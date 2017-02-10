Spammer Faces Decades In Prison For Sending More Than 1 Million Spam Emails (suntimes.com) 24
mi quotes a report from Chicago Sun-Times: A man has been indicted on federal fraud charges for allegedly sending more than a million spam emails. The indictment charges 36-year-old Michael Persaud of Scottsdale, Arizona, with 10 counts of wire fraud and seeks the forfeiture of four computers, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office. The indictment was returned Dec. 9, 2016, and was unsealed after Persaud was arrested last month in Arizona. Between 2012 and 2015, Persaud used multiple IP addresses and domains to send spam emails over at least nine networks, including several servers in Chicago, according to the indictment. He sent more than a million spam emails to people in the U.S. and abroad, using false names to register domains and creating fraudulent "from address" fields to conceal the fact that he was the one sending the emails. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
mi leaves us with some rather unpleasant imagery, writing: "Personally, I wish [the sentence] carried removal of 1 square millimeter of skin for each message instead."
A good beginning.
Consider how much life this man was wasted... probably in the aggregate several lifetimes... his sentence should roughly equal the number human hours he has wasted.
his sentence should roughly equal the number human hours he has wasted.
No it shouldn't. The "lock em' up" mentality is why America has more than four times the incarceration rate of either China or Russia, and an even more disproportionate rate compared to almost any other country. Prison should be used to isolate irredeemably violent people from civilized society. For everyone else, there are better alternative punishments. For instance, this guy could be sentenced to spend 60 hours per week cleaning bedpans at a nursing home for the next 10 years, or some other suitable
Assuming it takes on average 10 seconds to identify and delete the email; some people are slower, the average slashdot user is faster, that's 116 days the guy wasted. Nice try though.
Hey, what's so darn "unpleasant" about it? Yes, it would be cruel and unusual, if actually attempted — which it can not be, because such punishments are unconstitutional.
But the image of an asshole responsible for all but destroying e-mail as a viable tool of communication dying a horrible slow death would certainly be pleasant to watch
Come on now, bro, all the one guy did was kill someone.
I don't ever want to hear Trump say that he hates how biased Slashdot is....
the punishment is a way too excessive.
Locking people up and throwing away the keys like this should be reserved for murderers, rapists, arsonists, robbers, burglars, politicians, Madoff types, and maybe a handful of others.
This is just wasting jail space, costing us money, and destroying lives.
He was arrested and is out on bond, it's a long way from a conviction. And, Thailand might be looking good to him right now.
He's Muslim, no way that let him keep his passport.
That makes it an act of terrorism, right?
If he sent 1 million fraudulent emails, why isn't it 1 million counts?