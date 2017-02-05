Anonymous Takes Down 10,613 Dark Web Portals (bleepingcomputer.com) 38
An anonymous reader writes: Anonymous hackers have breached Freedom Hosting II, a popular Dark Web hosting provider, and have taken down 10,613 .onion sites. In a message left on all Freedom Hosting II sites, the hackers claim to have found massive troves of child pornography imagery hosted on the company's servers. The hackers dumped 74GB of server files (half of which they say contained child pornography) and a database dump of 2.3GB. Security researcher Chris Monteiro has analyzed some of the dumped data. He says he discovered .onion URLs hosting botnets, fraud sites, sites peddling hacked data, weird fetish portals, more weird stuff, and child abuse websites targeting both English- and Russian-speaking buyers. Freedom Hosting II hosts about a fifth of all .onion URLs. The first Freedom Hosting service was targeted by Anonymous in 2011 and eventually shut down in 2013 after the FBI also found child pornography hosted on its sites.
Normally I would not approve, but that much child stuff...good for them. Shut it down.
Well, in all of this, I did learn a new word: Vorarephilia.
At some point, you have to wonder: How on earth do people come up with these different philias? Some things you can kind of understand at some level, like necrophilia and zoophilia because the requisite body parts are at least present in some form...but how the hell do you get sexual satisfaction out of swallowing somebody whole?
Welcome to human nature.
I guess this fetish is sort of like the one for asphyxiation. The thrill of getting close to death or dying.
Anything that can cause a physical reaction can also be a trigger for a sexual reaction when the link has established in the brain. It might be best for your sanity to not search for these things on internet.
Tough break for Trump Administration... (Score:2)
When you say ALL, did you really mean it?
I hear certain 2016 presidential candidate losers don't mind child rapists as long as they pay their legal bills.
Funny, the other one already is in court for just that
Yeah, but if they *could* validate it, he'd be the person they'd prosecute, so what're the options.
Am I missing something here? (Score:2)
He's asking for you know...scientific and research purposes.
Irony (Score:2)
Anonymous are attacking a hosting service that allows people to host things anonymously? Weren't these guys touted as the anti-establishment pro-freedom guys? Why does "FOR THE CHILDREN!!!" suddently the basic freedoms of all the non child abusers in the service?
Re:Irony (Score:4, Funny)
You had me for the first two thirds of your post, but then the words both stopped being words, and stopped being assembled in a fashion resembling a sentence, so your overall thought was lost.
I was asking why does the moral panic caused by "for the children" take priority over everything else?
