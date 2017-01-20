Viral Chinese Selfie App Meitu, Valued at Over $5 Billion, Phones Home With Personal Data (theregister.co.uk) 30
The Meitu selfie horrorshow app going viral through Western audiences is a privacy nightmare, researchers say. The app, which has been featured on several popular outlets including the NYTimes, USA Today, and NYMag, harvests information about the devices on which it runs, includes invasive advertising tracking features and is just badly coded. From a report: But worst of all, the free app appears to be phoning some to share personal data with its makers. Meitu, a Chinese production, includes in its code up to three checks to determine if an iPhone handset is jailbroken, according to respected forensics man Jonathan Zdziarski, a function to grab mobile provider information, and various analytics capabilities. Zdziarski says the app also appears to build a unique device profile based in part on a handset's MAC address. "Meitu is a throw-together of multiple analytics and marketing/ad tracking packages, with something cute to get people to use it," Zdziarski says. Unique phone IMEI numbers are shipped to dozens of Chinese servers, malware researcher FourOctets found. The app, which was valued at over $5 billion last year due its popularity, seeks access to device and app history; accurate location; phone status; USB, photos, and files storage read and write; camera; Wifi connections; device ID & call information; full network access, run at startup, and prevent device from sleeping on Android phones.
Selfie app valued at $5 billion? *head asplodes*
Isn't Snapchat valued at ~25 billion?
Yep. And people don't think this dotcom bubble is going to burst anytime soon either. Then you've got stuff like Uber valued at ~68B, and blowing through 2-7B/quarter in losses. Think on that one, at 68B, they have a higher market valuation then the big-3(GM, Ford, Chrysler) automakers. And they manufacture physical products, own their own credit financing divisions.
It's almost as if this story doesn't want to admit the NSA is also doing the same thing?
I'm not worried about NSA or the Chinese government nearly as much as I am worried about corporations. While a government agency may or may not have good or bad intentions, in varying degrees, we know the concern of corporations is purely how much they can squeeze out of people. There's not even a chance that they have your best interest at heart. If they can get your data, and that data even gives them a microscopic push towards higher profits, they will collect and use it.
Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, most of your million-users-plus apps, whatever. Everything you use today phones home and collects user info. Stop trying to make it into yet another "you can't trust the Chinese" thing. The Slashdot mill needs to stop churning out dishonest bullshit like this, and get back to what it used to be.
We deserve what we get. (Score:2)
At least we're finally being honest about what it takes to grab the attention span of the average idiot consumer.
As ignorant as people are about privacy and security, I'm starting to believe we deserve what we get when it comes to solutions.
It helps when MSM like the NY Times legitimizes and promotes the spyware app. The consumer feels he can trust what the Journal of Record endorses. Until either the Times tech editor learns about security or all trust in the Times is eroded, the journalists need to bear some blame that you've assigned the idiot consumer.
I would agree in assigning burden. The journalists working for the MSM are also part of the same group of idiots. The main difference is the additional factor of greed, since they get paid to promote ignorance and falsehoods. Dumb as a fox? Perhaps. This might also explain how so much fake news has managed to "leak" into MSM. They get paid to promote facts or bullshit, since all it takes to generate revenue is hype these days.
That said, how did this pass Apple's App Store vetting? Isn't the point of walling off the garden to prevent shit like this?
Damn copycats (Score:2)
Typically Chinese, they can't come up with anything themselves, all they can is copy our successful products!
