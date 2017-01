Pwn2Own 2017 Offers Big Bounties For Linux, Browser, and Apache Exploits

$100,000 for escaping a virtualization hypervisor

$80,000 for a Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome exploit

$50,000 for an exploit of Adobe Reader, Microsoft Word, Excel or PowerPoint

$50,000 for an Apple Safari exploit

$30,000 for a Firefox exploit

$30,000, $20,000 and $15,000 for privilege-escalating kernel vulnerabilities on Windows, macOS and Linux (respectively)

$200,000 for an Apache Web Server exploit

Now that TrendMicro owns TippingPoint, there'll be "more targets and more prize money" according to eWeek, and something special for Pwn2Own's 10th anniversary in March. Slashdot reader darthcamaro writes:"We are nine weeks away," TrendMicro posted Wednesday , pointing out that they're giving out over $1 million in bounties, including the following: