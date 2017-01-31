Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Businesses Software United States IT

Indian IT Sector Warns Against US Visa Bill (reuters.com) 129

Posted by msmash from the meanwhile-in-India dept.
India's IT lobby warned on Tuesday that a bill before the U.S. Congress aimed at imposing tougher visa rules unfairly targets some of its members and will not solve a U.S. labor shortage in technology and engineering. From a report on Reuters: Industry lobby group Nasscom was responding to a bill introduced by Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California, that would double the minimum salary required for holders of H-1B visas to $130,000 and determine how many of the visas were allocated, based on factors such as overall wages. India's $150 billion information technology sector, led by Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro, uses the H-1B visas to fly engineers and developers to service clients in the U.S., their biggest market, but opponents say they are using the visas to replace U.S. workers. Concerns about President Donald Trump's immigration policies were heightened by his ban on refugees on Friday. "The Lofgren Bill contains provisions that may prove challenging for the Indian IT sector and will also leave loopholes that will nullify the objective of saving American jobs," Nasscom said.

Indian IT Sector Warns Against US Visa Bill More | Reply

Indian IT Sector Warns Against US Visa Bill

Comments Filter:

  • No Sympathy (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 31, 2017 @10:25AM (#53773967)

    I worked a few months for a company that was stocked mostly with H1-Bs and owned and ran by Indian immigrants. The way that they abused the heck out of their own countrymen like they had imported the caste system to their little office just filled me with disgust.

    Yeah plenty of American employers abusing American employees but at least the American employees don't risk deportation if they quit, or get fired because the employer suspected them of trying to find a better job.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's part of the culture I think. A woman I volunteer with works in an office with a lot of H1-Bs. She's probably about to get laid off and she looks forward to it, as the Indians tend to treat her like garbage. As far as they're concerned women are second class citizens. With the layoff she'll be able to collect a severance and have some time to look for something better hopefully not having to deal with that bullshit.

      • I worked for a contract house that imported Indians hand over fist. (I guess they saw my resume online and snapped it up to keep up appearances of hiring Americans first. Works for me.)

        Anyway, the brought us into a room one day and explained they paid overtime (which the gigantic customer paid for) but only in excess of the 45th hour. However, they would charge for hours 41-45 anyway.

        This did not sit well with the Indian people. I have no idea what their base salaries were.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

      I worked a few months for a company that was stocked mostly with H1-Bs and owned and ran by Indian immigrants. The way that they abused the heck out of their own countrymen like they had imported the caste system to their little office just filled me with disgust.

      I have seen this first-hand and it needs to stop.

  • about time, even though using me to prove American skilled worker stat is not fulfilled was not helping the cause when they tech interviewed me

  • "Labor Shortage" (Score:5, Insightful)

    by binkless ( 131541 ) on Tuesday January 31, 2017 @10:27AM (#53773993)

    This is a myth

    • Low Cost Labor Shortage

      Not sure if this will affect Trump's resorts flying in seasonal workers from Romania because not enough American's apply to their 3-day ads in small local papers.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by tempmpi ( 233132 )

      This is a myth

      There is no shortage of people with an CS degree. But there is certainly a shortage of people that can actually write good code for non-trivial tasks. Proper CS is hard, you need to know tons of things about very different topics from algorithms and maths, to hardware details and interfaces. In addition problem solving and abstract thinking skills are required. Only a small fraction of people is able to do that and even if people have the talent, but are only into CS for the money, they will likely never le

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Desler ( 1608317 )

        Then you do this thing called "on-the-job training." Oh silly me, that would require companies invest in their employees for the long-term versus paying barebones wages to maximize executive bonuses.

      • You're not talking about a people shortage, you're talking about a training shortage. When every company hires only the top few percent and expects people on the job market to train themselves whilst unemployed that's what happens. It's just an extension of the low wage problem. If you don't pay enough for people (whether by refusing to train them, offering a low salary, cutting back benefits, or whatever else) you don't get good people. Of all the people on the CS job market a fraction has the drive and in

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by elrous0 ( 869638 )

        There is no shortage of people with an CS degree. But there is certainly a shortage of people that can actually write good code for non-trivial tasks.

        That's why companies *USED* to actually invest in worker training. That was back when a worker was treated like a long-term asset, who would stay with the company for the long haul and be professionally developed and trained in-house. The CS or Engineering degree was just a start that got them in the door in an entry position.

        But these days, companies treat workers like disposable pens and expect them to pay for all their own training and professional development on their own time (with their shit salary an

      • There is no shortage of people with an CS degree. But there is certainly a shortage of people that can actually write good code for non-trivial tasks. Proper CS is hard, you need to know tons of things about very different topics from algorithms and maths, to hardware details and interfaces. In addition problem solving and abstract thinking skills are required. Only a small fraction of people is able to do that and even if people have the talent, but are only into CS for the money, they will likely never le

  • "Labor Shortage" (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 31, 2017 @10:28AM (#53774001)

    You speak of the "U.S. labor shortage" yet I look around and see American colleagues who are stuck in dead-end positions with no raises/promotions and struggling to find anything better, and then on the floor above me is at least a couple hundred H1-Bs in positions that could easily be filled by Americans who are looking.

  • >> bill introduced by Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat...Trump's immigration policies

    Nice to see some bipartisan agreement and action again, right?

    • The fun part is Trump and the Democrat will likely support this measure and the Republicans in Congress will oppose it.

      Should make for an interesting show.

      • Both Republicans and Democrats are split on this. The Dems have both their working class constituencies - the ones that haven't already defected like those in MI, PA and WI, as well as their minority constituency - Indians, who still vote more heavily Democrat than Republican

        Republicans, OTOH, have the collision b/w their business interests, who want more visas, vs their own grassroots that would like to see even legal immigration curtailed until unemployment is drastically reduced

        So in all likelihoo

  • Now we know who's abusing the H1B visa program - the ones who complain the loudest.

    We offshore our India team, so we won't be affected by the H1B changes. But the body shops here will be decimated, which is probably going to be a good thing.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by ems2004 ( 814056 )
      It is not hard to stop the abuse but why let it happen in the first place? H1B should be classified as temp visa which can not be used as pathway to greencard. Max limit should be 3 years. Any one who ever used H1B should be barred from ever applying for US immigration. All the abuse will stop over night.

    • How effective are you then in keeping your workforce, given that offshoring companies are a dime a dozen in India - not just the HCLs, the TCSs and the Wipros, but also really small ones like Zensar, CSS Corp, Mindtree, Syntel, et al who are often ready to lure them? Or have you found some happy median b/w what would keep them from bolting and what you would have paid an US employee here?

  • .... that it is legal in the USA to discriminate based on country of origin now, even when they are legally landed permanent resident, and entitled to work in the country? I'm not wholly up on US immigration policies, or how h1b's normally work, but it seems top me like this bill might be setting companies up to deal with a swarm of discrimination lawsuits.

    • This has nothing to do with Permanent Residents, they aren't here on H-1B visas

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by ems2004 ( 814056 )
        This actually the cure for H1B problem that h1B holders should never be allowed to become permanent residents. That will take away the sheen from H1B program If the rules are made to only address the real shortage(which does not exist in the first place).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Qzukk ( 229616 )

      and entitled to work in the country?

      Yes, it's legal in the US to not hire people who are not entitled to work in the country.

      If Congress passes (and the President signs) a law changing who is entitled to work here, then the employers must also deal with that.

    • 1. It is not the corporations making/changing the law. So it cannot be their fault even *if* it was determined to be discrimination (it won't)
      2. It is the H1B that is needed in order for them to live and work in the US... they wouldn't need the H1B visa if they were permanent legal residents
      3. FTS states that the Bill will effectively double the minimum wage requirement in order to make it less cost effective to bring "talent" from another country. That is applying the same requirement despite country of or

    • I am no fan of the Dems, but does this bill say anything beyond the visas in question? In particular, does it say anything about the countries of origin, being tougher on Indians than they might be on, say, Romanians or Swedes?

  • Thanks, Trump! (Score:2, Interesting)

    by creimer ( 824291 )
    After the dot com bust, I read a study that predicted that the IT industry will have 1M+ job openings by 2030 because baby boomers will have retired by then and foreign workers will stay home to pursue a middle class lifestyle. That prompted me to go back to school to learn computer programming on a $3,000 tax credit that George W. signed into law after 9/11. People thought I was crazy to go into computers when health care became the new money major. Fast forward 16 years later... I'm enjoying my career in
    • Senior care.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by creimer ( 824291 )

        Senior care.

        I had several friends who abandoned computers for healthcare after the dot com bust. They make more money than I do today but they hate their jobs because all they do is wipe asses and change bed pans. Some of my best paying IT contracts has been hospitals. Go figure...

        • They should introduce bidets in this country

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by creimer ( 824291 )

            They should introduce bidets in this country

            Google has bidets in their restrooms. Great when they work. When they don't work, I find my balls touching the ice cold water in the bowl and my ass catching fire from a bad heating element in the seat. That's no way to take a shit.

  • Self serving anyone ? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by nomad63 ( 686331 ) on Tuesday January 31, 2017 @10:37AM (#53774079)
    "unfairly target some of its members" ??? Are they kidding ? What about their sham operations unfairly replacing American workers ? And "it will not solve US Labor shortage" ?? Again which labor shortage ? The one where people refuse to work for poverty range salaries, whereas the 4 Indians crammed into a one bedroom apartment sharing one car, making 40% less than the American worker they are replacing ? That is not called a labor shortage. It is called slave driving. All those infosys, tata, wipro, etc companies can go to hell as far as I am concerned.

  • Why don't H1Bs simply build companies at home? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by zerofoo ( 262795 ) on Tuesday January 31, 2017 @10:39AM (#53774117)

    Time and time again we hear how this technical talent simply doesn't exist here in the US and we need to go abroad to find it.

    If this is true, why don't these entrepreneurial and brilliant technologists build world-class companies and products in their home countries?

    Something tells me these H1B visa holders are neither entrepreneurial nor brilliant.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by creimer ( 824291 )

      If this is true, why don't these entrepreneurial and brilliant technologists build world-class companies and products in their home countries?

      Probably because their home country lacks a middle class to bridge the gap between the poor and the rich. Without a middle class there are no consumers to buy advance products.

      Something tells me these H1B visa holders are neither entrepreneurial nor brilliant.

      You're wrong about that. It takes a lot of determination to rise up against societal norms, get an education and leave their home country. Those workers who come to the United States are more likely to be the ones who starts new companies in their home country.

      • Those workers who come to the United States are more likely to be the ones who starts new companies in their home country.

        bullshit.

        I have lived in the bay area for over 25 yrs and have 'trained my replacements' countless times.

        indians who are brought here to work at the likes of intel, cisco, apple, fb, twitter and so on - they are not any smarter than the avergage local IT guy. they are not horrible people but they are not special, either, and this is the whole point - you can find 'regular old IT people'

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by swb ( 14022 )

          the jig is up, guys. and its about time! I hope its real, this time, though. something tells me that the orange haired monkey that is now running this country will not really care much about US; and he'll do whatever he wants to make himself better off. the rest of us, I seriously doubt he has our best interests at heart. not a republican big businessman. those are the very people that exclusively abuse this program and benefit directly from it!

          IMHO, the risk is that the general Trump persona and the over-the-top reaction to everything he does will render his potentially useful actions ineffective, and worse, possibly poison issues like H1-B as just another aspect of a racist nationalist agenda, making positive change on that issue impossible.

          It's utterly clear that the globalist/transnationals completely support mass immigration, jobs transfer, etc, whether for cynical motivation (more money for people at the top) or because it fits into some com

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gtall ( 79522 )

          Trump is no businessman in the sense of Big Business. He has no Board of Directors in his toy companies, they are strictly Mom and Pop type operations. He cannot even make good hiring decisions. You can see that by what he believes make good cabinet nominees. That is no team he's assembling, it is just some guys and gals he likes. He's in way over his head.

      • "It takes a lot of determination to rise up against societal norms, get an education and leave their home country."

        It sure does.

        It takes far more determination to fix the societal problems instead of fleeing them. It is not our responsibility to provide a path to middle class for the entire world. Nations must forge that path for their own people.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

      Why don't H1Bs simply build companies at home?

      Because in their home-land they can't seem to figure out how to build their own countries like the United States did with a lot of hard work and time. It's much easier to just come to the United States and reap the benefits of all that hard work and siphon back to their respective home lands. Let's take Iraq for instance. The Sunni, the Shiites and the Kurds have been more concerned about killing each other over religious beliefs than they have been about building up their country's infrastructure to act

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

      Time and time again we hear how this technical talent simply doesn't exist here in the US and we need to go abroad to find it.

      It's propaganda from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Why do you think they are so upset with Trump's policies and have been taking to twitter and all kinds of other PR campaigns to smear him? They stand to lose a lot of money if the playing field changes. Do your research, the facts are out there. It's all about the money money money.

  • They can go fuck a cow.

  • I'm pro-open-borders (subject to individual background checks) but if you are going to have a system like HB-1 visas that are nominally only supposed to be used when a US citizen or permanent resident can't be found, you need to do it right.

    This means making it very difficult to "game" the system so that you can hire a foreigner for $60K to do a job that "looks like" a $60K job on paper but is really a $65K (or $165K) job with a low-ball salary designed to make American candidates look elsewhere.

    A partial f

    • Well, that's an interesting system you're suggesting. It's very similar to what we have now in science. Anyone who can pass a background check can be employed on a student visa (even if they're not a student) at a university. (For scale, universities in the US raise and spend slightly more money on research annually than the total annual funding for startup companies in the US.) So the research labor market is very much an open, worldwide competition, with a lot of people and a lot of opportunity. Allow

  • India's IT has been devaluing our skills and jobs for many years, it's about time somebody does something about it.

  • There is no labor shortage in tech. (Score:5, Informative)

    by pecosdave ( 536896 ) on Tuesday January 31, 2017 @10:55AM (#53774263) Homepage Journal

    There's a shortage of below minimum wage labor within our borders.

    Call centers tend to be run as sweat shops to squeeze as much tech work out of as minimally qualified people as possible for a little pay as they can offer to get them to show up to work. India was the solution to pay even less to get equally unqualified work.

    The problem with tech isn't the lack of people willing to work tech, there's thousands of reasonably good techs that are jobless in every major city. It's the way companies view tech. Bean counters see tech as a pure expense since I.T. rarely brings money into the company directly. The job of I.T. is to enable everyone else in the company to bring money in. Sadly I.T. is seen as the equivalent to cleaning staff or the electrician that had a job to do but never left by many organizations. This view of I.T. is part of why so many companies that shun tech are often caught without good backups and easily fall prey to ransomware. At least ransomware makers are profiting from the mindset.

  • I would love a default doubling to our salaries (Though an important note is that is would not be close to 130,000). I might be bias that I am in Illinois, but you all probably know our situation right now. How are employer's saving money with this? or even before this? I don't have too much knowledge on what else that 130,000 or H1-B in general entails so if someone could fill me in on that, that'd be awesome.
  • I mean, since when cutting and pasting code from a code base and creating a sub-par application is called skilled labor ? Has anyone ever worked with so called wonderful java code that one of these H1B abusing Indian companies' employees produced ? I personally did. One of my old employers had a team of Indian "Java programmers" As a sysadmin, I had to talk to them daily to inform them about problems we were encountering daily. And the solution was to copy another piece of code from a screen and paste it in
  • *word's smallest violin*

    H1B Visas are meant to supplement not replace U.S. workers and yet it's the outsourcing firms that get the largest number of Visas.

    Build up your own fucking economy ass-hole.

  • India has everything to lose (Score:3)

    by zifn4b ( 1040588 ) on Tuesday January 31, 2017 @11:06AM (#53774361)

    You can make claims about freedom of religion and all this other nonsense but this issue is about economics, pure and simple. What's being proposed is that incentives to hire people outside of the United States who have no interest in the success of the United States to do the same job for half the wages be greatly lessened. Also, I can tell you from direct experience in the software industry, Indian contractors produce lower quality code, break more builds, have poor communication and many other things that lead to worse quality software. I can't tell you how many times I traced build breaks back to Indian contractors. The only benefit to hiring them is that they cost less.

    Before you call me a racist, I have high respect for other cultures and enjoy their cuisine a lot. I love Indian food and I think Indian people in general are pretty cool. What I don't like is when the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is throwing all the American citizens under a bus by hiring less skilled workers for a much cheaper price at the expense of American citizens so they can turn even bigger profits when the corporations the Chamber is comprised of are already sitting on vast piles of wealth. It's really a slap in the face. They've taken advantage of the Land of Opportunity so much that it is no longer the Land of Opportunity.

    The U.S. Chamber brought this on themselves. They gamed the system too hard and caused a lot of hardship to good, hard-working Americans and that's why this backlash has occurred.

  • There's this : "imposing tougher visa rules unfairly targets some of its members and will not solve a U.S. labor shortage in technology and engineering"
    Then this : "contains provisions that may prove challenging for the Indian IT sector...nullify the objective of saving American jobs"

    So in other words, "this looks uncomfortably like it might work, so we're going to come up with a load of bullshit while we figure out a way of getting round it".

    If there is a labor shortage, surely American jobs don't need sav

  • Let Them Cry (Score:3)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Tuesday January 31, 2017 @11:14AM (#53774445)
    I am not a Trump supporter but I am definitely anti H1-B visa and offshoring. The Indian firms are wrong as there is plenty of talent in America capable of writing excellent software. Conversely, I have seen very poor software come out of India that was not only unstable but replete with spelling and grammar errors on the user interface. Some stuff was so pooly written, that friends of mine have told me that they ended up re-writing large portions thereby negating any savings. The only reason the Indian IT firms are calling foul is because they're going to lose money and it isn't foul because the Indians engage in protectionism for their economy. They have very high import taxes .... sky high to as much as 25%. So the Indians get no sympathy from me whatsoever.

  • Despised Races

    Of all stupid ill-feelings, the sentiment of my fellow Caucasians towards our companions in the Chinese car was the most stupid and the worst. They seemed never to have looked at them, listened to them, or thought of them, but hated them A PRIORI. The Mongols were their enemies in that cruel and treacherous battle-field of money. They could work better and cheaper in half a hundred industries, and hence there was no calumny too idle for the Caucasians to repeat, and even to believe. They decla

  • I have very little problem with the original intention of the H-1B program -- giving companies a safety valve to import a small number of workers who actually possess skills that can't be found domestically. I work for a multinational and we use internal transfers a lot for that purpose...and most of the people they bring in are actually the kind of people that the program originally targeted.

    What I don't like is the abuse. Any time a company's IT costs get too high for the MBA's liking, they can turn to an

Slashdot Top Deals

"Tell the truth and run." -- Yugoslav proverb

Close