Researchers Discover Massive Networks of Fake Twitter Accounts

Posted by BeauHD
mi writes: Turns out, there are researchers studying ways to identify bots on Twitter -- fake accounts used by individuals or groups for various purposes. They identified, what seems like a collection of 350,000 accounts, all of which share the same subtle characteristics: tweets coming from places where nobody lives; messages being posted only from Windows phones; exclusively including quotes from Star Wars novels. "Considering all the efforts already there in detecting bots, it is amazing that we can still find so many bots, much more than previous research," Dr Zhou, a senior lecturer from UCL, told the BBC. Juan Echeverria uncovered the massive networks by combing through a sample of 1% of Twitter users in order to get a better understanding of how people use the social network. He is now asking the public via a website and a Twitter account to report bots to get a better idea of how prevalent they are. Some bots are easy to spot as they likely have been created recently, have few followers, have strange usernames and little content in the messages.

  • have few followers, have strange usernames and little content in the messages

    So why bother setting it up? How does one monetize a twitterbot swarm of strange names with banal content?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      Because sheeple see some celebrity has 50,000 followers, so they need to follow too.
      • I follow two accounts, one is on the topic of Linux and the other is the topic of SDR Radios, and have nobody following me and i dont have a single tweat, i am a 100% lurker

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by PPH ( 736903 )

          I'm guessing that your name isn't Chad.

        • Not to be personal mind you, but why not use RSS feeds instead? I realize Twitter made it much easier than before, but here we're on /. and all. But seriously, I wonder why more people don't use RSS to monitor twitter feeds like the %$#@! POTUS, rather than 'subscribing' and somewhat identifying themselves; ...not to mention since I started with a good example, many of the citizenry have been actively blocked by the twitter-account-holder directly?
    • Twitter and Facebook played a yuge (pun) role in the last US Presidential elections. It'd be silly to ignore the effectiveness of large social networks in various kinds of propaganda. I'm sure that wasn't lost on anyone last year...

    • 1/3 spammer army, 1/3 in the hands of botnet operators to be sold off for use in trolling/harassment/activism campaigns, 1/3 Twitter inflating user numbers to get that sweet, sweet money.

      Social media - 50% of the accounts are bots, but 100% of the users are fake.

    • Re:Why? (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Tuesday January 24, 2017 @07:21PM (#53731879) Journal
      Imagine this: You have 350000 twitter-bots at your command. For the right price you can be hired to flood Twitter with whatever message you want.
      It's a social engineering tool. People are gullible. Regardless of the 'strange usernames' or any enigmatic content they're tweeting otherwise, if the average Twitter user sees 350000 retweets of a particular message, they're going to believe it's a Real Thing, and they'll probably retweet it themselves, giving it even more momentum and credibility. Instant viral content.

      • Imagine this: You have 350000 twitter-bots at your command. For the right price you can be hired to flood Twitter with whatever message you want.

        #MAGA

  • they post clickbait in the top trending tweats, i like to read through the top trending tweats and after a while i have learned to recognize them and i will report them, they usually use a cropped photo that links to their clickbait websites instead of just opening to show the full photo

  • "Take the secret plane to the island. It's already loaded with the gold. MOVE!!"

  • And I'll bet you thought Russia was doing this with real accounts?

  • It's a vanity thing, but I want to "command" a bunch of fake followers to drive fake news and generally screw with certain people. I'm not willing to pay much for the privilege but it would be fun for about 2 days and then I go back not giving a F about twitter. So, yeah, it's best to just rent.

