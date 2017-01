FBI Is Probing Sundance Cyberattack That Forced Box Office To Close

Over the weekend, the Sundance Film Festival was hacked . "Sundance Film Festival has been subject to a cyberattack, causing network outages that have shut down our box office," said a spokesperson for the festival. "No further information about the attack is available at this time, but our team is working hard to get our system back up and running as soon as possible. All screenings will still take place as planned." According to The Hollywood Reporter, the FBI is now investigating the hack and is working with Sundance officials to identify the culprit . From their report: