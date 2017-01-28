Server Runs Continuously For 24 Years (computerworld.com) 24
In 1993 a Stratus server was booted up by an IT application architect -- and it's still running. An anonymous reader writes: "It never shut down on its own because of a fault it couldn't handle," says Phil Hogan, who's maintained the server for 24 years. That's what happens when you include redundant components. "Over the years, disk drives, power supplies and some other components have been replaced but Hogan estimates that close to 80% of the system is original," according to Computerworld.
There's no service contract -- he maintains the server with third-party vendors rather than going back to the manufacturer, who says they "probably" still have the parts in stock. And while he believes the server's proprietary operating system hasn't been updated in 15 years, Hogan says "It's been extremely stable."
The server will finally be retired in April, and while the manufacturer says there's some more Stratus servers that have been running for at least 20 years -- this one seems to be the oldest.
There's no service contract -- he maintains the server with third-party vendors rather than going back to the manufacturer, who says they "probably" still have the parts in stock. And while he believes the server's proprietary operating system hasn't been updated in 15 years, Hogan says "It's been extremely stable."
The server will finally be retired in April, and while the manufacturer says there's some more Stratus servers that have been running for at least 20 years -- this one seems to be the oldest.
Not "continuously" in the geek sense of the word (Score:1)
"It never shut down on its own because of a fault it couldn't handle," said Hogan. "I can't even think of an instance where we had an unplanned shutdown," he said.
This isn't a server that has had an OS uptime of 24 years. This is a computer that they are still using after 24 years that "hasn't crashed". So what. The Amiga still being used from the 80s was a bigger deal. This article is really just an ad for Stratus.
Re: (Score:1)
This article is really just an ad for Stratus.
Or Phil Hogan's résumé
Re: Not "continuously" in the geek sense of the wo (Score:1)
Definitely not Hogan's resume.
According to his boss Wilhelm Klink, no one has ever successfully left the company.
Re: Not "continuously" in the geek sense of the wo (Score:2)
I used to work on Stratus servers, and I think the company was purchased by IBM in the late 90s.
For each running component in the system, there are three physical instances. They use a voting system to drop any disagreement in RAM or the outcome of an instruction. In the 3 years I dealt with them, I never saw a system failure, and the only outages were caused by planned system upgrades. OS stuff. All of the hardware was hit swapped.
These were multimillion dollar machines that basically had the CPU performan
Re: (Score:2)
if it had, it wouldn't have had 24 years of uptime.
24 years of "uptime" doesn't mean no unplanned shutdowns. It means no shutdowns of any kind. This machine has not done that, and certainly has not been "running continuously".
Re: (Score:2)
http://www.computerworld.com/article/2550661/data-center/this-server-outlasts-two-presidents.html [computerworld.com]
BS title (Score:2)
Re:BS title - actually, probably true (Score:2)
No one would consider that kind of architecture now; much too expensive, when other solutions are available now. The key word in the previous sentence is "now". Probably not an ad for Stratus, they don't really exist anymore.
The equ
24 years without 'unplanned' shutdowns (Score:3)
Not quite the same as 24 year uptime. In the same vein, I have a Sun server that is still running since the mid-90's, part of a medical device and used to compile very particular software code for an old small-bore MRI system. We shut it down when the power goes out (very rare), but it's SCSI drives are still good.
lol (Score:2)
Loved the 8086 and 8088 (Score:3)
And no, those were the model numbers, not the CPU, which was the M68 series.
About the only thing non-redundant was the clock card. Voice of Experience. The power supplies had built in UPS's. Funny thing on the 808X systems, the power switch had "Off", "On", and past "On" was another state, which I forget what it was called. But if you replaced hardware while running, you'd push it up (it was spring loaded) to get it to IPL the new hardware.
I loved it because you could fold up 24 physical processors into 12, 6 or 4 logical with quorum voting. Get a bad CPU? It wouldn't miss a clock cycle, it's just lock it out and keep going. You could also run it completely unfolded.
These days, folks would say "so what?" - but "back in the day", your PC had a single core. It was a big deal. And even today, if you get a Check CPU, the system crashes on a PC.
Is it still the same server? (Score:2)
"Over the years, disk drives, power supplies and some other components have been replaced but Hogan estimates that close to 80% of the system is original," according to Computerworld.
Then is it still considered the same server? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Personally, I have a computer that lives in a case I got in 2003. I am on motherboard #4, power supply #2, processor #2, memory modules #6 & #7, hard drives #4 & #5, etc. However, I still consider it to be the same computer. Perhaps there is something psychological about it, but the name (or in this case the case) has a special significance even if all the guts have been swapped out.
Re: (Score:2)
Reminds me of the farmer who had the same ax for 25 years. He'd replaced the handle 4 times and the head twice... but it was the same ax.
Re: (Score:2)
These machines are not like desktops. The hardware and software is extremely tightly coupled. Multiyear uptimes are not uncommon on Stratus VOS machines.
Full disclosure, I'm a former Stratus Employee.
Stratus has proprietary redundant *everything*. (Score:1)
Stratus has proprietary redundant *everything* on their machines, and runs in lockstep; they literally have two of everything in there... two motherboards, two cpus, two sets of RAM, etc. If anything weird happens on one side, they fail over to the other motherboard running in lockstep on the other blade in the chassis. Combine that with running an extremely conservative set of drivers that are known stable, and you can get six nines out of the thing. Stratus is typically used for credit card processing an
"character-driven interface" (Score:2)
Even though the system has a character-driven interface, similar to an old green screen system, the users "like the reliability of it, and the screens are actually pretty simple," said Hogan.
Is there any other way to run a serious server?
Novell... (Score:2)