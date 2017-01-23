FBI Is Probing Sundance Cyberattack That Forced Box Office To Close (hollywoodreporter.com) 15
Over the weekend, the Sundance Film Festival was hacked. "Sundance Film Festival has been subject to a cyberattack, causing network outages that have shut down our box office," said a spokesperson for the festival. "No further information about the attack is available at this time, but our team is working hard to get our system back up and running as soon as possible. All screenings will still take place as planned." According to The Hollywood Reporter, the FBI is now investigating the hack and is working with Sundance officials to identify the culprit. From their report: Although the festival was able to get its ticketing systems back online within an hour of the Saturday breach, multiple other denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on Sundance's IT infrastructure followed. A DDoS attack works by flooding the bandwidth or resources of a targeted server. A Sundance Film Festival rep offers the following statement: "The FBI is reviewing the case. At this point, we do not have any reason to believe the cyberattack was targeted towards a specific film. No artist or customer information was compromised." At the time of the hack, the festival offered little in the way of explanation of what happened, but hinted that filmmakers at the annual celebration of independent cinema may have been the target. One producer of a Sundance documentary critical of the Russian government believes his film could have played a role in the attack. "There's been speculation that our film may have sparked retribution," Icarus consulting producer Doug Blush tells THR. "It does not paint a flattering picture of [president Vladimir] Putin." Icarus, which made its world premiere at the festival the day before the hack, centers on a Russian doctor who oversaw and then spoke out about Russia's widespread state-sponsored sports doping. The Bryan Fogel-helmed film, which is being pitched to distributors, has played throughout the weekend in Park City at screenings for both press-and-industry and the public. Icarus isn't the only Sundance film that could antagonize the Russian government and Putin. Evgeny Afineevsky's Cries From Syria -- one of several docs tackling the war-torn nation -- also takes a critical look at Putin and Russia's military intervention in Syria. Cries From Syria made its world premiere at Sundance on Sunday, the day after the initial box-office cyberattack.
The 4chan crowd believes they're superior because they can... well, honestly I'm not sure what the 4chan crowd can do. I'd say they could probably manage a circle jerk, but then I imagine some of them would think an erection required pliers, and it would all go horribly wrong.
An attack, ok, but not a hack (Score:2)
So "hacker" and "hacking" have entered popular language as meaning "criminals breaking into computers", but come on, this was a DDoS, an "attack" if you wish, but not a "hack" in any sense of the term.
"hacking" brought to you by the makers of "cloud" and other catch phrases.
... the fuck? (Score:1)
So we won't care about Russian meddling with our presidential elections... but we will with Russian meddling with arguably insignificant Hollywood back patting and ego stroking? Wow what great insight into this "great" country. Fuck us all and our backwards priorities.
Krebs? (Score:3)
I though Brian Krebs beat all the DDOSers with his marvelous reporting.
Battle of the Film Festivals! (Score:2)
It was Robert DeNiro, I just know it. He got one of the employees from the dot-com startup he interned at to do it for him.
I don't buy it. (Score:2)
We already know that the US intel community released a report where they lied about Russian hacking of the US elections.
So, why should I believe, again without proof, that the attack was from the Russian state?
It makes no sense. They wanted to bury the stories critical of Putin? Then they wouldn't hack Sundance; Streisand effect. But it makes sense in the continuing context of the US intel community trying to frame Russia to build the case with the public for a later war against them.
