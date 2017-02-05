Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Security Stats United States

Which US Cities Have The Worst Malware Infection Rates? (techrepublic.com) 43

Posted by EditorDavid from the spreading-like-a-virus dept.
A new report from Enigma Software Group identifies the American cities with abnormally high infection rates for malware. An anonymous reader quotes TechRepublic: In 2016, Tampa, Orlando, and St. Louis each had malware infection rates per capita more than five times the national average -- the highest in the U.S., the report found. Those same three cities were also at the top of the list of highest infection rates in 2015... ESG compiled malware detection data from its SpyHunter anti-spyware software in the 100 largest cities in the US in all of 2016.
Two Ohio cities also made it into the top ten for malware infection rates -- Cleveland and Cincinnati -- as well as Washington D.C. (with an infection rate 242% higher than the national average). But the infection rates drop noticeably after the top 10, with Miami (at #14) the last city with an infection rate more than double the national average. Interestingly, the top 35 cities include major high-tech centers like Seattle, Austin, Boston, and San Jose.

Which US Cities Have The Worst Malware Infection Rates? More | Reply

Which US Cities Have The Worst Malware Infection Rates?

Comments Filter:

  • That's easy (Score:5, Funny)

    by NoNonAlphaCharsHere ( 2201864 ) on Sunday February 05, 2017 @11:47AM (#53807089)
    I head Redmond, Oregon is almost completely infested with Windows 10.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      %s/Oregon/s/Washington
  • Tampa, FL, is also the city from which I get the highest number of invitations for fake conferences.

  • Older people less astute with technology? (Score:3)

    by schwit1 ( 797399 ) on Sunday February 05, 2017 @12:48PM (#53807377)
    Grandma is less likely to update programs and is easier to trick into clicking on malware links.

    • Re:Older people less astute with technology? (Score:5, Interesting)

      by sumdumass ( 711423 ) on Sunday February 05, 2017 @01:08PM (#53807479) Journal

      This is somewhat insanely true.

      I was just given an old computer to "remove anything that needs removed to make it safe to throw away". It was about 3 years old and had so many pop ups that they just purchased a new computer. I told them I could probably fix the pop ups if everything else worked ok. She said whatever, I can have it if I could fix it.

      I started diving into this system thinking it would be infested with a bunch of malware, viruses and whatnot. Outside of tracking cookies, I couldn't find anything. The pop ups were to update java, their HP software for the printer they threw away when it stopped printing after 6 months of no use, some brother software saying there was updates and a bunch of notifications from games and other software saying there was updates available. She was using an older version of internet explorer which likely allowed a lot of pop ups when surfing the web. She essentially purchased another computer because she didn't understand crap needed updated from time to time or how to update it or that other web browsers exist without all the issues some have.

      It isn't a high end computer but it isn't a bottom of the barrel system either. Its free outside of updating all the software and removing the preinstalled advertising crap that originally came with it so I have nothing to complain about. Just makes you wonder about what people are thinking.

      • I don't think grandma is the only problem. San Jose is high on the list, and I think it's because we have far too many ignorant techies who are obsessed with getting the latest new fad, going to every possible web site that's cool, getting all the latest gadgets, using the latest apps, etc. Never mind the ignorant techies actually making the security flaws in the first place.

        • San Jose is basely higher than the national average but don't forget that a quarter of the city's population is of Mexican descent and San Jose is the city with the largest Vietnamese population outside of Vietnam. There's a lot of lower income families in the city and I think that the infection rate can probably be correlated with any of income (you can download this for free), education, or age as these are all factors that would lead to higher risk of being infected in the first place.

      • And you cleaned it up instead of wiping/reinstalling Windows? Even though there was nothing important on it anymore? That seems like an awful lot of work with no reward.

    • Grandma is also less likely to own a computer.

      Really, they should've compared the ratio of per capita malware infection rate, to per capita computer ownership rate. That'll give you malware infection rate per computer, which is the stat you really want.
  • Do humans count as malware? Because if they do Washington DC with all it's politicians, lobbyists, lawyers and special interest groups would win hands down.

  • I was expecting to see a correlation or statistic also pointing out the median age of city residents with a trend towards higher infection rates among older population.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      The 1980-90's that saw a lot of people not been able to buy a brand new computer often or enjoy a modem, bulletin board system or later broadband in their communities.
      Internet was new, expensive and a new computer was just not needed. Work or school had a few computers.
      Entire generations only had computers at work or for a few hours to study with education applications.
      When computers became cheap more people got a consumer OS at just enjoyed a few games or needed work related applications.
      Vast areas wi
  • The cities with the most Microsoft Windows desktop computers.

  • Well of course St Louis has issues (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Sunday February 05, 2017 @09:32PM (#53809653)

    It has to drag down the people of St Louis having a giant arch named after a failed computer manufacturer [wikipedia.org].

    As for the other two - Florida. 'nuff said.

Slashdot Top Deals

This is clearly another case of too many mad scientists, and not enough hunchbacks.

Close