eggs dept.
mi quotes a report from Chicago Sun-Times: A man has been indicted on federal fraud charges for allegedly sending more than a million spam emails. The indictment charges 36-year-old Michael Persaud of Scottsdale, Arizona, with 10 counts of wire fraud and seeks the forfeiture of four computers, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office. The indictment was returned Dec. 9, 2016, and was unsealed after Persaud was arrested last month in Arizona. Between 2012 and 2015, Persaud used multiple IP addresses and domains to send spam emails over at least nine networks, including several servers in Chicago, according to the indictment. He sent more than a million spam emails to people in the U.S. and abroad, using false names to register domains and creating fraudulent "from address" fields to conceal the fact that he was the one sending the emails. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

mi leaves us with some rather unpleasant imagery, writing: "Personally, I wish [the sentence] carried removal of 1 square millimeter of skin for each message instead."

  • Good! (Score:3)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Friday February 10, 2017 @07:49PM (#53843523)

    A good beginning.

    Hey, what's so darn "unpleasant" about it? Yes, it would be cruel and unusual, if actually attempted — which it can not be, because such punishments are unconstitutional.

    But the image of an asshole responsible for all but destroying e-mail as a viable tool of communication dying a horrible slow death would certainly be pleasant to watch

    • Pretty great post, but when you started lumping murderers in with prolific spammers you lost me...

      Come on now, bro, all the one guy did was kill someone.

  • He was arrested and is out on bond, it's a long way from a conviction. And, Thailand might be looking good to him right now.

  • 10 counts?

    If he sent 1 million fraudulent emails, why isn't it 1 million counts?

