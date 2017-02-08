Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom - A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at 88% off. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Botnet Windows Software Spam Hardware Technology

Programmer Develops Phone Bot To Target Windows Support Scammers (onthewire.io) 13

Posted by BeauHD from the broadside-campaign dept.
Trailrunner7 quotes a report from On the Wire: The man who developed a bot that frustrates and annoys robocallers is planning to take on the infamous Windows support scam callers head-on. Roger Anderson last year debuted his Jolly Roger bot, a system that intercepts robocalls and puts the caller into a never-ending loop of pre-recorded phrases designed to waste their time. Anderson built the system as a way to protect his own landlines from annoying telemarketers and it worked so well that he later expanded it into a service for both consumers and businesses. Users can send telemarketing calls to the Jolly Roger bot and listen in while it chats inanely with the caller. Now, Anderson is targeting the huge business that is the Windows fake support scam. This one takes a variety of forms, often with a pre-recorded message informing the victim that technicians have detected that his computer has a virus and that he will be connected to a Windows support specialist to help fix it. The callers have no affiliation with Microsoft and no way of detecting any malware on a target's machine. It's just a scare tactic to intimidate victims into paying a fee to remove the nonexistent malware, and sometimes the scammers get victims to install other unwanted apps on their PCs, as well. Anderson plans to turn the tables on these scammers and unleash his bots on their call centers. "I'm getting ready for a major initiative to shut down Windows Support. It's like wack-a-mole, but I'm getting close to going nuclear on them. As fast as you can report fake 'you have a virus call this number now' messages to me, I will be able to hit them with thousands of calls from bots," Andrew said in a post Tuesday.

Programmer Develops Phone Bot To Target Windows Support Scammers More | Reply

Programmer Develops Phone Bot To Target Windows Support Scammers

Comments Filter:

  • Legality (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How is this even legal? It is a crime to waste the money of corporations. Maybe some of these tech support companies will put him in prison or send someone to physically harm him.

    • It's all part of a bigly 4-D chess game! This American hero is going to flood Indian call centers with thousands of cyber. It's the biggest cyber anyone has ever done. And when those Indian call centers get overwhelmed with cyber, Microsoft Support scamming jobs will come back to America!

  • Some of the youtube calls are funny. I have salty sally on quick transfer. Its only six bucks a year.

  • Vigilante justice has never been funnier.

  • When your scam relies upon a script, it is easy to script a response that falls within the norms of what you're expecting out of your victims.

    Queue the robot that checks the "I am not a robot" check box ... because it can.

Slashdot Top Deals

Is it possible that software is not like anything else, that it is meant to be discarded: that the whole point is to always see it as a soap bubble?

Close