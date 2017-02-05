Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Security Botnet Oracle

14,000 Domains Dropped Dyn's DNS Service After Mirai Attack (securityledger.com) 25

Posted by EditorDavid from the denial-of-DNS dept.
chicksdaddy New data suggests that some 14,500 web domains stopped using Dyn's Managed DNS service in the immediate aftermath of an October DDoS attack by the Mirai botnet. That's around 8% of the web domains using Dyn Managed DNS... "The data show that Dyn lost a pretty big chunk of their customer base because they were affected by (Mirai)," said Dan Dahlberg, a research scientist at BitSight Technologies in Cambridge, Massachusetts... BitSight, which provides security rating services for companies, analyzed a set of 178,000 domains that were hosted on Dyn's managed DNS infrastructure before and immediately after the October 21st attacks.
It's possible some of those domains later returned to Dyn -- and the number of actual customers may be smaller than the number of hosted domains. But in the end it may not have mattered much, since Dyn was acquired by Oracle the next month, and TechCrunch speculates that the deal had already been set in motion before the attack.

They also add that "Oracle, of course, is no stranger to breaches itself: in August it was found that hundreds of its own computer systems were breached."

  • And how many left.. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 05, 2017 @05:23PM (#53808763)

    .. after Oracle bought them?

  • ASUS Dyn (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ASUS routers come with a free asuscomm dynamic ip registration built in as an option from the dropdown dyn selection menu. It's nice to use a dyn service provided by the same company that made the router for obvious reasons. They know how to best support the router, dyn service, firmware updates, and convenience. I'm pretty sure it's not the same as dyndns and resides on their own servers since it is a unique menu choice along with no-ip and other choices. I used to have a dyndns but when I got my new r

  • Run away! (Score:3)

    by msauve ( 701917 ) on Sunday February 05, 2017 @06:04PM (#53808933)
    "Dyn was acquired by Oracle the next month,"

    Sounds like those who left before were just the early adopters, ahead of the curve.

  • Corporate Tactic (Score:3)

    by rtb61 ( 674572 ) on Sunday February 05, 2017 @06:21PM (#53809023) Homepage

    One has to wonder whether these attacks have become a corporate tactic, not a new one mind you but one that is spreading. The have the ability, the have the hardware, they have the network access and the most certainly they have the greed and along with that are inherently totally amoral in nature, with attitude like fines nothing more than a cost of doing business, the investors pay the penalties not the corporate executives, more money now, more money now, more money now, fuck everyone else.

    • One has to wonder whether these attacks have become a corporate tactic

      Doubtful. When found out, a sysadmin cannot avoid going to jail by saying "I was just following orders." Make no mistake, actions such as you pose are illegal in several different ways.

