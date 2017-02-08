Programmer Develops Phone Bot To Target Windows Support Scammers (onthewire.io) 30
Trailrunner7 quotes a report from On the Wire: The man who developed a bot that frustrates and annoys robocallers is planning to take on the infamous Windows support scam callers head-on. Roger Anderson last year debuted his Jolly Roger bot, a system that intercepts robocalls and puts the caller into a never-ending loop of pre-recorded phrases designed to waste their time. Anderson built the system as a way to protect his own landlines from annoying telemarketers and it worked so well that he later expanded it into a service for both consumers and businesses. Users can send telemarketing calls to the Jolly Roger bot and listen in while it chats inanely with the caller. Now, Anderson is targeting the huge business that is the Windows fake support scam. This one takes a variety of forms, often with a pre-recorded message informing the victim that technicians have detected that his computer has a virus and that he will be connected to a Windows support specialist to help fix it. The callers have no affiliation with Microsoft and no way of detecting any malware on a target's machine. It's just a scare tactic to intimidate victims into paying a fee to remove the nonexistent malware, and sometimes the scammers get victims to install other unwanted apps on their PCs, as well. Anderson plans to turn the tables on these scammers and unleash his bots on their call centers. "I'm getting ready for a major initiative to shut down Windows Support. It's like wack-a-mole, but I'm getting close to going nuclear on them. As fast as you can report fake 'you have a virus call this number now' messages to me, I will be able to hit them with thousands of calls from bots," Andrew said in a post Tuesday.
Go read how it works. You transfer crap calls to one of the robots and it talks to them for you. It now works with sip, so I added an extension on my pbx to transfer it to them. It emails you the recording but I also record it on my pbx.
The summery says " 'you have a virus call this number now' messages" so it sounds like they are giving out a real number they expect the victims to call.
They'd have to admit who they are first. They're not a corporation they're a bunch of scamming assholes. Wasting their time is nothing compared to lying to people and probably stealing millions of dollars.
How is this even legal? It is a crime to waste the money of corporations.
What planet do you live on? It cannot be planet Earth!
In no way, shape, or form is it a crime to waste the money of a corporation. Besides, they are free to hang up at any time and to stop wasting their own time.
This is a completely ridiculous thought. Almost as laughable as when people write things like "Corporate officers are obligated by law to make a profit." This is a completely false statement.
Companies are under no obligation to profit. They are completely free to fail and go bankrupt. They would
Some of the youtube calls are funny. I have salty sally on quick transfer. Its only six bucks a year.
Impractical for those who are job hunting, or those who are a major contact in some community organization (such as for a church, community group, etc.)
Jesus, we're a community of nerds - MOST of us are required to answer our personal phones and we don't always have the luxury of having everyone's contact information in our address book.
And for Mr. "this is illegal!" above, what these assholes are doing is illegal to. Put me in the same fucking cell and I'll teach them a lesson the courts aren't allowed to teach.
Don't answer calls from unknown numbers. Problem solved.
My provider, Ooma, does a really good job of keeping an up to date listing of Telemarketing numbers, plus they allow you to deny any calls that don't provide a valid ANI. All I do is turn on their filters and I rarely get any unwanted calls. They are also cheap (after you buy the device that is).
Hi, this is Lenny!! Come again? [youtube.com]
Typical... Scammers just provide spoofed data for the caller ID. Apart from having the right kind of trunk connection with ma bell (pretty much anything except a POTS line) you can set up the caller to receive just about ANY number. I had our PBX operator show me how once. He knew the White House switch board number so he used that to set up the PBX and called my cell phone. Voilà, I got a call from the White House! Great to amaze your friends or hide your true identity from the hapless person you
Providers should pass the ANI number [wikipedia.org] down to the SIP trunk, separate from caller ID. Then the PBX would see the same number calling in each time on that side.
I know you automatically get that on incoming calls if you have an 800-number, but I don't know if it's possible with normal numbers or whether it's part of the SIP standard.
Vigilante justice has never been funnier.
When your scam relies upon a script, it is easy to script a response that falls within the norms of what you're expecting out of your victims.
Queue the robot that checks the "I am not a robot" check box
... because it can.
Most call center scammers are blissfully unaware they're commiting a scam. They really think they're trying to help people solve their computer "problems" by having them sign-up for support plans. They're just script monkies. Some of the reps may know that their "services" are bogus and commit the scam anyways as long as they get a paycheck, they don't care. The ones that really know what's going on are the C-level types within the call center company. Check out Lewis's Tech [youtube.com] channel some time. Really funny
I was doing this 10 years ago with Asterisk phone server. get a phone call at the house, press *1 and it transfers them to telemarketer hell where it plays random human responses that are a lot better than his as I was looking for pauses in audio to respond, his is just random audio that is not responding to the audio coming in.
There was a asterisk guru that published all the goodies on how to do this over a decade ago and I used his code and modified it a bit. worked great and the longest I tired up a telemarketer was 2 hours.
about 4 years ago someone had a better one called "this is lenny" that emulated an old senile man and was recording the calls for everyones entertainment.