Republicans Are Reportedly Using a Self-Destructing Message App To Avoid Leaks (theverge.com) 74
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Trump administration members and other Republicans are using the encrypted, self-destructing messaging app Confide to keep conversations private in the wake of hacks and leaks, according to Jonathan Swan and David McCabe at Axios. Axios writes that "numerous senior GOP operatives and several members of the Trump administration" have downloaded Confide, which automatically wipes messages after they're read. One operative told Axios that the app "provides some cover" for people in the party. He ties it to last year's hack of the Democratic National Committee, which led to huge and damaging information dumps of DNC emails leading up to the 2016 election. But besides outright hacks, the source also said he liked the fact that Confide makes it difficult to screenshot messages, because only a few words are shown at a time. That suggests that it's useful not just for reducing paper trails, but for stopping insiders from preserving individual messages -- especially given the steady flow of leaks that have come out since Trump took office. As Axios notes, official White House business is subject to preservation rules, although we don't know much about who's allegedly using Confide and what they're doing with it, so it's not clear whether this might run afoul of those laws. It's also difficult to say how much this is a specifically Republican phenomenon, and how much is a general move toward encryption.
it's Republicans doing it so it's OK.
Whilst I believe you are being facetious, your post outlines the problems with partisan political supporters (of all sides), they consider something to be wrong only if it is done by those they don't support.
I'm fairly partizan on my politics, but that doesn't stop me from chewing the arses off of my side even more than I chew tails of the other side. In fact, I'm usually much harsher on those of my side exactly because they are on my side. I expect and demand better behavior from them. I'm disappointed much of them time, but still.
Isn't this illegal? (Score:5, Insightful)
Welp, they're in charge so I guess they get to make the rules, but did they even bother to change the laws first?
Trump and the GOP are hypocrites?
That's unpossible!
Inconceivable!
Trump and the GOP are hypocrites?
They may be hypocrites, but they are not breaking any laws. The president and his immediate staff are not required to use government communication channels, because of the constitutional separation of powers.
Yes, it is. And what Hillary was accused of by the Republicans.
But.. Hillary's emails.
That's becoming a meme (Score:2, Insightful)
In this case something really, really stupid. Paper trails, or the new digital trails allow, blame shifting their number one purpose. I said, they said, in court, just means you are all fucked, digital trail in court means, just the instigator gets done. Next up of course, "I thought you meant", no record to go back to, when you a plotting and scheming and conspiring, means mistakes, fuck ups that bring down the whole scheme.
Then of course it becomes an instant flag for further scrutiny and so all message
The @POTUS account retweeted his Nordstrom tweet, so yes. Plus Kellanne Conway was busy telling people to "Go buy Ivanka's stuff."
http://money.cnn.com/2017/02/0... [cnn.com]
http://heavy.com/news/2017/02/... [heavy.com]
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/worl... [bbc.co.uk]
Also probably one of those "It's not illegal when the president does it," type things, especially when his party is in power, is spineless, and his voters really wouldn't mind if he murdered someone on national TV.
Re:Isn't this illegal? (Score:5, Insightful)
Aren't they required to conduct all government business on government systems?
Yes, if it is Government business. If is GOP/politcal party business, then no.
Yes, if it is Government business. If is GOP/politcal party business, then no.
I bet they're all very discerning about making sure not to conduct the shadier aspects of their government business over the untraceable lines of communication.
no, it's not illegal (Score:3)
Government business, not party business.
Hillary "got a whole lot of crap" for a couple of things.
(1) She tried to circumvent public record keeping requirements by using a private E-mail server for government business.
(2) She received classified documents on her private E-mail server, shared the documents with unauthorized people, and was responsible for exposin
The idea that delete all does not get to all the magnetic backup tapes and the FBI still gets some data was well understood over the decades.
So political parties use methods like a political back channel. Or some internal political party work is not the really the US gov legal effort.
The other effort is to say the Freedom of Information Act is limited and what was the emerging National Archive and Records Administration can only look at a real gov a
No. She lost an election because she's the patron saint of corruption and pay for play in politics. The emails didn't help, but she was a fundamentally unelectable candidate, and everyone knew it.
I wonder (Score:2)
I wonder if they still want that backdoor to that encryption sitting there for someone to stumble on...
Just not lie scheme and cheat ? (Score:2)
If you just can't be upright and legal and not message stuff you can't talk about or don't want to admit in public it seems like a 'decent' solution.
God forbid they just say what they mean and stand behind it like regular human beings.
Not just the elephants (Score:2)
I get the desire for privacy, I get the temptation to, well, cheat when you have that much power. How is this different from 10 years ago when you would have to peeps meet on an obscure bench somewhere, talking to each other while burying their faces in a newspaper.
Just use a Samsung Note 7 (Score:2, Funny)
"This phone will self-destruct in 5 seconds. Good luck, Kellyanne."
Fry meme: (Score:2)
The app's name is ... (Score:2)
... "Donald Trump." However, the guy's a pisser, so he leaks.
Hypocrites, criminals, and nihilists, oh no! (Score:2, Insightful)
Hillary should be thrown in jail for the email server and Benghazi... but Trump's illegal hidden email and messaging servers? It's ok because yuge hackers and fake news.
Trump wiping his ass with the constitution as Bannon hands it to him sheet by sheet? No problem because Muslims and walls and Messicans! And a million uppity fat women in puss
You guys said it was OK (Score:2)
No, it's OK because you guys insisted that it was OK when Hillary did it.
If what Hillary did wasn't bad, why is it bad when Republicans do it?
I mean... which is is?
Actual quote: "As always, should you or any of your IM force be caught or killed, the Secretary will disavow any knowledge of your actions."
Yeah (Score:2)
I'm surprised ... (Score:2)
This note7 will Self Destruct in 5 seconds! (Score:2)
This note7 will Self Destruct in 5 seconds!