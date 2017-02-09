Republicans Are Reportedly Using a Self-Destructing Message App To Avoid Leaks (theverge.com) 54
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Trump administration members and other Republicans are using the encrypted, self-destructing messaging app Confide to keep conversations private in the wake of hacks and leaks, according to Jonathan Swan and David McCabe at Axios. Axios writes that "numerous senior GOP operatives and several members of the Trump administration" have downloaded Confide, which automatically wipes messages after they're read. One operative told Axios that the app "provides some cover" for people in the party. He ties it to last year's hack of the Democratic National Committee, which led to huge and damaging information dumps of DNC emails leading up to the 2016 election. But besides outright hacks, the source also said he liked the fact that Confide makes it difficult to screenshot messages, because only a few words are shown at a time. That suggests that it's useful not just for reducing paper trails, but for stopping insiders from preserving individual messages -- especially given the steady flow of leaks that have come out since Trump took office. As Axios notes, official White House business is subject to preservation rules, although we don't know much about who's allegedly using Confide and what they're doing with it, so it's not clear whether this might run afoul of those laws. It's also difficult to say how much this is a specifically Republican phenomenon, and how much is a general move toward encryption.
Isn't this illegal? (Score:5, Insightful)
Welp, they're in charge so I guess they get to make the rules, but did they even bother to change the laws first?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Aren't they required to conduct all government business on government systems? Didn't Hilary got a whole lot of crap (and lose an election) over this?
Welp, they're in charge so I guess they get to make the rules, but did they even bother to change the laws first?
Trump and the GOP are hypocrites?
That's unpossible!
Re: (Score:2)
Aren't they required to conduct all government business on government systems? Didn't Hilary got a whole lot of crap (and lose an election) over this?
Welp, they're in charge so I guess they get to make the rules, but did they even bother to change the laws first?
Trump and the GOP are hypocrites?
That's unpossible!
Inconceivable!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Aren't they required to conduct all government business on government systems? Didn't Hilary got a whole lot of crap (and lose an election) over this?
Welp, they're in charge so I guess they get to make the rules, but did they even bother to change the laws first?
Yes, it is. And what Hillary was accused of by the Republicans.
But.. Hillary's emails.
That's becoming a meme (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Isn't this illegal? (Score:2)
The @POTUS account retweeted his Nordstrom tweet, so yes. Plus Kellanne Conway was busy telling people to "Go buy Ivanka's stuff."
http://money.cnn.com/2017/02/0... [cnn.com]
http://heavy.com/news/2017/02/... [heavy.com]
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/worl... [bbc.co.uk]
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Also probably one of those "It's not illegal when the president does it," type things, especially when his party is in power, is spineless, and his voters really wouldn't mind if he murdered someone on national TV.
Re:Isn't this illegal? (Score:4, Insightful)
Aren't they required to conduct all government business on government systems?
Yes, if it is Government business. If is GOP/politcal party business, then no.
Didn't Hilary got a whole lot of crap (and lose an election) over this?
Yes, because she did Government communications over non-Governmental systems.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, if it is Government business. If is GOP/politcal party business, then no.
I bet they're all very discerning about making sure not to conduct the shadier aspects of their government business over the untraceable lines of communication.
Re: (Score:2)
no, it's not illegal (Score:3)
Government business, not party business.
Hillary "got a whole lot of crap" for a couple of things.
(1) She tried to circumvent public record keeping requirements by using a private E-mail server for government business.
(2) She received classified documents on her private E-mail server, shared the documents with unauthorized people, and was responsible for exposin
Re: (Score:2)
The idea that delete all does not get to all the magnetic backup tapes and the FBI still gets some data was well understood over the decades.
So political parties use methods like a political back channel. Or some internal political party work is not the really the US gov legal effort.
The other effort is to say the Freedom of Information Act is limited and what was the emerging National Archive and Records Administration can only look at a real gov a
I wonder (Score:2)
I wonder if they still want that backdoor to that encryption sitting there for someone to stumble on...
Re: (Score:2)
Just not lie scheme and cheat ? (Score:2)
If you just can't be upright and legal and not message stuff you can't talk about or don't want to admit in public it seems like a 'decent' solution.
God forbid they just say what they mean and stand behind it like regular human beings.
Not just the elephants (Score:2)
I get the desire for privacy, I get the temptation to, well, cheat when you have that much power. How is this different from 10 years ago when you would have to peeps meet on an obscure bench somewhere, talking to each other while burying their faces in a newspaper.
Just use a Samsung Note 7 (Score:3)
"This phone will self-destruct in 5 seconds. Good luck, Kellyanne."
Fry meme: (Score:2)
The app's name is ... (Score:2)
... "Donald Trump." However, the guy's a pisser, so he leaks.
Hypocrites, criminals, and nihilists, oh no! (Score:3)
Hillary should be thrown in jail for the email server and Benghazi... but Trump's illegal hidden email and messaging servers? It's ok because yuge hackers and fake news.
Trump wiping his ass with the constitution as Bannon hands it to him sheet by sheet? No problem because Muslims and walls and Messicans! And a million uppity fat women in pussy hats!
Take a sledgehammer to American healthcare because they hate the black guy? No problem, because God helps the sick, and you know, Jesus loves tax cuts.
I weep for the nation. This is the childish petulant sonofabitch we deserve.
Yeah (Score:2)